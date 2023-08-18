CLARKSTON — Chase Lovell recorded his first career hole-in-one and made a 73-stroke showing to lead the Moscow boys to a team victory while Cody Ray of Lewiston shot a par 71 for top honors among individuals in an Inland Empire League meet held at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Lovell followed up his ace on No. 15 with a birdie on No. 16 and an eagle on No. 17. Ray totaled five birdies and an eagle, finishing with birdies on the last three consecutive holes to secure the championship.
Team scores — 1. Moscow 321; 2. Lewiston 330; 3. Coeur d’Alene 357; 4. Sandpoint 369; 5. Post Falls 371.
Medalist — Cody Ray, Lewiston, 71
Lewiston individuals — Ray 71, Kayden Orton 84, Dash Walker 85, Jayden Estlund 90, Clayton Lee 92.
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 73, Gage Schlueter 80, Tyson Izzo 82, Burke Brown 86, Keaton Clark 90.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Bears field three at league meet
CLARKSTON — Hayes Brown led shorthanded Moscow with a 90-stroke showing in an Inland Empire League meet at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Sandpoint dominated the meet, winning the team competition by 38 strokes.
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 339; 2. Lewiston 377; 3. Coeur d’Alene 394; 4. Post Falls 436.
Medalists — Taylor Mire, Sandpoint, 73; Alexa Tuinstra, Sandpoint, 73.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 84, Julia Brume 97, Shelby Arellano 97, Aleena White 99, Cora Lott 113.
Moscow individuals — Hayes Brown 90, Addison Raney 102, Alexa Lambert 123.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 3, Eastern Washington 1
PULLMAN — Trailing by a goal at intermission, host Washington State came alive in the last half-hour to top nonconference foe Eastern Washington in the Cougars’ season opener.
Margie Detrizio kicked the goal that broke the Wazzu drought just over 62 minutes in, then assisted Reagan Kotschau on another the following minute. Naomi Clark added an insurance goal with just under 15 minutes left to go.