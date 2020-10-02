Senior Ava Jakich-Kunze scored two more goals for the Moscow girls’ soccer team to bring her five-match total to 10 as the Bears rallied from an early one-goal deficit to down nonleague foe Coeur d’Alene.
“She’s got a nose for the goal and knows how to strike a ball really well,” Moscow coach Josh Davis said of Jakich-Kunze. “She’s super intelligent, reads the game and gives us opportunities to get in position.”
Moscow, using disciplined defense and quick attacks, improved to 3-2 overall with its defeat of the Class 5A Vikings (7-2-2).
“We’re starting to get everyone back and healthy,” Davis said. “We were a little behind the 8-ball, starting late, but I think we’re playing well now, regardless of class.”
Moscow next plays Sandpoint at 4 p.m. Thursday at home.
Coeur d’Alene 1 0—1
Moscow 1 1—2
Coeur d’Alene — unknown
Moscow — Ava Jakich-Kunze, 36th.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Skyla Zimmerman), 66th.