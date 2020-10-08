POTLATCH — The resilient Potlatch Loggers gave Clearwater Valley a scare in the fourth quarter, but the Rams held on to a Whitepine League football win behind a clutch performance from their backup quarterback.
Running back Aiden Martinez was thrust into the quarterback position late in the game after an injury to starter Anthony Fabbi, and the evasive senior picked up a first down with an 11-yard scramble on fourth-and-7 to ice the game. Martinez’s six rushes with about three minutes left helped run out the clock and allowed the Rams to secure an 18-16 victory at Potlatch.
“Aiden, he can move around, he’s shifty, he’s tough to get a beat on,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “He saved us there at the end. He got a couple of crucial first downs.”
Class 1A football games are known for their prolific final scores, but Wednesday’s contest — already unusual because it was a midweek game — was a low-scoring affair.
It was 0-0 through the first quarter, 6-0 Rams at halftime and 12-0 Rams after three. The Rams (3-2, 2-1) and Loggers (0-5, 0-3) combined for four defensive stops in the red zone in the first half alone.
“It was ugly,” Hutchens said. “Sometimes, you have to win ugly.”
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the fireworks came.
Fabbi connected with receiver Connor Jackson for a 37-yard touchdown for the duo’s second long score of the game, and the Rams led 18-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Fabbi finished with 145 passing yards, 76 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception. Jackson had two touchdowns and 87 yards on three receptions, also intercepting a pass.
But Potlatch wasn’t done.
The Loggers received a major boost from tight end/linebacker Izack McNeal, who scored both of his team’s touchdowns — one on offense and one on defense.
Potlatch notched its first score of the game when quarterback Tyson Tucker found McNeal open near the sideline. The junior broke a tackle and scampered the remainder of the 66 yards for the score.
Later in the quarter, McNeal intercepted Fabbi along the same sideline and went 75 yards for another touchdown. The two two-point conversions cut the Rams’ lead to two.
“We had him open quite a bit tonight, we just never hit him till that play,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said of McNeal’s first score. “Luckily, we did on that one, then he got the pick-six, which was huge — got us right back (with) a chance to win the game.”
Clearwater Valley took another blow when Fabbi remained sprawled on the field with what Hutchens later said was a high ankle sprain. Fabbi was helped to the sideline and never returned. He left the field on crutches.
So the Rams had to turn to Martinez to close it out. Martinez tallied a team-high 86 rushing yards and had a 1-yard touchdown in the first half on a toss sweep.
For Potlatch, Tucker had 84 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 64 rushing yards, and workhorse running back Tyler Howard had 67.
“We have opportunities to make plays, sometimes we just don’t do it, (so) I’m glad to see they did in the fourth quarter,” Ball said. “(We) made some plays to get ourselves back in that game.”
While Potlatch was coming into the game off a bye week, the Rams entered just five days after defeating Lapwai on Friday. And the Rams have another short week before playing Monday at Genesee.
The schedule changes and short weeks were prompted by a COVID-19 case on Genesee’s coaching staff that sent ripples through the Whitepine League.
Clearwater Valley also might be playing Genesee without its two biggest offensive weapons in Fabbi and tailback Jesse Knox, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Monday.
Hutchens stressed the importance of being prepared on short notice.
“You gotta be mentally prepared because you’re going to get physically tired, and when you get physically tired, you make mental mistakes,” Hutchens said. “We’ve got two days, the weekend and we’re off playing again.”
Clearwater Valley 0 6 6 6 — 18
Potlatch 0 0 0 16—16
Second Quarter
Clearwater Valley — Connor Jackson 38 reception from Anthony Fabbi (run failed), 4:12.
Third Quarter
Clearwater Valley — Aiden Martinez 1 run (run failed), 5:29.
Fourth Quarter
Clearwater Valley — Jackson 37 reception from Fabbi (run failed), 9:31.
Potlatch — Izack McNeal 66 reception from Tyson Tucker (Tucker run), 7:31.
Potlatch — McNeal 75 interception return (Tyler Howard run), 3:05.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Clearwater Valley: Martinez 14-86, Fabbi 15-76, Dylan Pickering 16-63, team 1-(-9). Potlatch: Tyler Howard 10-67, Tucker 14-64, Avery Palmer 5-8.
PASSING — Clearwater Valley: Fabbi 5-11-1—145, Martinez 0-1-0—0. Potlatch: Tucker 7-11-1—84, Howard 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING — Clearwater Valley: Jackson 3-87, Ridge hown 1-44, Pickering 1-14. Potlatch: McNeal 1-66, Howard 4-13, Dominic Brown 1-3, Palmer 1-2.
