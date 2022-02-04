It was a conference loss that occurred a month before the conference season traditionally begins. But the Vandal women’s basketball team remembered it, and now they’ve avenged it.
Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy scored 22 points and guard Allison Kirby ignited a first-half Idaho flurry with her quick hands and feet Thursday as the Vandals whacked first-place Southern Utah 82-63 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
The Vandals (5-13, 4-5) have struggled all season to generate momentum, but this performance hinted at the possibility of one of their patented late-season sprints as they scored emphatic revenge for an 87-65 loss Dec. 4 against the Thunderbirds in Cedar City, Utah.
“I think everybody remembered what happened down in Cedar City,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “They came out focused and ready to play tonight.”
The impetus came largely from Kirby, a fifth-year senior who racked up 12 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Her pickpocketing got Idaho moving in the right direction, and the Vandals finished the first half with a 22-4 surge for a 49-29 lead.
They wound up forcing 20 turnovers and led by as many as 29 points in the second half.
“It even amazes me — I’ve seen her do it now for five years,” Newlee said of Kirby, “but that effort was really amazing.”
After two free throws by sophomore guard Paris Atchley, Kirby made a slick midcourt steal, drew a frustration foul from Daylani Ballena that officials ruled intentional, and converted the foul shots to make it 54-32.
The Vandals had dropped three of their four previous games and watched two contests last week get postponed because of coronavirus protocols in their program. But they showed no rust.
Gandy looked in rhythm from the start, canning a pretty floater off a full-court drive, then draining two 3-pointers on her way to four for the night. The sophomore guard fell two points shy of a career high.
“I think we came with a little more attitude today than we did back in December,” Gandy said. “I think we were a brand-new team back then, and now we look even better than two months ago. It was time to prove what we’ve got.
“Everything’s clicking. We’re following game plans, and practice has been a lot more focused.”
Ashlynn Wallace, a freshman guard from Clarkston High School, came off the bench for 3-for-6 shooting from long range and 11 points, while front-liner Beyonce Bea added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth, a 10-game starter and one of Idaho’s top offensive talents, again played a reserve role but brought the juice regardless, scoring 13 points. A 3 by Kirby and a driving layin by Forsyth sparked Idaho to a 27-9 domination of the second quarter.
The Vandals held Southern Utah’s top scoring threat, Darri Dotson, to 0-for-7 shooting and a single point, though she grabbed 12 rebounds. The Thunderbirds (12-7, 8-2) were led by Alexi Lord with 16 points and Ballena with 14.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. Monday against Montana State in a makeup game from one of the virus postponements.
SOUTHERN UTAH (12-7, 8-2)
Lord 6-7 2-2 16, Ballena 5-12 4-6 14, Eaton 2-3 5-5 9, Johnston 1-3, 0-0 3, Dotson 0-7 1-2 1, Daugherty 4-9 1-2 10, Satini 2-2 1-2 5, Otkhmezuri 1-4 0-0 3, Williamson 1-6 0-0 2, Tronnier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 14-19 63.
IDAHO (5-13, 4-5)
Gandy 8-19 2-4 22, Bea 7-12 1-1 15, Kirby 3-6 5-6 12, Atchley 1-4 4-4 6, Johnson 1-8 0-0 3, Forsyth 5-10 2-2 13, Wallace 3-7 2-2 11 Rubino 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Alfred 0-0 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 16-19 82.
Southern Utah 20 9 11 23—63
Idaho 22 27 20 13—82
3-point goals — Southern Utah 5-12 (Lord 2-2, Otkhmezuri 1-1, Johnston 1-3, Daugherty 1-3, Dotson 0-1, Ballena 0-2), Idaho 10-31 (Gandy 4-12, Wallace 3-6, Kirby 1-2, Forsyth 1-4, Johnson 1-7). Rebounds — Southern Utah 39 (Dotson 12), Idaho 34 (Kirby 11). Assists — Southern Utah 7 (Ballena 2, Eaton 2), Idaho 14 (Kirby 8) . Total fouls — Southern Utah 15, Idaho 16. A — 713.