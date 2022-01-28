A massive second quarter put Moscow girls basketball on the path to its first Inland Empire League win of the season Thursday at Bear Den, prevailing 44-26 against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (5-13, 1-5) sat tied with the Hawks (7-7, 2-5) at 6 points apiece through the opening quarter, but exploded with a 20-2 showing in the second and maintained their 18-point advantage after intermission.
“I thought we just executed our game plan really well,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “We pressured them and forced some turnovers. We played together as a team, moved the ball, and were getting good looks.”
Angela Lassen provided 18 points, Peyton Watson had 11 and Kennedy Thompson added 10 for Moscow, which faces Sandpoint twice to conclude the regular season, hosting the Bulldogs on Tuesday and traveling to Sandpoint on Feb. 4.
Addie Kiefer scored 13 for Lakeland.
LAKELAND (7-7, 2-5)
Terzulli 0 0-0 0, Sterling 0 0-0 0, L. Kiefer 1 1-2 3, Knowles 0 0-0 0, K. Simon 3 0-2 7, A. Kiefer 4 3-5 13, Munyer 0 0-0 0, L. Simon 0 3-6 3. Totals 8 7-15 26.
MOSCOW (5-13, 1-5)
McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, A. Lassen 7 2-4 18, Heyns 0 0 0-0 0, Shrestha 0 2-2 2, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 4 3-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 4 0-0 10, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-12 44.
Lakeland 6 2 8 10—26
Moscow 6 20 9 9—44
3-point goals — A. Kiefer 2, Simon, A. Lassen 2, Thompson 2.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Kendrick 64, Genesee 40
GENESEE — Kendrick had three scorers in double figures in its nonleague win over Genesee.
Erin Morgan (19 points), Rose Stewart (13) and Hannah Tweit (10) led the Tiger offense.
Morgan and Stewart also had double-digit rebound numbers with 13 and 11, respectively, for Kendrick (14-4).
Isabelle Monk paced Genesee (4-14) with 17 points. Riley Leseman added 13 points.
KENDRICK (14-4)
Rose Stewart 6 1-2 13, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Natalie Kimbley 2 0-4 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 8 3-4 19, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-8 64.
GENESEE (4-14)
Monica Seubert 0 1-2 1, Riley Leseman 4 1-2 13, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 2-2 17, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 3, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 6, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-6 40.
Kendrick 15 7 22 20—64
Genesee 6 7 14 13—40
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor 2, Leseman 4, Monk 3, Meyer 2, Jensen.
JV — Kendrick 25, Genesee 23
Troy 47, Potlatch 35
TROY — Morgan Blazzard was labled an “all-around player” by Troy coach Aaron Dail for her 22-point outing as the Trojans defeated Whitepine League Division I opponent Potlatch.
Alaura Hawley was also in double figures with 10 points for the Loggers (7-9, 5-7).
Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (8-8, 4-7) with 15 points.
POTLATCH (7-9, 5-7)
Emma Chambers 3 2-10 8, Tayva McKinney 2 0-1 4, Jaylee Fry 1 0-1 2, Bailyn Anderson 1 1-2 3, Becca Butterfield 0 1-2 1, Jordan Reynolds 5 5-11 15, Brianna Winther 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 11-29 35.
TROY (8-8, 4-7)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 2 4-4 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 10 2-6 22, Dericka Morgan 2 2-2 7, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 4 2-3 10, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-15 47.
Potlatch 11 8 7 9—35
Troy 10 16 8 13—47
3-point goals — Morgan.
Pullman Christian 45, Kootenai Thunder 22
PULLMAN — Faith Berg scored all 14 of her team’s first-quarter points and totaled 23 on the night to lead the way as the Pullman Christian girls bested the Kootenai Thunder in Mountain Christian League play.
Berg finished with an additional six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game, while Annie Goetze had another 10 points and 10 boards for the Eagles (5-3), who held their rivals to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters. Mariah Barnhart and Heather Jones were the game’s top scorers for the Thunder with six points apiece.
“We just had by far our best team effort of the year,” said Pullman Christian coach Trent Goetze.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Laura Allshouse 1 0-0 2, Amelia Black 1 1-2 3, Heather Jones 3 0-0 6, Mariah Barnhart 3 0-0 6, Hannah Dusham 2 0-0 4, Casey Detraft 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-4 22.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-3)
Faith Berg 8 1-2 23, Annie Goetze 4 1-2 10, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Gabby Mack 0 0-0 0, Christina Lindstrom 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 2-4 45.
Kootenai 4 5 8 5—22
Pullman Christian 14 12 12 7—45
3-point goals — Berg 6, Goetze.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Orofino 47, Deary 45
DEARY — A late Deary rally fell short in a back-and-forth nonleague contest against Orofino.
