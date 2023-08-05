Battle of the Palouse game back on for 2023

The 2023-24 men’s basketball season is possibly the beginning of two eras for the University of Idaho and Washington State.
New Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble will coach his first year at the helm of the program and WSU will take the court for maybe the last time wearing the Pac-12 badge.
There’s many uncertainties surrounding both teams, but one thing is guaranteed: the Battle of the Palouse is back.
Pribble announced the game would return at the team meet and greet inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome on Thursday. The game will take place Nov. 6 at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman and open the season for the Vandals.
Before the game’s brief hiatus in 2022, the game was the longest-running consecutive rivalry in college basketball. The two teams played at least once a year since 1906 and played 227 games total.
The two universities failed to come to an agreement to schedule the game in 2022. Part of the reason was the Pac-12 had rules in place on nonconference games the team can schedule based on NET rankings. NET rankings take into account a team’s game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and quality of wins and losses.
Idaho didn’t meet the conference’s requirements for NET rankings for nonconference opponents. Additional accounts that varied between the two universities resulted in the game not being scheduled for 2022.
But now it’s back and will serve as a reunion for several members of the WSU men’s basketball program.
2022 All-Big Sky selection Isaac Jones, who averaged 19.4 points per game for the Vandals transferred to the Cougars in the offseason.
Former Idaho assistant coach Jeremy Harden also jumped across the stateline and joined the WSU coaching staff after Pribble was hired as coach at Idaho.