LEWISTON — Middle blockers Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau defended the net well en route to a three-set volleyball victory for the visiting Moscow Bears against Lewiston on Thursday. The set scores were 25-23, 25-11 and 25-20.

“(Skinner and Biladeau) did a good job containing (Katy) Wessels,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “They’re both super young, too, and learning the game, so tonight was a big step forward for them.”

Makayla Gilkey led in kills with eight as the Bears improved to 5-4 on the season.

