It was a dominant outing for Moscow as the Bears routed Clarkston 25-5, 25-10, 25-6 in a high school volleyball match moved from Clarkston to their home court on Thursday.

Sammy Unger had 25 points serving with five aces while notching seven kills and two blocks for Moscow (7-4), and Maecie Robbins and Morgan Claus combined for 30 digs.

“We did great on offense putting the ball down,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.

