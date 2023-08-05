Battle of the Palouse game back on for 2023

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsWashington State guard Jefferson Koulibaly celebrates after defeating Idaho 109-61 in the Battle of the Palouse game Nov. 18 at ICCU Arena.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The 2023-24 men’s basketball season is possibly the beginning of two eras for the University of Idaho and Washington State.

New Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble will coach his first year at the helm of the program and WSU will take the court for maybe the last time wearing the Pac-12 badge.

There’s many uncertainties surrounding both teams, but one thing is guaranteed: the Battle of the Palouse is back.

