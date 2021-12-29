The Moscow boys basketball team trailed 4-3 early in the first quarter against the Lewiston junior varsity team, but the Bears regrouped quickly and cruised Tuesday to a 78-49 win in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
Karson Mader of Lewiston hit back-to-back shots to give the Bengals’ second team their only lead of the game.
Jamari Simpson single-handedly responded with a personal 7-0 run to give Moscow the lead for good at 10-4.
Lewiston JV was able to stay close throughout the first quarter, trailing by four when Sam Kees hit his only 3 of the game off the glass at the buzzer to pull the Bengals within seven at 23-16.
After Lewiston scored the first five points to open the second, Moscow (5-3) once again answered with an 18-3 run to balloon the lead to 17 points at halftime.
The second half belonged to sophomore guard Ian Hillman, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the final 16 minutes for Moscow. Taylor Strong and Bryden Brown also shot the ball well, each finishing with 13 points.
“(Hillman) did a great job, didn’t force the issue, he just let the game come to him,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “He also had six points off of offensive rebounds. Found himself in the right spot at the right time.”
Moscow moves on to face Lewiston’s varsity group in the semifinal round at 3 p.m. today. The Bengals’ JV faces Grangeville at 9 a.m. in consolation play.
Moscow shot 50 percent from the field, and was 7-for-19 (36.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Seven different Bears made a shot from distance.
“We shot the ball pretty well and defensively, we created turnovers,” Uhrig said. “Offensively, we were pretty careless with the ball, had 20 turnovers, too many for us to have.”
The Bengals had less luck from the field, shooting just 31 percent and 5-of-26 from long distance. Mader, who was red hot in the first half, was held to one point in the second half and finished with 17 as Moscow’s defense improved in every quarter.
Jordan Bramlet also finished in double figures for Lewiston with 10 points.
LEWISTON JV
Christopher Ricard 1 0-2 2, Jordan Bramlet 4 0-0 10, Rylan Gomez 2 0-0 5, Christian Reed 0 0-0 0, Jackson Lathen 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Dominic Paulucci 2 4-4 9, Karson Mader 6 4-5 17, Brice Bensching 1 0-0 2, Taylor Hendren 1 0-0 2, Brennen Barrick 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 10-13 49.
MOSCOW (5-3)
Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 5 0-0 11, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 3, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 4 0-0 9, Bryden Brown 5 2-3 13, Taylor Strong 4 4-4 13, Caleb Skinner 1 0-3 2, Zac Skinner 0 2-4 2, Ian Hillman 9 3-4 22. Totals 30 11-18 78.
Lewiston JV 16 14 13 6—49
Moscow 23 24 19 12—78
3-point goals — Bramlet 2, Gomez, Paulucci, Mader, Kees, Simpson, Rehder, Abendroth, Brown, Strong, Hillman.
Isbelle may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.