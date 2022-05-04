On senior night at Pullman, the Greyhounds clinched the regular-season 2A Greater Spokane League title courtesy of two goals from senior Aden Athar.
After a 1-1 score at halftime, it was Athar’s second goal, in the 69th minute, that put the Hounds ahead to stay.
“He makes the most of his minutes, so it was pretty cool on senior night to see him really step up and have the game winner,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said of Athar.
PHS goalkeeper Tom Cole saved five of six shots taken by the Knights.
Pullman (15-2, 10-0) begins its district tournament campaign next week as top seed.
West Valley 1 0—1
Pullman 1 1—2
Pullman — Aden Athar, 24th
West Valley — Lucas Peterson (Rylan Allen), 26th
Pullman — Athar (Clarens Dollin), 69th
Shots — West Valley 6, Pullman 9. Saves — West Valley: Jasper Marsh 6, Pullman: Tom Cole 5.
JV — Pullman 4, West Valley 0.
PREP BASEBALL
Pullman 6-11, Clarkston 5-10
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds won a pair of one-run games against the Bantams in a Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Clarkston (5-12, 3-10) jumped out early in the first game, scoring two in the top of the first inning. Pullman scored four in the third and held a 5-2 lead into the sixth inning.
The Bantams scored three in the sixth inning to tie the game up, but the Greyhounds answered with a run in the bottom half.
Pullman (8-11, 7-6) led 5-1 in the second game going into the bottom of the third where Clarkston took the lead scoring five.
The Greyhounds responded with five runs in the fourth and the Bantams tied the game up at 10 with a four run inning of their own.
The two teams went scoreless until the seventh inning when Pullman would score the game deciding run.
GAME 1
Clarkston 200 003 0—5 6 3
Pullman 004 101 x—6 4 4
Hayden Line, Lance Heitstuman (5) and N/A; Tyler Elbracht, Cade Hill (6) and N/A. W—Hill. L—Heitstuman.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge, Hayden Line, Lance Hetstuman, Cymon Boardman (3B), Tiger Carringer, Trace Green.
Pullman hits — Nicholas Robison 2, Max McCloy, Caleb Northcroft.
———
GAME 2
Pullman 302 500 1—11 7 2
Clarkston 105 400 0—10 8 3
Brady Coulter, Caleb Northcroft (3), Calvin Heusser (4) and N/A; Emett Slagg, Bodee Thivierge (4) and N/A. W—Heusser. L—Thivierge.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2 (3B), Brendan Doumit 2, Joey Hecker, Cade Hill (2B), Brady Coulter.
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell 2, Emett Slagg 2 (3B), Bodee Thivierge, Tiger Carringer, Jackson Slagg, Trace Green (2B).
Sandpoint 7-10, Moscow 1-12
MOSCOW — The Bears and the Bulldogs split a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader.
Colin Roos for Sandpoint (7-11, 4-10) gave up just one run in six innings pitched striking out 14 in Game 1.
Auggie Lehman went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.
Moscow (9-10, 6-8) got the bats going in the second game.
Barrett Abendroth went 3-for-3. Cody Isakson had a triple and a double and scored three times.
Sandpoint had the tying run at the plate with one out in the sixth when freshman catcher Tyson Izzo threw out a stolen base attempt.
GAME 1
Sandpoint 100 030 3—7 9 2
Moscow 000 010 0—1 3 3
Colin Roos, Blake Sherrill (7) and Auggie Lehman; Levi Anderson, Cody Isakson (7) and Tyson Izzo. W—Roos. L—Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Auggie Lehman 3, Jack Zimmerman 2 (3B), Ethan Butler 2 (2 2B), Kody MacDonald (2B), Drew Lehman.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (3B), Connor Isakson, Tyson Izzo.
———
GAME 2
Sandpoint 302 212—10 8 8
Moscow 170 13x—12 9 0
Ethan Butler, Jack Zimmerman (2), Colin Roos (2), Zeke Roop (3) and Auggie Lehman; Mike Kiblen, Jamison Green (4), Barrett Abendroth (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Zimmerman.
