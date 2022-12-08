Junior guard TJ Bamba scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Washington State beat Northern Kentucky 68-47 in a nonconference game Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.

“I thought we played really well,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “I think our effort’s been great the past two games. We were really good defensively. I was really pleased with our effort.”

Junior guard Justin Powell added 11 points for Washington State (4-4).

