BASKETBALL
Former Washington State basketball player Aron Baynes has cleared coronavirus protocols and on Monday was traveling to Orlando, Fla., to join his Phoenix Suns teammates in the NBA’s Disney World bubble, the team said.
Baynes and Suns teammate Ricky Rubio had divulged last week they had tested positive for the virus.
Baynes was slated to be quarantined in the bubble and also needs to get back into basketball shape, according to reports. The NBA has been competing in preseason games in the bubble and is scheduled to restart its virus-interrupted season Thursday.
Baynes has described being hit hard by virus symptoms and spending about four days in bed. He said his wife and two children also tested positive but experienced minor symptoms.
FOOTBALL
Elliss, Walker honored
Idaho linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre Walker made the first unit of the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky football team, the Vandals announced.
Cutrell Haywood of UI also made the first team, as a punt-returner.
Vandals on the second team were linebacker Charles Akanno, defensive back Tyrese Dedmon and kick-returner Nick Romano.
Named on the third unit were defensive lineman Jonah Kim and offensive lineman Logan Floyd.