BOISE — A year later, the Idaho women get their shot at the Big Sky championship.
Sophomore Beyonce Bea tallied 21 points and eight rebounds as the Vandals defeated Montana State 80-64 in the semifinal round of this year’s tournament Wednesday, punching their long-awaited ticket for the title game at Idaho Central Arena.
That’s exactly one year after they were sent home on the eve of the 2020 championship game here as the sports world abruptly shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
The second-seeded Vandals (17-6) play top-seeded Idaho State at 11 a.m. Friday for the conference crown and the automatic berth to the NCAA tournament. The Bengals (21-3) advanced earlier in the day with a 65-55 win against Northern Colorado.
“It certainly was a tough, physical basketball game,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “Two teams fighting to get to the championship game, you woud expect nothing less from the 2 and 3 seeds. But I was really proud of our players the way they responded.”
It was the second tourney win in as many days for the Vandals, who this time defeated the school they’d been pegged to play in last year’s vanquished title game. In ISU, they now face the program they’d beaten in the 2020 semifinal round.
Freshman guard Sydney Gandy, helping offset the absence of UI point guard Gina Marxen, scored 19 points in a 40-minute performance as Idaho put three players in double figures. For unspecified reasons, Marxen sat out for a second consecutive game.
Senior guard Allison Kirby, also being asked to step up, provided nine points, six assists and six rebounds for UI, and senior forward Natalie Klinker came up with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting with 11 rebounds.
Idaho grad transfer Gabi Harrington, playing in her hometown of Boise, added eight points and six rebounds.
The Vandals erased a six-point second-quarter deficit, shot 50 percent and dominated the third quarter 27-9. They won the rebounding battle 42-32 as well as the assist column 13-7, and they atypically downplayed the 3-point arc, attempting only 14 shots from distance and making four, including three by Gandy.
“At halftime we talked about going up and matching the physicality, if that’s the way the game was going to be,” Newlee said. “And I’m so proud of of the way these guys responded in the second half, especially defensively. I thought defensively we were fantastic in that third quarter.”
Darian White scored 15 points for third-seeded Montana State (17-7).
MONTANA STATE (17-7)
White 5-11 5-7 15, Martell 5-14 1-1 14, Limardo 3-8 1-2 8, Lindsey 1-4 1-4 3, Mocchi 0-7 2-2 2, Ranson 3-4 0-0 7, Deden 1-3 3-4 5, Beattie 1-4 0-0 3, Bad Bear 1-2 0-0 3, Janssen 1-3 0-0 2, Van Sickle 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Stensgard 0-0 0-0 0, Zieske 0-0 0-0 0, Stumne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 13-20 64.
IDAHO (17-6)
Bea 8-15 5-6 21, Gandy 7-13 2-4 18, Klinker 7-10 5-6 19, Kirby 2-3 5-6 9, Harrington 3-10 1-3 8, Atchley 2-6 5-6 9, King 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-0 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 18-25 80.
Montana St. 18 20 9 17—64
Idaho 17 15 27 21—80
3-point goals — Montana State 7-27 (Martell 3-11, Ranson 1-2, Beattie 1-2, Bad Bear 1-2, Limardo 1-4, White 0-1, Janssen 0-1, Van Sickle 0-1), Idaho 4-14 (Gandy 3-6, Harrington 1-6, King 0-1, Bea 0-1). Fouled out — Deden. Rebounds — Montana State 32 (Deden 7), Idaho 42 (Klinker 11). Assists — Montana State 7 (White 4), Idaho 13 (Kirby 6). Total fouls — Montana State 21, Idaho 14.