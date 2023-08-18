Bear alumni racing into DI track and field

Dylan Rehder and Logan Tate of Moscow High track and field helped push each other to two of the top three spots in the 400-meter dash at this spring’s Idaho Class 4A state meet.
Now, the two may meet again on a much bigger stage after signing with a pair of Division I Colleges. Rehder is remaining in the area to compete for the University of Idaho, while Tate sticks to the Bear family as he heads out to join the Montana Grizzlies — a Big Sky Conference rival to the Vandals.
Staying close to home
Rehder, who was also a point guard and team captain for Bear basketball, realized he might have a future at the Division I college level in track after clocking a third-place 400 time of 48.92 seconds as a junior at the 2022 high school state meet. He made offseason overtures to the Idaho coaching staff and signed his letter of intent last winter to join this fall’s roster.
“I was just kind of looking at Idaho as one of my options,” said Rehder, who slotted up to second in the 400 at this spring’s state meet. “I kind of found it as home. The new teammates I’d have and the coaches and facilities at Idaho were really nice. I just kind of decided to stay with Idaho, because it was close to home and I liked everyone on the team and everyone I was going to be around for the next four years or so.”
Idaho coach Tim Cawley described Rehder, who will be the only Moscow graduate on the roster, as having been rigorously vetted as per the program’s standards.
“You’ve got to be pretty good at all that you’re doing,” he said. “We really look through the academic side of things — that was a fit. We really look through the character side — that was a fit — and then the athletic side. Obviously, he’s a talented kid.”
Cawley also feels that Rehder’s middle-distance sprinting strength will make him a particularly useful asset to the Vandals in multiple events.
“He’s done well in the 400, which is nice,” Cawley said. “You have the 4x400 (and) the distance medley relay — which has a 400 leg, potentially — so I think he has the potential to have options to help the team.”
Rehder’s first stated goal with the Vandals is simply to “develop my speed” and “get to the next level” at which he will be able to make waves against the DI field. As he gears up to officially begin practice with the Vandals next week, Rehder describes himself as “excited to get out there and meet my new teammates and get started and have a good year.”
Teammates become friendly foes
Tate followed Rehder with a personal record of 50.16 for third place in the 400 at State this spring, and the two (along with Tyler Woolley and Connor Horne) ran legs of a second-place 4x400 relay. They led the Bear boys to a third-place overall finish in cumulative team scoring among the 25-school field.
Though the two may be transitioning from teammates to opponents on the track, no hard feelings should be expected.
“We really pushed each other our senior year, and I enjoy working out with him,” Rehder said of Tate, who also competed for Moscow football as a wide receiver. “We worked out all summer, and I love Logan. He’s a great teammate and a great friend ... I’m sure we’ll see each other, definitely, at a couple meets — and definitely at Conference.”