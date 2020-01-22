The Moscow boys’ basketball team’s first Border Battle victory in 10 years came in style Tuesday night at Bear Den.
Moscow’s Blake Buchanan received a pass in transition and threw down his second fast-break jam in a one-minute span as the Bears systematically broke down Pullman’s full-court press and ran away with a 66-45 win.
The victory was Moscow’s first against their biggest rivals since 2010 and completed a basketball-football sweep. The Bears beat the Greyhounds 27-21 in football in September for their first win since 2011 in the sport.
The last time Moscow beat Pullman in basketball was a 41-38 win on Dec. 16, 2010.
“It’s always been a rivalry but we haven’t been able to make it much of a rivalry the last few years,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Guys were fired up.”
Pinpoint, half-court passes by Bears point guard Jamari Simpson, a fast-break layup by senior guard Brayden Decker and Buchanan’s dunks boosted the Bears to a 16-5 run to end the game in a dominant fourth quarter in which Moscow outscored Pullman 27-12.
The Greyhounds were forced to play the game shorthanded after starting center Grayson Hunt broke his hand in a non-basketball injury earlier in the day. With forward Brayden Roberts in early foul trouble, the ’Hounds were limited in the paint.
“We were kind of shorthanded a little bit,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “We had eight guys.”
Pullman struggled against Moscow’s zone defense in the first quarter, with Moscow surging to a 16-3 lead, capped by a Decker 3.
But Pullman fought back in the second quarter behind some hot 3-point shooting from star guard Ethan Kramer (16 points) and Steven Burkett.
In the final 2:41 of the quarter, Kramer drilled two 3s and Burkett hit one 3 and went 2-of-2 from the line.
The scoring-flurry cut Moscow’s lead to one point by halftime, 25-24.
Uhrig said Pullman’s screens were the difference in the second frame.
“A lot of their on-ball screens were giving us fits and then when we would recover from that, they would slip a guy off a backside screen and get an open look,” Uhrig said.
Moscow came out of halftime “fired up,” and started the second half with a traditional three-point play by senior Ben Postell.
But the Greyhounds hung around in the third quarter and the teams went into the final eight minutes with the Bears leading 39-33.
Pullman opened the fourth with a free-throw by Roberts, which to cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as they got the rest of the way.
Brantner said the Greyhounds — who aren’t much of a pressing team — were forced to go into a full-court press to try to get back into the game.
The press quickly produced a steal by Pullman’s Evan Strong, but after that, the Greyhounds didn’t have much success.
“We’re not much of a pressing team and we pressed and gave up easy baskets and kind of let it get out of hand,” Brantner said. “So I kind of blame myself for the final score. … We had to find a way to get back in it or they were just going to hold it on us.”
Uhrig had high praise for how Simpson, a sophomore, handled Pullman’s pressure.
“I have the utmost trust in Jamari out there with the ball,” Uhrig said. “I’ve never really seen full-court press bother him, so once he got his feet under him, he sees the open guy.”
Moscow featured a balanced attack led by Postell (14 points), Benny Kitchell (12), Buchanan (10) and Decker (10) in double figures.
Postell also tallied a team-high seven assists and six rebounds.
Strong and Burkett added nine points apiece for Pullman.
Moscow’s win against Pullman was its first in its last 17 tries.
“They’re tired of hearing about how many years it’s been,” Uhrig said, “so they were ready to go and fired up.”
PULLMAN (7-6)
Dane Bednar 1 0-0 2, Brayden Roberts 2 1-2 5, Ethan Kramer 5 3-5 16, Evan Strong 2 4-6 9, Steven Burkett 2 4-4 9, Cameron McSweeney 1 0-0 2, Stephen Wilmotte 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 0 2-3 2. Totals 15 14-20 45.
MOSCOW (6-8)
Reef Diego 2 0-0 4, Brayden Decker 4 0-0 10, Barrett Abendroth 1 1-2 3, Hayden Thompson 0 1-2 1, Jamari Simpson 1 4-6 6, Joe Colter 1 4-6 6, Ben Postell 5 4-7 14, Blake Buchanan 5 0-2 10, Benny Kitchel 4 2-4 12, Tyler Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-29 66.
Pullman 5 29 9 12—45
Moscow 16 9 14 27—66
3-point goals — Kramer 3, Strong, Decker 2, Kitchell 2.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.