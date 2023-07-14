Sitting at Bear Field on a warm Tuesday afternoon to watch a youth baseball game between Potlatch Babe Ruth and the Moscow Diamondbacks, Heidi Hawley couldn’t help but smile.

After two years of sitting in disarray — and only being used once in the last five years by the currently absent Moscow Blue Devils American Legion team — Bear Field’s baseball diamond was back hosting regular games again.

And for the first time, that included youth games.

Recommended for you