LEWISTON — Middle blockers Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau defended the net well en route to a three-set volleyball victory for the visiting Moscow Bears against Lewiston on Thursday. The set scores were 25-23, 25-11 and 25-20.
“(Skinner and Biladeau) did a good job containing (Katy) Wessels,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “They’re both super young, too, and learning the game, so tonight was a big step forward for them.”
Makayla Gilkey led in kills with eight as the Bears improved to 5-4 on the season.
Troy sweeps league foes
KAMIAH — Troy swept both Kamiah and Clearwater Valley on the road in a tri-match on Thursday. The Trojans opened by defeating the Kubs 25-13, 25-20, 25-23. They followed that by blasting the Rams 25-9, 25-13, 25-8.
Troy improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Bulldogs bag league wins
KOOSKIA — Traveling Genesee scored back-to-back three-set Whitepine League Division I victories against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kamiah at the opposing teams’ home courts.
The Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0) handled the Rams 26-24, 25-9, 25-9, then topped the Kubs 25-16, 25-12, 25-22.
Isabelle Monk and Shelby Hanson notched nine kills apiece in the Clearwater Valley win. In a performance against Kamiah which coach Pete Crowley called “probably as good as we’ve played this year,” Makenzie Stout served 18-for-18 with four aces, while Mia Scharnhorst had 21 digs.
Knights conquer Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Logos of Moscow withstood a rally by Prairie of Cottonwood to pull out a five-set victory in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Knights prevailed 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11, improving their record to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league.
“We just were able to focus on our game in the fifth set and pulled out a win,” Logos coach Jim Becker said. “I’m very proud of the girls.”
Loggers cut down Wildcats
LAPWAI — Potlatch only missed on six serves throughout its three-set route of Whitepine Division I foe Lapwai.
The set scores were 25-19, 25-8, 25-13.
Brooke Peterson was a perfect 20/20 at line with five aces and seven kills.
Dani Howard also went 100 percent from the service line going 19-for-19 with five aces.
The Loggers improved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Whitepine League Division I play and will next play at Prairie High School on Tuesday.
PREP FOOTBALL
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 55, Garfield-Palouse 0
PALOUSE — In their school’s first prep football game in nearly four years, the newly resurrected Garfield-Palouse Vikings suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Gar-Pal had only 10 players eligible to play as four members of their roster had insufficient practice numbers. Two Vikings, including starting quarterback Bryce Pfaff, were knocked out of the game due to injuries as the significantly larger and more experienced Eagles bore down on them.
Lane Collier was the standout for Gar-Pal, making a 30-yard catch in the first quarter and stringing together 46 yards rushing in the third.
Garfield-Palouse 0 0 0 0—0
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 16 22 15 2—55
SJEL — Tanner Fleming 33 run (Brennen Gonzalez run)
SJEL — Gonzalez 26 run (Bear Brewer pass from Matthew DeFord)
SJEL — Brewer 41 run (Fleming run)
SJEL — Safety (Gonzalez sack in endzone)
SJEL — Brewer 13 run (run failed)
SJEL — Brewer 29 pass from DeFord (run failed)
SJEL — Fleming 61 run (Fleming run)
SJEL — Tucker Taylor 3 run (Miller kick)
SJEL — Safety (tackle for loss in endzone)
PREP GOLF
Parsons paves path for Moscow girls
POST FALLS — Myah Parsons led the way for Moscow’s girls with an 89-stroke tie for seventh place at the Lakeland Invite.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 350, 2. Lewiston 354, 3. Sandpoint 355, 4. Lake City 395, 5. Moscow 441, 6. Lakeland 477.
Moscow individuals — T7. Myah Parsons 89, 15. Hayes Brown 98, 26. Addison Raney 112, 30. Alexa Lambert 142.
King leads Bengal boys at Lakeland
POST FALLS — Chase Lovell tied for seventh with a 77-stroke showing to head up the Moscow boys at the Lakeland Invite.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 306, 2. Lake City 333, 3. Lakeland 335, T4. Lewiston 338, T4. Sandpoint 33, 6. Moscow 343.
Moscow individuals — T7. Chase Lovell 77, T16. Paxton Dorigo 84, 19. Isaac Harmon 85, T26. Gage Schlueter 89.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Moscow teams compete at Post Falls River Run
POST FALLS — Moscow and Logos competed at the Post Falls River Run at Kiwanis Park.
The boys races were split between grade levels, and the girls competed as freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors. All races were two miles.
Moscow’s Kieran Long took fourth in the boys junior race (11:16.0) and the Bears’ Noah Lingo was second in the boys senior race (11:50.0).
For Logos, Mari Calene placed fifth in the girls freshman/sophomore race (13:44.9) and Sara Casebolt took third in the girls junior/senior race (13:12.8).
