Bafus is back, now with the Bears

In a sense, new Moscow football coach Rob Bafus and his predecessor, Phil Helbling, are following similar paths, just at different parts of their lives.
Helbling recently retired to spend more time with his family. Bafus did the same in 2016, hanging up the whistle with the Troy Trojans for more family time.
Now, Bafus is back in the area as the Bears’ new boss and he’s eager to get started.
“I’m excited first and foremost to … be a part of a 15-year-old boy coming into the program and transitioning into an 18-year-old young man,” Bafus said. “To be a part of that is something I don’t take lightly and something I thought about the six years I was not a part of it.”
Bafus, a 55-year-old building inspector who moved to Moscow shortly after retiring at Troy, brings heaps of experience from the small-school football ranks.
Bafus coached the Trojans for seven seasons from 2009-16. In that span, his Trojans won an Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship in 2010 and finished runner-up in 2013.
During his time away from coaching, he closely followed the Moscow program and grew to love the community support he saw for the Bears.
He decided if the opportunity arose again, he would jump at the chance to get back into the sport.
“It’s just a special close-knit community,” Bafus said. “...The level of support and enthusiasm has been really neat to be a part of, and the well-wishes I’ve had.”
On offense, fans can expect a different look from the spread offense the Bears used under Helbling, although the team won’t go away from that completely.
“We’re going to change up the offense a little bit,” Bafus said. “You’ll see us going under center, which you haven’t seen at Moscow in a while. We’ll run some I-formation stuff, the proverbial ‘3-yards and a cloud of dust’ — that sort of offense.”
The team’s offensive coordinator is TJ Lewis, who’s “got some great ideas of his own that I’m excited to see.”
Bafus picked a former Idaho Vandal with some family ties to be defensive coordinator. Former UI defensive back Dorian Clark (2014-18) doubles as Bafus’ son-in-law and brings a wealth of knowledge from the college ranks.
“His experience and his thoughtfulness and the way he processes the game defensively is on a different level, so I’m really excited for him to lead us on our defense,” Bafus said.
The coach’s team motto is “Do the right thing,” whether that be in the classroom, community or on the football field.
Bafus noted when walking through Bear Den — Moscow’s gymnasium for basketball, volleyball and wrestling — that there were no state title banners hanging up, something he attributed to them being ruined during a remodel.
One of his program goals is to help change that with some new ones.
“When I look up into the rafters and we don’t see banners, we’re going to start adding to that,” he said. “I believe that’s the way we have to play in order to be successful and get to the level we want to be at.”