Sandpoint hits — Jack Zimmerman 2 (3B), Blake Sherrill (2B), Kody MacDonald (2B), Drew Lehman (2B), Zeke Roop, Koby Barlow, Auggie Lehman.
Moscow hits — Barrett Abendroth 3 (3B), Cody Isakson 2 (3B, 2B), Connor Isakson 2, Devon Conway, Cody Wilson.
Genesee 15-25, Lapwai 0-5
The Genesee Bulldogs routed Lapwai in both installments of a Whitepine League doubleheader at Clearwater Field.
Teak Wareham had two hits with a triple and six RBI in Game 2 for Genesee (13-2, 12-1), which is sitting in the top spot in league standings as the regular season winds down.
“We didn’t play a game for a month-and-a-half, so we’re kind of packed with games,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “We’re playing a lot of games right now, and we’re starting to play some really good team baseball, and that’s kind of what you need to have developed as you head into postseason play.”
GAME 1
Lapwai 000 0— 0 2 4
Genesee 463 2—15 7 0
DaRon Wheeler, Justin R. (3) and Dillon White; Cy Wareham, Teak Wareham (4) and Nate Guinard
Lapwai hits — Brooklyn Williamson, Quentin Kipp.
Genesee hits — Jack Johnson 2 (2B), C. Wareham (2B), Cam Meyer (2B), Jacob Krick, Derek Burt, T. Wareham (2B).
———
GAME 2
Genesee (10)3(12)—25 13 0
Lapwai 0 5 0 — 5 4 4
Colby Michalak, Jacob Krick (2) and Nate Guinard; Nelson NA, William Picard, Kayden Williamson (3) and Dillon White.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham 2 (2B), Johnson 2 (2B), Guinard 2 (2B), T. Wareham 2 (3B), Kole Scharnhorst, Michalak, Krick, Burt, Meyer.
Lapwai hits — Picard, K. Williamson, White, Nelson NA.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston 13, Pullman 9
CLARKSTON — The Bantams had only three hits, but scored 13 in a Greater Spokane League win over the Greyhounds.
Clarkston (10-6, 8-3) scored seven runs in the first inning and led 13-5 after four.
The Bantams Leah Copeland walked three times and scored twice.
Ava Petrino, for Pullman (5-11, 5-6), went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI.
Pullman 003 200 4— 9 10 1
Clarkston 711 400 x—13 3 4
Sophia Armstrong, K. Rees (4) and Keleigh Myers; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. W—Armstrong. L—McManigle
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino 5 (2 2B), Marrissa Carper 2, Frances Lindberg, Keleigh Myers (2B), Suhailey Reyes.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland, Joey Miller, Brooke Blaydes.
Potlatch 6, Genesee 2
POTLATCH — Rebecca Butterfield struck out 17 in a 6-2 Loggers win versus the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League game.
Butterfield threw 131 pitches, 83 for strikes, and did not give up a run until the seventh inning.
Emma Chambers and Tayva McKinney had two RBI each for Potlatch (12-2, 11-0).
Riley Leseman knocked in two in the seventh inning for Genesee (6-6, 5-6).
Genesee 000 000 2—2 3 5
Potlatch 140 100 x—6 5 0
Kendra Meyer and Harlei Donner; Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney.
Genesee hits — Riley Leseman (2B), Mackayla Herman, Audrey Barber.
Potlatch hits — Allison Akins 2, Emma Chambers, Tayva McKinney, Hayley McNeal (2B).
Kendrick 20, Troy 7
JULIAETTA — Morgan Silflow and Hailey Taylor each provided three hits and one double as the Kendrick Tigers handled Troy in Whitepine League play.
The game was even through the first two innings before the Tigers blew things wide open with a 10-run showing in the third.
Kendrick 02(10) 35—20 17 0
Troy 02 3 20— 7 8 0
Taylor Boyer, Harley Heimgartner (2), Hailey Taylor (4) and Kenadie Kirk; M. Bendel, E. Eklund (5) and O. Morgan.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 3 (2B), Taylor 3 (2B), Kirk 2 (2B), Natalie Kimbley 2 (2B), Boyer 2, Hannah Tweit 2, Erin Morgan, Heimgartner, S. Cochrane.
