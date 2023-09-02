Moscow running back Eby Qualls keeps ahold of the ball as Clarkston defensive line of Mason Brown, from left, Josh Hoffman and Ronin Lysne work to bring him down during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Daily News
Moscow running back Scotty Needham stiff arms Clarkston’s Trace Green during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Daily News
Moscow quarterback Noah Velasco throws a pass during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Moscow wide receiver Sam Young looks to get into the end zone under pressure from Clarkston during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
The Moscow bench puts their arms up as they wait to see if they’ve scored a touchdown during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
August Frank/Tribune
Clarkston’s Josh Hoffman holds the ball up after running in for a touchdown during a nonleague game Friday in Moscow.
In a traditional nonleague area rivalry football game Friday, the host Moscow Bears mounted a late rally that came up just short and the Clarkston Bantams came out on top 30-29.
Moscow (1-1) went up on a safety in the opening quarter, but Clarkston came on in the second to assert a 14-2 halftime lead. The Bantams extended their advantage to 22-8 through three quarters and were up 30-15 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, only for Moscow to register the last two touchdowns of the night and draw back within a point. The Bears, who chose not to kick for an overtime-forcing 30-all tie, ultimately missed a passing attempt on a 2-point play aimed at clinching the win.
“I was really proud of our guys,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “There were a lot of things that did not go our way — key players came out of the game with injuries — but we battled the whole way, found a way to win.”
The score represented a significant shift relative to last year’s encounter between the teams, which Clarkston dominated 47-0.
“Hats off to Moscow; they played a really good game,” Bye said. “They were much improved from last year.”
Quarterback Carter Steinwand passed for one touchdown and ran for two more the Bantams, who were making their season debut. Noah Velasco threw for three of four touchdowns for the Bears (1-1), while a 1-yard rush from Eby Qualls accounted for the game’s final score.
Clarkston 0 14 8 8—30
Moscow 2 0 6 21—29
Moscow — Safety
Clarkston — Josh Hoffman 7 pass from Carter Steinwand (run failed)
Clarkston — Steinwand 3 run (Milo Knapp run)
Moscow — Sam Young 20 pass from Noah Velasco (kick failed)
Clarkston — J.J. Di Sarno 2 run (Hoffman pass from Steinwand)
Moscow — Levi Anderson 7 pass from Velasco (Juan Miller kick)
Clarkston — Steinwand 53 run (Marcisio Noriega pass from Steinwand)
Moscow — Keaton Frei 2 pass from Velasco (Anderson pass from Velasco)