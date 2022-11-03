Bears, Bengals navigating southern waters for State

Moscow boasts two entries that are favored to win state titles and Lewiston will be fielding a pair of top-three seeds at the two-day Idaho Class 4A and 5A state championships, respectively, starting Friday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.
Particularly on the boys side, Moscow has been a powerhouse in Class 4A since swimming first began as a high school sport in Idaho. The Bears have a “very small team this year” with only 19 total athletes, according to coach Jody Rash, but have maintained their standard of excellence, with eight qualifying for the state meet including all five seniors.
Moscow’s freshman phenom Noah Crossler is coming in with the top time for the boys 100-yard butterfly at 55.84 seconds. Their 200 freestyle relay, on which Crossler swims the anchor leg, also is seeded first with a 1:37.42.
“(Crossler) is a great example of commitment, consistency and hard work,” Rash said. “He has been swimming since he was 10, and has had great examples of team leadership from those who have swam before him.”
Luke Zimmer, Ian Schlater and Eli Johnston make up the other three quarters of the freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay, which is pegged for fourth place. Schlater (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and Zimmer (50 free, 100 breaststroke) also are expected to contend for individual medals.
On the girls side, Brenna Newlan had the “swim of the (district) meet” to win the 100 backstroke for her state berth, while Megan Crossland is ranked ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
“If we stay focused and we get into the top six, we have a good chance of finishing in the top four (in team competition),” Rash said.
For Lewiston, seniors Luke Mastroberardino and Grace Qualman are the top boys and girls headliners, respectively. Those two excel in the freestyle events, with Qualman seeded second in the 50 and third in the 100, and Mastroberardino is third in the boys 50 and seventh in the 100. The Bengals’ Maggie Carr and Ellie Hoover also are projected for top-10 finishes in their events, while the team’s girls 200 medley relay entry is seeded fifth.
“They are ready to swim fast,” Lewiston coach Derek Ax said. “They have put a lot of hard work into this. It’s a great opportunity for them.”
Competition is set to begin in the morning for Class 4A and finish with Class 5A swimming in the afternoon each day.
Boys — Ian Schlater (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 200 free relay, 100 back); Lucas Zimmer (200 medley relay, 50 free, 200 free relay, 100 breaststroke); Noah Crossler (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 500 free, 200 free relay); Elijah Johnston (200 medley relay,100 free, 200 free relay).
Girls — Brenna Newlan (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 back); Megan Crossland (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breast); Suzanne Martin (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 500 free, 200 free relay); Hannah Hoesman (200 medley relay, 200 free relay).
Boys — Luke Mastroberardino (50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free relay); Isaiah Bennett (200 free relay); Kaden Antonich (200 free relay); Deegan Everett (200 free relay).
Girls — Grace Qualman (200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 butterfly, 200 free relay); Maggie Carr (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 200 free relay, 100 backstroke); Ellie Hoover (200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 100 breaststroke); Corrine Sawyer (200 medley relay, 200 free relay).