“We did a pretty good job of controlling the ball and forcing them to foul because of our small lead,” said Orofino coach Rocky Barlow, whose team finished 8-for-14 from the foul line to Deary’s 1-for-3.
Reid Thomas totaled a team-high 15 points and was “a beast on the boards” for the Maniacs (2-4), who outrebounded the Mustangs (4-7) for numerous extra-chance attempts.
“They outshot us percentage-wise by quite a bit, but we shot a lot more shots,” Barlow said.
Kalab Rickard of Deary (4-7) led all scorers with 19 points.
OROFINO (2-4)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 2, Nick Drobish 3 4-6 10, Slade Sneddon 3 1-3 7, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 1-2 5, Nick Graham 1 1-1 3, Reid Thomas 7 1-2 15, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 3, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0, Joel Sneddon 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-14 47.
DEARY (4-7)
Laithan Proctor 3 1-2 7, Kalab Rickard 9 0-0 19, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 0-0 9, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 1-3 45.
Orofino 9 10 15 13—47
Deary 6 14 8 15—45
3-point goals — Cochran, Rickard, Clark.
JV — Orofino 51, Deary 19
Kamiah 52, Kendrick 29
KENDRICK — Jagger Hewett provided 15 points for Kendrick, but the Tigers fell to Kamiah in nonleague play.
The Kubs (11-5) blitzed to a 17-3 lead in the opening quarter behind six points apiece from Skinner and David Kludt, who finished with 10 of his own.
“Every single one of our players tonight did a great job defensively,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, who told his players to “make every shot attempt tough” for the Tigers (8-5).
KAMIAH (11-5)
Kavan Mercer 3 0-0 6, Luke Krogh 0 0-0 0, David Kludt 4 2-2 10, Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 6 0-2 17, Brady Cox 3 1-2 7, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Kolby Hix 4 0-0 8, Tug Loughran 0 1-2 1, Kaden DeGroot 0 1-2 1, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-8 52.
KENDRICK (8-5)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 3-8 15, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-1 0, Hunter Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 4 1-1 10, Dallas Morgan 1 0-1 2. Totals 11 4-11 29.
Kamiah 17 6 21 8—52
Kendrick 3 5 14 7—29
3-point goals — Skinner 5, Hewett 2, Koepp.
JV — Kamiah 46, Kendrick 25
Pullman 81, Rogers 44
PULLMAN — Pullman hopped out to a 17-0 lead to begin the game and didn’t look back in its rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers.
The Greyhounds had four scorers in double figures — Grayson Hunt led with 19, Tanner Barbour had 16, Jaedyn Brown added 14, and Dane Sykes notched 10.
This was the first game of the season for which Pullman has had all of its players healthy, according to Pullman coach Craig Brantner.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (1-12, 1-4)
G. Hilburn 9 7-11 24, T. Anderson 0 0-0 0, J. Taylor 3 0-2 8,, T. Trammell 0 0-0 0, D. Holyfield 2 0-0 6, J. Bland 1 0-0 2, N. Waller 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 44.
PULLMAN (13-2, 4-1)
Grayson Hunt 8 1-1 19, Payton Rogers 2 1-2 6, Tanner Barbour 7 0-0 16, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Thomas Cole 1 1-1 3, Jaedyn Brown 6 1-1 14, Champ Powaukee 2 2-2 8, Tyler Elbracht 2 0-0 4, Dane Sykes 5 0-0 10. Totals 34 6-7 81
Rogers 4 14 20 14—44
Pullman 22 18 27 14—81
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Holyfield 2, Hilburn, Barbour 2, Powaukee 2, Brown, Rogers, Hunt.
Kootenai Thunder 35, Pullman Christian 33
PULLMAN — Shorthanded Pullman Christian rallied late, but could not quite catch Mountain Christian League rival Kootenai Thunder.
The Eagles (7-5, 5-5) trailed 13-4 through the opening quarter. They narrowed that gap slightly with each period thereafter, but turned the ball over repeatedly in the closing stages after pulling within a possession. Due to COVID protocols, Pullman Christian was missing multiple starters as well as coach Jamie Gleason, with assistant Sean Ginius standing in.
Paul Cimijotti hit five 3-point goals and provided more than half of the Pullman Christian total with 17 points, while Zeke Roop scored a team-high 10 for the Thunder.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Zeke Roop 4 2-3 10, Andrew Smith 3 0-1 8, Malachi Duchow 3 0-2 8, Mick Koch 2 1-11 5, Preston Beck 1 1-2 4, Jude Beck 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-19 35.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-0)
Brock Weller 0 1-2 1, Liam Fitzgerald 4 0-0 8, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-2 2, Justin McClure 1 0-0 3, Judah Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Paul Cimijotti 6 0-0 17. Totals 13 1-4 33.
Kootenai 13 11 6 5—35
Pullman Christian 4 13 7 9—33
3-point goals — Smith 2, Duchow 2, Beck, Cimijotti 5, McClure.