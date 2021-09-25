At Utah, Cougs look to slay demons

As many have noted, Washington State’s game against USC last week marked the fourth time in the seven-game Nick Rolovich coaching tenure that the Cougars had lost despite leading by at least 12 points at some juncture of the game.
Today will mark another reminder of that.
The Cougars (1-2, 0-1) play Utah (1-2, 0-0) at 11:30 a.m. Pacific (Pac-12 Network) in a Pac-12 football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, where the most pronounced of those four meltdowns took place in their 2020 season finale.
Washington State led 28-7 with 20 minutes remaining before allowing 38 consecutive points and committing turnovers on its final four possessions. The result was a 45-28 loss to cap a 1-3 season.
In other words, a win in this one might slay a few Cougars demons.
“There was a time in that game, according to ESPN, I think we were 94.6 (percent) to win that game, and we didn’t get it done,” Rolovich said early this week, referring to the network’s win probability index.
He said he’s been talking about “finishing” since that game in December.
“Finishing your reps, finishing your offseason workouts, your running — that was one of the focuses in the offseason,” he said. “It will be good to get a chance to get back down there and flush that from the memory banks.”
The context is different this time.
Because of injuries and coronavirus issues in 2020, the Cougars had boarded their plane to Salt Lake City with 53 scholarship players, exactly the number the Pac-12 was urging as a minimum for participation. If necessary, they were prepared to play with 51 or 52. As the game wore on, the situation became dire at certain positions.
“I don’t think we have another D-tackle that could play,” Rolovich said afterward. “I’m not sure we had another safety that could play.”
The Cougars have seemingly avoided virus problems lately, and the NCAA’s decision to give 2020 seniors an extra year of eligibility has boosted many teams’ depth.
Still, the Cougs’ come-from-ahead losses continue. They blew a 12-point lead in a season-opening setback against Utah State, and they breezed to a 14-point advantage that could easily have been 21 last week vs. USC before spinning away to a 45-14 loss.
A key factor that day was an unexplained leg injury that sidelined sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura for most of the second half. He had also struggled with a late knee injury in last year’s Utah debacle.
De Laura’s status this week is unknown. Rolovich, who closed practices to the media once the season began, said midweek that Jarrett Guarantano and Camm Cooper had been getting the majority of reps, but he didn’t rule out de Laura as the starter against the Utes.
Heading into preseason camp, Rolovich reiterated concerns he’d voiced occasonally during the offseason about his team’s response to on-field adversity in 2020.
“There were times when I thought we had a lot of fight in us, and I thought there were time last year when we folded,” he said at the time. “And I was very honest with the team, and that was something we really focused on. That comes from investment, work ethic, trust in each other, and that was really the focus.”
For months now, he has repeatedly implied that less stringent coronavirus restrictions this year have allowed players and coaches to develop closer relationships. He hoped that would lead to more accountability and resilience in difficult situations during a game.
“I know the mindset is in a good place, much better than it was going into last fall,” he said before the season began. “You would think that would translate into wins.
“But,” he added, “this is a funny game with a funny-shaped ball, and there will be highs and low.”