BOYS
Freshman — 6. Conn Perryman (Moscow) 13:18.9; 9. Gabe Godfrey (Moscow) 13:25.3; 15. Kelton Long (Moscow) 13:55.6; 25. Titus Blum (Logos) 15:03.0; 26. Joseph Nibler (Logos) 15:10.4; 27. Noah Mobley (Moscow) 15:19.2; 28. Owen Lingo (Moscow) 15:21.2.
Sophomore — 7. Simeon Rauch (Logos) 12:04.2; 14. Ethan Bremer (Logos) 13:23.8; 15. Bear Lopez (Logos) 13:26.6; 16. Bo Whitling (Logos) 13:35.8.
Junior — 4. Kieran Long (Moscow) 11:16.0; 7. Jason Swam (Moscow) 11:34.0; 9. Mick Perryman (Moscow) 11:50.3; 22. Sayer Latta (Moscow) 13:02.6; 33. Clive Miller (Logos) 14:28.6; 37. David Daniels (Logos) 15:05.5.
Senior — 2. Noah Lingo (Moscow) 11:50.0; 5. Zach Atwood (Logos) 11:58.0.
GIRLS
Freshman/sophomore — 5. Mari Calene (Logos) 13:44.9; 7. Anna Lynn (Moscow) 14:15.4; 8. Cora Crawford (Moscow) 14:19.9; 14. Lizzie Crawford (Logos) 15:04.4; 17. Chloe Jankovic (Logos) 15:25.1; 18. Elena Spillman (Logos) 15:36.0; 19. Laura Pollard (Moscow) 15:54.7; 21. Ava Ginn (Logos) 15:59.7; 28. Jael Otto (Logos) 16:12.1; 35. Maggie Abrams (Moscow) 16:57.3; 39. Morgan Apt (Moscow) 17:47.4; 49. Mina Briggs (Moscow) 20:40.3.
Junior/senior — 3. Sara Casebolt (Logos) 13:12.8; 6. Geneva McClory (Moscow) 13:24.7; 15. Alyssa Blum (Logos) 14:36.6; 16. Indigo Wulfhorst (Moscow) 14:38.9; 20. Mia Heinlein (Moscow) 15:11.1; 21. Cora Johnson (Logos) 15:13.4; 25. Josephine Wyrick (Logos) 15:33.0; 26. Christine Hall (Moscow) 15:36.3.
Troy, Deary runners win at Moose Creek Invitational
BOVILL, Idaho — Individuals from Troy and Deary won races at the Moose Creek Invitational at Moose Creek Reservoir.
All races were 5,000 meters.
Troy senior Noah Johnson won the boys race (19:50) and Deary senior Macie Ashmead was victorious on the girls side (26:17).
BOYS
1. Noah Johnson (Troy) 19:50; 2. Marius Luker (Potlatch) 19:54; 3. Wyatt Anderberg (CV-K) 20:08; 4. Blayne Mosman (Nezperce) 20:42; 5. Tanner Smith (Potlatch) 20:59; 6. Gabe Skinner (Timberline) 21:39; 7. Micah Smith (Potlatch) 21:47; 8. Draveun Buchanan (Troy) 21:48; 9. Noah Johnson (Nezperce) 22:!3; 10. Jackson Smith (Highland) 22:24; 11. Jerrod Bartlett (Deary) 22:26: 12. Rowen Tyler (Troy) 22:38; 13. Tristan Currall (Nezperce) 22:45; 14. Kyd Bonner (Timberline) 22:49; 15. Aram Donigian (Deary) 23:28; 16. Devyn Sparrow (Timberline) 23:54; 17. Harrison Hill (Timberline) 24:07; 18. Dayton Mitzkis (CV-K) 24:07; 19. Derrick Chamberlin (Troy) 24:36; 20. Aaron Price (Troy) 24:56; 21. Caleb LePrath (Potlatch) 25:51; 22. Asher Wilson (Troy) 25:56; 23. Archer Barton (Troy) 25:56; 24. Kaden Schaff (Nezperce) 26:35; 25. Aaron Kinzer (Highland) 28:13; 26. Jude Oliver 29:44 (Potlatch); 27. Colton Minden (Potlatch) 30:35; 28. Jonas Oliver (Potlatch) 31:52.
GIRLS
1. Macie Ashmead (Deary) 26:17; 2. Emily Scott (Deary) 26:34; 3. Britton Tunnell (Potlatch) 26:54; 4. Evelyn Ward (CV-K) 27:34; 5. Gretchen Fiedler (Troy) 28:09; 6. Jessica Biltonen (Potlatch) 28:43; 7. Lucy Tunnell (Potlatxch) 29:07; 8. Kelsee Hunt (CV-K) 29:10; 9. Lydia Richmond (Troy) 29:16; 10. Emily Mottern (Deary) 30:15; 11. Victoria Weber (Potlatch) 30:21; 12. Rebecca Cerruti (Potlatch) 30:21. 13. Sophia Tibbals (Troy) 35:52; 14. Grace Nordin (Troy) 36:09; 15. Poppy Hooper (Troy) 41:56.