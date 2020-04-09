‘Be The Light’ campaign comes to Idaho

It started in Texas by a high school prinicipal who thought it would be a good way to honor seniors who are missing out on their final opportunities to make a difference on the athletic fields, on the stage and in their communities.
Now, it’s coming to Idaho.
The “Be The Light” campaign will take place throughout numerous high schools in the state at 8:20 p.m. Friday, including almost a dozen in this area, as a way to show appreciation to those 12th-graders who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re definitely thinking of them, we value them and they’re not forgotten,” Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said. “There’s people who are still wishing that they could play, but we’re going to honor them regardless because of everything that they’ve done. They’ve had great careers and we want to let them know that we appreciate them.”
Facilities at the participating schools will turn their lights on for 20 minutes. Citizens of each community are invited to drive by those facilities and honk their horns to show appreciation to those seniors for what they’ve done the past four years.
The trend began March 24, when Dumas (Texas) High School principal Brett Beesley went on a drive in his area and came up with the idea. He later sent a post on Twitter that read, “To all the student of Dumas ISD: Tonight and every weekday night from 8 to 9 we are going to burn our stadium lights for you ... as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are on our hearts and minds,” with the hashtag #BeTheLight.”
The post went viral, with several states taking part in the effort.
Moscow is one of the schools that will conduct events.
The idea for the event here began in southern Idaho, Abendroth said. It was brought to all of the athletic directors’ attention through an email chain and the ADs were wondering of a way to honor those kids while still practicing safe physical distancing guidelines.
“After some ideas were tossed around, this is what we ended up with,” Abendroth said.
In Moscow, the event will be staged at the football and baseball fields by the middle school.
The Idaho High School Activities Association extended its suspension of all spring sports activities on March 31 from April 5 to April 20. That is to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board of education’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day. The board extended the soft closure of schools through the rest of the school year Monday, but provided flexibility for school districts to reopen sooner if they get approval from local health officials.
To reopen before the end of the calendar year, school districts would need to satisfy to-be-determined criteria that will be approved by the state board Monday.
In Idaho, there are 1,232 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 18 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 395,011 cases, with a total of 12,754 deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 432,132, with a total of 14,817 deaths, as of 8:45 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday.
For the events in the area to be pulled off Friday, it’s a delicate balance of honoring the athletes while making sure local ordinances and health regulations are followed because of COVID-19.
“I’m up for anything that puts these kids in the spotlight and gives them some recognition, because being an athlete is hard enough and it’s nice, whether you win or lose, to be acknowledged one way or another, whether its from your parents, friends, the community,” Abendroth said. “Absolutely we were in support of it.
“However, there’s a big picture out there, and that’s everybody’s health and safety. That’s actually our No. 1 job is to keep everyone safe and do no harm. Is the risk worth the reward and how much of a risk is it?”
Everyone involved wants to stress that physical distancing rules will be enforced and it’s not a time to congregate. But at the same time, this was the best way to celebrate the accomplishments of those seniors who might feel as if something is being taken away from them.
