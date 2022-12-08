Junior guard TJ Bamba scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Washington State beat Northern Kentucky 68-47 in a nonconference game Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
“I thought we played really well,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “I think our effort’s been great the past two games. We were really good defensively. I was really pleased with our effort.”
Junior guard Justin Powell added 11 points for Washington State (4-4).
Trevon Faulkner scored in the lane to give Northern Kentucky (5-5) its first lead at 8-7 but senior forward DJ Rodman answered with a bucket 25 seconds later that sparked a 10-2 run — including two 3-pointers by Powell — that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Bamba made a runner in the lane, threw down a dunk and added a fast-break layup to give Washington State a 32-17 lead with 4:41 left in the first half, and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.
“I just let things come to me and wasn’t out there pressing,” Bamba said. “We just wanted to come out there and carry things over from the second half at Utah. I felt like we had a lot of energy, and we were struggling offensively, so we just wanted to keep it simple and come out there with same amount of energy and play a lot harder than the opposition.”
Faukner led the Norse with 11 points. Marques Warrick added 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting.
Bamba helped the Washington State defense keep Warrick, who went into the game averaging 21.6 points per game, in check. The junior, who scored 45 points against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 27, made his first field goal to make it 57-34 with 6:20 to play.
Washington State shot 63 percent (15-of-24) from the field, made 5-of-9 from 3-point range and hit 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the first half for a 39-23 lead at intermission.
The Cougars held the Norse to 12 rebounds, the fewest rebounds by a Washington State opponent since Idaho State got 16 in a Dec. 29, 2012, nonconference game.
“I’m a little shocked,” Smith said. “(Chris) Brandon is one of the leading rebounders in the country (entered the game No. 5 at 11.7 rebounds per game) and had one in 20 minutes. We did an awesome job on the glass.”
The Cougars next play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against UNLV at the Las Vegas Clash.
Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Rhodes 2-7 2-2 6, Vinson 2-8 0-0 4, Warrick 3-9 3-6 10, Faulkner 5-8 0-0 11, Robinson 2-3 2-4 7, Zorgvol 3-4 0-0 6, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 1-1 1, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 8-13 47.
Gueye 5-10 4-4 14, Rodman 3-5 0-0 7, Bamba 8-12 4-5 22, Darling 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 4-8 0-0 11, Houinsou 3-7 0-0 6, Hamon-Crespin 2-3 0-0 6, Rosario 1-3 0-1 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 8-10 68.
Halftime: Washington St., 39-23. 3-Point Goals: N. Kentucky 3-9 (Robinson 1-1, Warrick 1-2, Faulkner 1-3, Pivorius 0-1, Vinson 0-2), Washington St. 8-23 (Powell 3-4, Hamon-Crespin 2-3, Bamba 2-5, Rodman 1-3, Gueye 0-1, Darling 0-2, Rosario 0-2, Houinsou 0-3). Rebounds: N. Kentucky 11 (Warrick, Faulkner 3), Washington St. 37 (Gueye 10). Assists: N. Kentucky 7 (Rhodes 2), Washington St. 14 (Powell, Houinsou 4). Total Fouls: N. Kentucky 15, Washington St. 11. A: 2,268 (11,671).