Ethridge gets 1-year extension on contract

Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge points toward the court during the first half of her team’s NCAA college women’s basketball game against Stanford on Jan. 3, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. Ethridge has guided the Cougars, 12-11 this season, to the NCAA tournament.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

A little more than a year after offering her a three-year contract extension, Washington State tacked on one more year to women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge’s contract, it was announced Tuesday.

“Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Kamie’s commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch. We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds.”

Ethridge led the Cougars to their best finish in program history last season, earning their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in going 19-11 overall, 11-6 in the Pac-12 Conference and beating No. 8 Arizona 72-67 in a late-season home conference game.

