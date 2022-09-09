It was a dominant outing for Moscow as the Bears routed Clarkston 25-5, 25-10, 25-6 in a high school volleyball match moved from Clarkston to their home court on Thursday.
Sammy Unger had 25 points serving with five aces while notching seven kills and two blocks for Moscow (7-4), and Maecie Robbins and Morgan Claus combined for 30 digs.
“We did great on offense putting the ball down,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston 2-0.
Knights dismantle Rams
Emilia Meyer notched 10 kills in Logos of Moscow’s three set victory over Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley.
The set scores were 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17.
The Knights improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in league, and will next face Potlatch on Tuesday.
Monk, Bulldogs bury Pirates
GENESEE — Isabelle Monk notched 17 kills in Genesee’s four-set victory over Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie.
The set scores were 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-17.
Maxine English added 16 digs.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in league, and will next play Troy on Tuesday.
Loggers stay perfect
POTLATCH — Potlatch had to save set point in the third, but ultimately closed things out in straights against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Loggers (5-0, 4-0) recorded a final scoreline of 25-12, 25-21, 26-24.
“When you have seven seniors I think that experience really helped us win that third set,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Brooke Peterson went 9-for-9 serving and made nine kills and 13 digs for Potlatch, while Josie Larson distributed 29 assists while firing five kills and three aces.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch 2-1.
Hunter leads Trojans past Wildcats
TROY — Nicole Hunter went 14-for-16 at the service line with four aces in Troy’s straight-set victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-11, 25-20.
The Trojans (5-2, 2-0) will next face off against Orofino and Horseshoe Bend in a trimatch on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Megan Poler was involved in every scoring play for Moscow as it routed Coeur d’Alene on Thursday.
“From the very first minute it was a battle against a talented team,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “The girls pulled through with determination and passion.”
Bears goalkeeper Makai Rauch notched six saves.
Moscow improves to 5-2 on the season.
Moscow 2 1—3
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler, 11th.
Moscow — Araya Wood (Poler), 19th.
Moscow — Eli Rainer (Poler), 55th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 9, Moscow 4.
Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 6, Coeur d’Alene: Jaylene Ziegler 1.
Cheney 5, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Cheney’s Alex Miller notched two goals and two assists in its 5-0 routing of Pullman High School.
The Blackhawks outshot the Greyhounds 14-6.
Pullman falls to 0-2 on the season and will next play Lakeside on Saturday.
Cheney 2 3—5
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney — Paige Evans, 28th.
Cheney — Alex Miller, 33rd.
Cheney — Kylee Hahn (Miller), 56th.
Cheney — Miller, 66th.
Cheney — Hahn (Miller), 74th
Shots — Cheney 14, Pullman 6.
Saves — Pullman: L. Covis 7, Cheney: Brown 4.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The host Bears held Coeur d’Alene to a scoreless stalemate through the first half, but the floodgates opened for the Vikings after intermission.
Moscow fell to 2-3 on the season.
Coeur d’Alene 0 3—3
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene — Cooper Prohaska, 50th
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska, 55th
Coeur d’Alene — NA, 72nd
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 3. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Dylan Jones 4, Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Logos sweeps meet at Troy
TROY — Logos of Moscow dominated the team competition as well as having the top individual runners at the Troy Invitational at Troy High School.
The Knights won the boys meet with 35 points and took the girls title with a perfect score of 15.
Senior Zach Atwood won the boys race with a time of 18:35.34, and junior Sara Casebolt took the girls race in 21:35.34.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Logos 35; 2. Troy 67; 3. Nezperce 83; 4. Potlatch 87; 5. Timberline 113; 6. Prairie 124.
Individual winner — Zach Atwood (Logos) 18:35.34.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Simeon Rauch 19:02.75; 7. Bear Lopez 20:30.23; 13. Bo Whitling 21:23.85; 20. David Daniels 22:02.24; 21. Ethan Bremer 22:02.86; 23. Clive Miller 22:21.42.
Troy individuals — 4. Noah Johnson 19:38.7; 10. Draveun Buchanan 21:13.48; 14. Rowen Tyler 21:25.64; 26. Derrick Chamberlin 22:36.59; 30. Archer Barton 22:54.99; 34. Javan Barton 23:24.51; 36. Aaron Price 23:50.88.
Potlatch individuals — 5. Tanner Smith 19:52.68; 8. Marius Luker 20:33.46; 12. Micah Smith 21:19.3; 41. Caleb LePrath 24:59.58; 47. Jonas Oliver 27:39.5; 50. Jude Oliver 28:02.17.
Deary individuals — 19. Aram Donigian 22:01.59; 29. Jerrod Bartlett 22:42.24.
Genesee individual — 16. Ben Farr 21:27.43.
Highland individuals — 15. Jackson Smith 21:26.56; 43. Aaron Kinzer 25:19.24.
Kendrick individuals — 37. Conner Trimmer 24:23.98; 38. Evan Fox 24:24.49; 44. Kyle Trimmer 25:20.64; 48. Anthony Lewis 27:44.07.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 15; 2. Potlatch 57; 3. Troy 70.
Individual winner — Sara Casebolt (Logos) 21:35.34.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Mari Calene 22:39.05; 3. Lizzie Crawford 23:20.6; 4. Alyssa Blum 24:06.41; 5. Cora Johnson 24:09.16; 6. Chloe Jankovic 24:48.88; 7. Josephine Wyrick 25:17.34.
Potlatch individuals — 8. Britton Tunnell 26:12.14; 9. India Luker 26:12.95; 17. Rebecca Cerutti 29:04.36; 18. Jessica Biltonen 29:29.48; 20 Victoria Weber 30:03.25; 22. Lucy Tunnell 31:00.53;
Troy individuals — 13. Gretchen Fuller 27:43.77; 14. Lydia Richmond 27:51.21; 19. Brianna O’Dea 29:50.72; 23. Grace Nordin 33:20.17; 24. Sophia Tibbals 34:08.05; 26. Poppy Hooper 39:17.51.
Deary individuals — 11. Macie Ashmead 26:56.63; 15. Emily Mottern 28:06.19.