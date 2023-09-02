In a traditional nonleague area rivalry football game Friday, the host Moscow Bears mounted a late rally that came up just short and the Clarkston Bantams came out on top 30-29.

Moscow (1-1) went up on a safety in the opening quarter, but Clarkston came on in the second to assert a 14-2 halftime lead. The Bantams extended their advantage to 22-8 through three quarters and were up 30-15 with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in regulation, only for Moscow to register the last two touchdowns of the night and draw back within a point. The Bears, who chose not to kick for an overtime-forcing 30-all tie, ultimately missed a passing attempt on a 2-point play aimed at clinching the win.

“I was really proud of our guys,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “There were a lot of things that did not go our way — key players came out of the game with injuries — but we battled the whole way, found a way to win.”

