NEW YORK — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million.

The move came one day after the players’ association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night 9 p.m. PDT deadline for a deal.

Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensation for qualified free agents, these negotiations will start to determine the market for a free agent group that includes Anthony Rizzo, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton.

