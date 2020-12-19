The overall identity for a relatively new-look team has been a work in progress, Moscow High School boys’ basketball coach Josh Uhrig said.
Yet the Bears should feel pretty confident in at least one trait through four games. They’ve been lights-out from distance, knocking in approximately 50 percent of their 3-point attempts.
The trend surfaced again on Friday at Bear Den, as Moscow rained down 3s on nonleague foe Grangeville, pouring in seven before halftime and finishing 11-for-22 in a 70-32 rout of the Bulldogs.
“We practice it a lot. They shoot well in practice and we’ve got a lot of shooters on the team,” Uhrig said. “And they’re unselfish.”
The Bears (2-2) shared the production and skillfully moved the ball around the perimeter, fashioning openings for any one of their multiple snipers.
Dylan Rehder, Sam Kees and Bryden Brown put in three apiece from beyond the arc. Varsity newcomers Rehder and Kees tallied 11 points each, and Brown added nine.
Star Moscow senior Benny Kitchel, flying into the lane on a break, flipped a nice feed to Brown in the corner for Moscow’s first 3 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“It’s so much easier to shoot the ball, and to successfully shoot it, when you’ve got your feet under you, and you make that extra pass,” Uhrig said.
Thirty seconds later, Brown did it again. The sequence energized the home side, triggering a 13-0 Bear run and a substantial lead, which only grew.
Kees and Jamari Simpson made consecutive outside shots to open the second. Moscow never cooled off, piling up 43 points in the middle two periods, and holding Grangeville to 11 second-half points — one in the fourth.
Kitchel tacked on nine points, eight assists and four rebounds. Big man Tyler Skinner was a bully inside, logging 12 points and nine boards. Simpson, an adept point guard, filled the stat sheet with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“It’s hard to key in on somebody when you’ve got so many different people out there that can score the ball,” Uhrig said. “I love it. That just shows unselfish basketball.”
Class 4A Moscow enjoyed distinct advantages in size and depth against the 2A Bulldogs, who had only six available players and were without leading scorer Miles Lefebvre, who’s out of town with family.
Moscow won on the glass 37-14 — a big priority for Uhrig — and shot 55.7 percent from the floor against the Bulldogs’ 10-for-40 mark. The visitors were limited to three offensive rebounds.
“Lake City killed us on the boards on Wednesday, so we put in some rebounding drills and got physical. We had a few guys with torn shirts,” said Uhrig, whose team lost post Ben Postell to graduation and 6-foot-9 Blake Buchanan to transfer. “It got rough, but we need to be a physical team.
“The last couple years we were a different team. We had bigs and one or two shooters. We didn’t have seven shooters. ... We’re still searching for who we are, but we’re doing a lot of things really well.”
Grangeville (2-2) was paced by Blake Schoo and Tori Ebert, who had 10 and eight points, respectively.
First-year coach Cooper Wright was somewhat pleased with his Bulldogs’ shot selections, but Grangeville endured lengthy dry spells where it couldn’t buy a basket. Moscow’s quick-footed defenders up top didn’t permit a ton of clean windows either.
“I thought we played our butts off, and that’s exactly what we told them,” Wright said. “Bottom line: You can control your effort and hustle. Hey, they’re a great shooting team. … Sometimes you put your hand up and it doesn’t matter. On the other end, we just couldn’t quite get our shots to fall.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-2)
Dane Lindsley 2 0-2 5, Reece Wimer 0 1-3 1, Blake Schoo 2 5-9 10, Tori Ebert 3 1-2 8, Jared Lindsley 1 0-2 3, Caleb Frei 2 0-1 5. Totals 10 7-19 32.
MOSCOW (2-2)
Bryden Brown 3 0-0 9, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Cody Isakson 1 1-1 3, Sam Kees 4 0-0 11, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Tyler Skinner 6 0-1 12, Benny Kitchel 4 0-0 9, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 4 0-0 9, Kel Larson 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 1-2 70.
Grangeville 5 16 10 1—32
Moscow 16 21 22 11—70
3-point goals — D. Lindsley, Schoo, J. Lindsley, Ebert, Frei, Rehder 3, Brown 3, Kees 3, Kitchel, Simpson.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.