HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bear grapplers collect Quad Cities win
Four Moscow wrestlers chalked up pins to lead the Bears to a nonleague defeat of Quad City foe Clarkston on Tuesday night at an electric Bear Den.
Andrew Stone, Diego Deaton, Cameron Vetter and Isaiah Murphy logged pins for Moscow, with Stone’s coming in just 1:48.
Moscow coach Pat Amos pointed to Murphy’s win as pivotal in the match.
“We weren’t sure we were gonna get that one. He came up huge,” Amos said of the sophomore. “The result was him just outworking his opponent. He kept wrestling hard.”
The Bears tallied five victories to four for Clarkston among several forfeits. The Bantams’ Caila Rice and Tanner Lange won by falls.
“We hadn’t won a lot of duals because of forfeits, but they had three and we had four, so it balanced out,” Amos said. “It came down to what happened on the mat, which was nice.”
Moscow 39, Clarkston 36
98 — Moscow win by forfeit. 106 — Moscow win by forfeit. 113 — Caila Rice (Clk) p. Zach Domras, 2:40. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Mick Brown (Clk) dec. Jack Bales, 12-6. 132 — Andrew Stone (Mos) p. Taylor Southmayd, 1:48. 138 — Tanner Lange (Clk) p. Eli Lyon, 1:26. 145 — Diego Deaton (Mos) p. Mark Tadzhimatov, 3:37. 152 — Cameron Vetter (Mos) p. Adam Caudle, 3:10. 160 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 170 — Isaiah Murphy (Mos) p. William Sliger, 5:35. 182 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 195 — Clarkston win by forfeit. 220 — Kyran Mutart (Mos) dec. Carson Ash, 8-3. 285 — Robert Storm (Clk) dec. Bennett Marsh, 5-4.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Deary 48, Kamiah 42
DEARY — Visiting Kamiah held a narrow lead going into the final three minutes of play, but a late fourth-quarter surge carried Deary to victory.
Freshman Triniti Wood hit a 3-pointer and shot 3-for-4 from the free throw line to contribute six of her seven total points in those final three minutes of the game for Deary (6-5). Teammate Emiley Proctor led all scorers for the game with 14 points, while Graci Heath had 13 points and five assists, and Tona Anderson scored eight while pulling down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Kamiah (0-9) had 24 fouls to Deary’s 16, with the Mustangs picking up 14 points off free throws to the Kubs’ seven. Marlee Engledow led the Kamiah offense with nine points coming from three outside baskets.
KAMIAH (0-9)
Marlee Engledow 3 0-0 9, Logan Landmark 0 4-6 4, Zayda Loewen 2 0-1 4, Dorian Hix 1 0-1 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 1-4 5, Mya Barger 3 0-0 7, Destiny Knight 1 0-2 2, Irene Popp 1 2-6 4, Jayden McLay 0 0-0 0, Maria Vasquez 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 7-20 42.
DEARY (6-5)
Graci Heath 4 3-4 13, Makala Beyer 0 0-2 0, Tona Anderson 3 2-7 8, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 4-6 7, Emiley Proctor 4 5-6 14, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 3 0-3 6. Totals 15 14-28 48.
Kamiah 10 8 14 10—42
Deary 10 11 9 18—48
3-point goals — Engledow 3, Barger, Vasquez, Heath 2, Proctor, Wood.
Kendrick 54, Logos 25
KENDRICK — Mya Brown propelled Kendrick to their fifth league win in a row, producing 19 points and three steals. Lauren Morgan added eight points and eight rebounds, while Erin Morgan posted 10 points and four steals.
“Early in the season our biggest downfall had been the third quarter,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland. “So it was nice to us get out to a good start tonight.
“It was a whole team effort and we were getting kick-outs for great shots.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 2 0-0 5, Lucia Wilson 1 0-1 2, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 3-4 10, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 2 1-3 5. Totals 9 5-11 25.
KENDRICK (9-2, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 9 0-1 19, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 2-4 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 4-5 8, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 7. Totals 22 6-10 54.
Logos 4 6 7 6––23
Kendrick 17 12 19 6––54
3-point goals — Brown, Brocke, Miller, Wambeke.
JV — Kendrick 33, Logos 2
Gar-Pal 43, Potlatch 27
PALOUSE — Paige Collier compiled 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Garfield-Palouse as the Vikings handled nonleague opponent Potlatch.
Gar-Pal (6-3) got an 11-point, eight-board contribution from Kenzi Pedersen. The Vikings outscored Potlatch (4-9) by 11 points in the second half.