Troy hits — Bendel 3, Morgan 2, J. Buettner 2, W. Foster.
Sandpoint 6-0, Moscow 8-10
SANDPOINT — The Bears bounced back from a Game 1 defeat to roll in Game 2 for a split in an Inland Empire League doubleheader with Sandpoint.
Details were not available.
Troy-Genesee moved
GENESEE — The Whitepine League softball game between the Trojans and the Bulldogs, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, has been moved to 4:30 p.m. today to avoid possible inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman boys 6, West Valley 1
PULLMAN — Making their debut as a pairing at No. 1 doubles, Pullman’s Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott blazed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory to help the unbeaten Greyhounds score a Class 2A Greater Spokane League team dual win against West Valley.
“We let our usual doubles aces Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang sit this one out,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt noted. “Garrison and Kolby acquitted themselves wonderfully in the No. 1 spot, while our freshmen Reed Newell and Neal Wang gained the opportunity to build varsity match experience in a hard-fought No. 3 doubles contest that ultimately did not quite go their way.”
Pullman (10-0, 7-0) also enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 wins from its No. 2 doubles pairing of Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park and No. 4 singles player Brian Fugh, while top singles player Vijay Lin stepped on the gas in the second set to prevail 6-3, 6-0.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-3, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Kyle Roberts 6-3, 6-2; Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Judah Clark 6-1, 6-2; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Kyler Cummins 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Garrison Hoiland/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Ian Howatt/Hunter Napier 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Cannon Silva/Chase Froelich 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Simmons/Lain Hyde, WV, def. Reed Newell/Neal Wang 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
Pullman girls 5, West Valley 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman girls tennis ruled the day in singles once again, dropping only one total game across four matches in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual against West Valley.
Rhoda Wang, Gwyn Heim and Diana Gutierrez Garcia all won 6-0, 6-0 shutouts for the Hounds (9-1, 7-0), while Audrey Pitzer swept to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
The match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Lydia Nelson and Margot Keane stepped in to a new playing position in the absence of the Greyhounds’ usual top doubles pairing and pushed the West Valley duo of Janneke Jogems and Carlie Knapp hard before losing 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.
“Lydia and Margot played great today,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “It was an exciting match to watch.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Kendall Nordhus 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Rylen Palmer 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Sutton Nordhus 6-1, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Malea Palpalatok 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Janneke Jogems/Carlie Knapp, WV, def. Lydia Nelson/Margot Keane 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; Addy Palmer/Natalie Abbott, WV, def. Natalie Nestegard/Rachel Lam 7-6 (3), 4-1, ret.; Naomi Carter/Kennedy Knapp, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson/Faythe Lloyd 6-2, 6-3.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cook breaks ground for Vikings
POMEROY — Kennedy Cook of Garfield-Palouse broke under the minute mark with a personal best time of 59.30 seconds to win the 400 meter dash at the Southeast 1B League Championships held at Pomeroy.
Cook added to her honors by running a leg of the Vikings’ winnng 1600 relay team along with Jessica Olson, Laynie Southern and Lola Edwards. The four combined for a time of 4:44.95. Also winning individual events for Gar-Pal were Southern in the girls 800 (2:54.24), Edwards in the 1600 (6:12.98) and Jaxson Orr in the boys triple jump (37-3) and shot put (43-8).
Tunnell tops 1600
KAMIAH — Britton Tunnell of Potlatch took first place in the girls 1600 meter race with a time of 6 minutes, 45.03 seconds at the Kamiah Track Meet.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
WSU’s Bayerlova makes NCAA field
PULLMAN — Washington State senior women’s tennis player Michaela Bayerlova has been selected to compete in the NCAA singles championship, it was announced.
It’s the third time Bayerlova will compete in the event, tying Erica Perkins for the most in program history. This season, Bayerlova has a 17-2 overall record, including 12-2 at No. 1 singles. She is 6-1 against nationally-ranked players.