Heading into a football season that starts in early November, the Washington State Cougars and their cadre of former University of Hawaii coaches surely expect to see some harsh game-day weather.
Now they’ve got a foretaste of it.
The Cougars practiced in snowy conditions Friday as they prepared for an informal scrimmage today at Martin Stadium, two weeks before their season opener Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
“It was definitely a good experience for me, to see what it does to a practice, what it would to a game,” said first-year coach Nick Rolovich, who spent the past four seasons coaching the Warriors. “I really found that the players didn’t flinch. It’s not as clean a practice as you’d want. But that’s what we’ve got: a chance to play in this year, we’d better get used to it.”
Rolovich spoke during a Zoom call. The Cougars’ preseason practices, including today’s scrimmage, are closed to media and fans, but observers said the team’s practice field received an inch or two of snow.
To many Wazzu followers, memories still are fresh of the Cougars’ poor performance in a snowy Apple Cup loss in 2018. Rolovich, like predecessor Mike Leach, runs a pass-oriented offense but he also places an emphasis on running the ball effectively. There’s an expectation in Cougar Nation his approach will pay off in severe weather.
“We try to see how it affects the timing of the pass game,” Rolovich said. “If (the play) takes longer to develop, it could take a little more in the pass-pro game, so we’ve got to take that into consideration. But we want to make sure we stay with … I guess, more solid-footing type plays.
“The quarterbacks threw it better than I thought in the snow, to be honest with you. We’ve just got to concentrate on catching the ball, because it gets wet and cold. There just needs to be a focus on it.”
Rolovich again gave no hint of resolution in his three-way quarterback battle. After the Oct. 17 scrimmage, he served up positive comments about Camm Cooper and Jayden de Laura without mentioning Gunner Cruz. That set off speculation that he’s whittled the race to two men, a notion he quashed Friday with praise of Cruz.
“I think Gunner’s taken a lot of pressure off himself and just started playing,” he said. “I think he’s finding his way in the offense. He’s just taken a deep breath and is just playing the game, playing the position. I was happy for him. We had a nice talk after the last scrimmage.”
As for today’s follow-up, “We won’t have as many reps,” the coach said. “We’ll have a lot more situational stuff.”
A number of coaches and players have noted the curious fact that true freshman receiver Joey Hobert avoids wearing receiver gloves, and Rolovich said Friday’s snowfall failed to change that. According to the coach, longtime WSU equipment managers Milton Neal and Josh Pietz think eschewing gloves amid snow is the right move for receivers.
In any case, Hobert “makes more one-handed catches than I’ve ever seen,” Rolovich said, “so it must be working for him.”
Rolovich also released the names of players he’s chosen for his 17-man “leadership council,” a concept he’s bringing to WSU from Hawaii. The group, which acts as liaison between players and coaches, includes Cooper, de Laura and Hobert.
Others chosen were Renard Bell, Max Borghi, Travion Brown, Travell Harris, George Hicks III, Brennan Jackson, Abe Lucas, Armani Marsh, Clay Markoff, Amir Mujahid, Liam Ryan, Simon Samarzich, Chau Smith-Wade and Jahad Woods.
JOHN RUSHING DIES — The Cougar football community was stunned to learn of the death of former WSU safety John Rushing at age 48.
Rushing, safeties coach for the University of Arizona, died Friday, according to multiple reports.
No cause of death was given, but Rushing’s friends said he apparently had suffered some type of heart issue, Cougfan reported.
Rushing started every WSU game between 1991-94 and was a fixture on the celebrated Palouse Posse defense of those years.
MAUIGOA’S BROTHER COMMITS — The Cougars received an oral commitment Friday from Francisco Mauigoa, brother of former WSU center Fred Mauigoa.
The younger Mauigoa is projected to play linebacker in college but also is a quarterback for his high school in American Samoa.
