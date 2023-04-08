Bears battle Bengals in dual track meet

Moscow’s Logan Tate takes the baton from Caleb Skinner in the 4x100 meter relay Friday during the Lewiston Open at the Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston. Tate, Skinner and the two other runs on this relay team took first place with a time of 44.58 seconds.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

AREA ROUNDUP

LEWISTON — Moscow won several events apiece on the boys and girls sides, but ultimately fell to host Lewiston in both halves of the Lewiston Invite dual meet on Friday at Sweeney Track.

The Bengal boys notched an 84-57 win over the Bears and the girls came out on top 84-48.

Tags

Recommended for you