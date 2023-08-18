AREA ROUNDUP

CLARKSTON — Chase Lovell recorded his first career hole-in-one and made a 73-stroke showing to lead the Moscow boys to a team victory while Cody Ray of Lewiston shot a par 71 for top honors among individuals in an Inland Empire League meet held at Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Lovell followed up his ace on No. 15 with a birdie on No. 16 and an eagle on No. 17. Ray totaled five birdies and an eagle, finishing with birdies on the last three consecutive holes to secure the championship.