The Loggers got six points apiece from Taylor Carpenter, Alyssa Hamburg and Danaira Carpenter.
POTLATCH (4-9)
Danaira Carpenter 3 0-1 6, Taylor Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Kyndal Cessnun 1 0-0 3, Emma Chambers 0 2-4 2, Alyssa Hamburg 2 0-0 6, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 2, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-0 0, Brenna Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals .
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-3)
Lexi Brantner 0 2-5 2, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 1-1 7, Paige Collier 5 7-10 18, MaKenzie Collier 0 0-2 0, Maci Brantner 2 1-2 5, Kenzi Pedersen 5 1-2 11, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0. Totals .
Potlatch 3 7 5 12—27
Garfield-Palouse 8 7 12 16—43
3-point goals — Hamburg 2, Cessnun, P. Collier.
Colfax 49, Northwest Christian 35
COLBERT, Wash. — The Bulldogs held a slim three-point lead going to the fourth quarter, but got a couple of big shots and raced away from the Crusaders in nonleague play.
“We played a deep bench and we rotated a lot of kids,” Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher said. “They just ran out of gas. Our guard play caused a lot of problems for them defensively.”
Asher Cai had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-3), who had a 32-29 advantage going to the final period.
Avery Bowman finished with 10 points for Northwest Christian.
COLFAX (8-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 2-2 8, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-2 0, Shyah Antoine 2 1-3 5, Asher Cai 6 4-6 16, Anni Cox 0 2-4 2, Kierstyn York 4 0-0 8, Sydney Berquist 2 3-3 8, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 2, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-20 49.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Natalie Smith 4 0-2 9, Ellie Sander 3 2-6 9, Chiara Carey 2 3-5 7, Naomi Turner 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jazlynn Johnson 0 0-0 0, Avery Bowman 3 4-6 10, Integrity Larson 0 0-0 0, Eden Clemmer 0 0-0 0, Paisley Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-18 35.
Colfax 7 13 12 17—49
Northwest Christian 9 11 9 6—35
3-point goals — Berquist, Smith, Sander..
JV — Colfax 38, Northwest Christian 28.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Orofino 37, Colton 36
OROFINO — Idaho Class 2A Orofino contested a last-second shot and forced a miss by Washington Class 1A Colton to hang on for a win.
“We played pretty good defense and stopped ’em,” Maniacs assistant Garrison Bretz said of the end of a game that was closely contended throughout.
Orofino’s Joe Sparano led all scorers with 15 points, and teammate Jarom Scott chipped in 11. The Wildcats, who hit eight 3s, were spearheaded by Chris Wolf (12 points) and Jackson Meyer (11).
The Maniacs’ height gave them a slight advantage, enough to maintain a slim edge. But Colton roared back in the fourth, outscoring Orofino by seven in the frame.
COLTON
Kian Ankerson 2 2-4 7, Chris Wolf 5 0-0 12, Jackson Meyer 4 0-0 11, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-2 0, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-0 0, Hayden Steadman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 36.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 4, Jose Barajas 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 5 3-4 15, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 4 3-3 11, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 1-3 3, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 4, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-10 37.
Colton 8 12 5 11—36
Orofino 12 14 7 4—37
3-point goals — Ankerson, C. Wolf 2, Meyer 3, G. Wolf 2, Sparano 2.
JV — Orofino 18, Colton 11 (one half)
Logos 74, Immaculate Conception 47
Logos of Moscow ignited for 49 second-half points to blow past nonleague foe Immaculate Conception of Post Falls.
The Knights (5-2) spread the scoring with 30 assists — 2/3 of those after intermission — and forced 14 steals.
Will Casebolt led the charge with 22 points and six swipes; Isaac Blum tallied 11 points and five steals; Jasper Whitling had 11 points and Jonah Grieser sparked Logos with a 4-for-4 mark in the second half to go along with 10 boards.
“(Casebolt) did a better job of penetrating,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “The guys really did a great job sharing the basketball. They didn’t care who scored.”
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION-POST FALLS
Sebastian Floe 6 2-2 19, Anthony Brunson 0 1-2 1, Joseph Darakjoy 1 2-2 4, Quentin Haily 0 3-4 3, Thaddeus Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Seamus Kramer 2 0-0 6, Liam Kramer 6 2-11 14. Totals 15 11-20 47.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-2)
Jasper Whitling 5 1-2 11, Will Casebolt 10 0-0 22, Roman Nuttbrock 6 0-0 16, Isaac Blum 5 0-3 11, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Rory Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jonah Grieser 4 0-0 8. Totals 33 1-5 74.
