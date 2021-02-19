Beyonce Bea rang up 20 points and eight rebounds as the Idaho women’s basketball team sprinted to a 20-point lead in the first half and drilled Portland State 86-63 in a Big Sky game Thursday at Memorial Gym.
“I think it was really good for us to be playing like this, especially now because you want to be at your best when you get to the Big Sky tournament,” said Bea, a sophomore. “I thought this was one of our better games for sure, so just to be in that spot is awesome.”
Senior guard Gabi Harrington shook off a cold shooting night to score 12 points for the Vandals (13-6, 12-3), who led 40-20 at halftime and 66-36 after three quarters. Idaho kept pace with first-place Idaho State (16-2, 12-1), which beat Montana State 69-59 on Thursday.
Senior guard Allison Kirby came off the bench for nine rebounds and senior post Natalie Klinker added eight as the Vandals won the board column 52-40 and held the Vikings (8-8, 6-7) to 29 percent shooting in the first quarter.
Freshman guard Sydney Gandy scored 11 points for Idaho and junior guard Gina Marxen chipped in seven assists.
“I’m so proud of everyone who came into the game,” Bea said. “I felt like everyone stepped up, hit their shots when they needed to and it was fun to see.”
Nakia Boston led Portland State with 14 points off the bench. No Viking starter mustered more than five.
The two teams play again at noon Saturday in Portland, Ore.
PORTLAND STATE (8-8, 6-7)
Jimenez 2-9 0-0 5, Hansen 1-10 2-4 5, Lewis 1-8 0-0 2, Kilty 1-4 0-0 2, Streun 1-1 0-0 2, Boston 4-5 5-6 14, Baird 4-8 2-2 10, Schultz 3-6 0-0 6, Kelty 3-5 0-1 6, Denson 2-5 0-0 5, Ugarte 2-5 0-0 4, Canzobre 0-1 2-2 2, Walton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 11-15 63.
IDAHO (13-6, 12-3)
Bea 8-15 4-5 20, Harrington 5-16 1-1 12, Gandy 3-8 3-3 11, Marxen 2-4 0-0 6, Klinker 3-6 0-0 6, King 3-5 0-0 9, Christopher 3-9 2-2 8, Pulliam 2-3 0-0 6, Carlson 2-5 0-0 4, Alexander 1-4 2-2 4, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-76 12-13 86.
Portland St. 12 8 16 27—63
Idaho 24 16 26 20—86
3-point goals — Portland State 4-21 (Denson 1-1, Boston 1-2, Jimenez 1-5, Hansen 1-6, Ugarte 0-2, Walton 0-2), Idaho 10-28 (King 3-5, Pulliam 2-3, Marxen 2-4, Gandy 2-6, Harrington 1-9, Christopher 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Portland State 40 (Baird 7), Idaho 52 (Kirby 9). Assists — Portland State 12 (Jimenez 3, Denson 3), Idaho 22 (Marxen 7). Total fouls — Portland State 17, Idaho 17.
MEN
Idaho men can’t hold onto the ball in loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ballhandling problems again plagued the winless Idaho men’s basketball team Thursday in an 84-64 Big Sky Conference loss to Portland State at Viking Pavilion.
The Vandals (0-18, 0-15) committed 26 turnovers and mustered only five steals against the team just above them at the bottom of the conference standings.
Damen Thacker came off the bench for 16 points before fouling out for the Vandals. James Scott had 14 points for the Vikings (7-9, 4-5).
Scott Blakney tallied 12 points for Idaho, which lost decisively despite shooting 50 percent and winning the rebound column 32-22. The Vikings also converted half their field goals.
“We struggled to keep them from getting into the paint and make plays that way,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We just weren’t solid enough handling the ball on both ends of the floor.”
Adhering to a recent pattern, Idaho did its best work in the first half, trailing 37-31 at halftime.
“I thought our execution, we had some moments that it was really good,” Claus said of the first 20 minutes. “We were attacking the rim off the dribble. We were able to free up Gabe (Quinnett) a few times off of easy pin-down screens. ... At the same time, we were able to get some quality post touches for Scott.”
The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday at Memorial Gym.
IDAHO (0-18)
Blakney 4-6 4-4 12, Thiombane 0-5 5-6 5, Christmas 3-5 2-2 9, Madden 2-4 0-0 5, Quinnett 4-8 0-0 11, Thacker 6-8 4-5 16, Kilgore 1-4 0-0 2, Christensen 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 21-41 17-20 64.
PORTLAND ST. (7-9)
Thomas 3-7 0-0 6, Eyman 2-6 1-2 5, Burke 2-4 1-2 6, Dawson 4-6 1-1 12, Scott 3-6 7-9 14, Hall 3-7 0-1 6, Hardy 5-8 0-0 11, Nelson 3-4 0-0 8, Greeley 1-3 4-4 6, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1 3-4 6, Wood 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Angeles 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 19-25 84.
Halftime—Portland St. 37-31. 3-Point Goals—Idaho 5-13 (Quinnett 3-6, Christmas 1-2, Madden 1-2, Kilgore 0-1, Thacker 0-1, Thiombane 0-1), Portland St. 9-24 (Dawson 3-5, Nelson 2-3, Hardy 1-1, Nielsen-Skinner 1-1, Burke 1-3, Scott 1-3, Holt 0-1, Wood 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Hall 0-4). Fouled Out—Thacker. Rebounds—Idaho 25 (Thiombane 7), Portland St. 20 (Thomas, Eyman, Scott 4). Assists—Idaho 12 (Madden 6), Portland St. 18 (Scott 7). Total Fouls—Idaho 24, Portland St. 23.