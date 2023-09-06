Sometimes it’s not the other team that beats you — it’s the clock, or rather, the clock beats both teams.

The Moscow Bears and Pullman Greyhounds girls soccer teams competed Tuesday in a match that played out to a 0-0 tie at Pullman High School. Neither team was able to create separation despite a couple chances to do so.

“The score may have shown it differently, but (my team) came out, attacked the ball, got to the ball and I’m really proud of them,” Pullman coach Katie Evermann said.