Immaculate Conception 8 13 10 16—47
Logos 14 11 28 21—74
3-point goals — Floe 3, S. Kramer 2, Casebolt 2, Nuttbrock 2, Blum.
JV — Logos def. Immaculate Conception
Potlatch 47, Gar-Pal 31
PALOUSE — Brayden Hadaller recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds to help visiting Potlatch defeat nonleague rival Garfield-Palouse.
Playing what coach Ryan Ball called “really, really tough defense,” the Loggers (8-1) held the Vikings to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
Tyler Wilcoxson scored 13 points of his own for Potlatch. Jacob Anderson put up a team-high eight for Gar-Pal (7-3).
POTLATCH (8-1)
Brayden Hadaller 8 1-2 20, Connor Akins 3 0-0 6, Tyler Wilcoxson 6 1-1 13, Ty Svancara 0 0-2 0, Justin Nicholson 1 1-2 4, Jerrod Nicholson 1 2-4 4, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-11 47.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-3)
Dawson Dugger 2 0-2 5, Austin Jones 3 1-2 7, Blake Jones 1 0-1 3, Jacob Anderson 4 0-0 8, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 4, Ethan Hawkins 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 3-7 31.
Potlatch 14 10 17 6—47
Garfield-Palouse 5 7 4 15—31
3-point goals — Hadaller 3, Nicholson, Jones, Dugger.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Potlatch
Colfax 59, Northwest Christian 36
COLBERT, Wash. — John Lustig hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter to spark visiting Colfax early en route to a nonleague win over Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Hunter Claassen also converted a 3-point goal in that frame, helping the Bulldogs (8-3) establish a 23-7 lead by its conclusion.
“That kind of got us up and going early, and we just carried that momentum forward,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin.
Lustig totaled 23 points on the day, while Claassen and Cole Baerlocher each scored nine.
COLFAX (8-3)
Hunter Claassen 3 1-2 9, Cole Baerlocher 4 0-2 9, John Lustig 9 1-2 23, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Aune 0 2-2 2, Cotton Booker 0 1-2 1, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 2 2-2 6, Lane Gingerich 3 0-0 7, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Kyle Dail 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-12 59.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Mitch Littleman 4 0-1 8, Justin Jones 0 0-0 0, Ian Wright 0 0-0 0, Malachi Kaiser 0 2-2 2, Eli Lewis 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbets 1 0-0 2, Adan Loranger 0 0-0 0, Geo Young 3 0-0 6, Mack Young 0 0-0 0, David Maynard 4 2-6 10, Josiah Ricks 1 0-0 3, Daniel Swanson 1 1-2 3, John Lester 1 0-3 2. Totals 15 5-14 36.
Colfax 23 13 14 9—59
Northwest Christian 7 10 11 8—36
3-point goals — Claassen 2, Baerlocher, Lustig 4, Gingerich, Ricks.
JV — Colfax def. NWC
Area Colleges
WSU soccer adds transfer keeper
The Washington State soccer team landed Texas Tech transfer goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto, as announced by the school Tuesday.
The 5-foot-9 Zucchetto, from Mississauga, Ontario, will join the Cougs this semester with a year of eligibility left after she served three accomplished seasons with the Red Raiders. Zucchetto, who WSU coach Todd Shulenberger helped recruit while he was at Texas Tech, was 7-1 in net last year with four shutouts before sustaining an injury.
As a sophomore, she led the nation in shutouts with 14 and led the Raiders to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She went 24-11-6 overall, making 123 saves and allowing 30 goals en route to the school’s best-ever goals allowed mark (0.7 per match).
The Canada national team player will be replacing longtime keeper Ella Dederick, who surpassed several program records during her senior year, in which Wazzu reached the NCAA Final Four.
WSU tennis inks recruit
Washington State tennis announced the signing of Lunda “Fifa” Kumhom on Tuesday afternoon.
Kumhom will join WSU’s program this fall after a career as one of the top junior players in Thailand. Kumhom’s Universal Tennis Rating — a ranking system — mark of 11.44 is the highest UTR for a Cougar recruit in program history. She owns three junior titles, was a part of Thailand’s ASEAN School Games and was a Southeast Asian Games team reserve. Kumhom is ranked 132nd on the World Tennis Juniors list.