Moscow boys basketball has a strong Idaho state tournament history, having claimed 11 championships in all — but the last of those came a quarter-century ago in 1997.
The Bears equaled their best result since then two years ago, finishing runner-up to Preston in the 2020 Class 4A state final, before suffering a downturn and failing to qualify last year.
Moscow (15-9) will make its return to the state tournament, where the sixth-seeded Bears will face No. 3 seed Jerome in the quarterfinal round at 4 p.m. Pacific today at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
“The kids are excited,” said Moscow seventh-year coach Josh Uhrig, who is taking the team to its fifth state appearance since taking charge. “They’re ready to go. We’ve been having the best practices we’ve had all year; they’re amped up and focused, excited to be playing. We’re feeling pretty good going into the state tournament.”
After a 7-6 start to the season, the Bears have won eight of their past 11 games, with back-to-back triumphs against Sandpoint last week to clinch the district title. They have depth in their roster, often getting close to 10 players in the scorebook per game, and are led by a strong core of seniors, including adept ballhandler Jamari Simpson, long-range scoring threats Bryden Brown and Dylan Rehder, all-court stalwart Barrett Abendroth and late-season standout Taylor Strong.
The first-round game had a note of personal significance, Uhrig has been good friends for around three decades with Jerome coach Joe Messick, who is the son of Uhrig’s one-time coach at Shoshone High School. Messick’s Tigers boast a record of 22-2 and was 12-0 in the regular season in the Great Basin Conference before finishing runner-up to Burley in their district tournament.
“We match up really well with them,” Uhrig said of Jerome. “They’re a very similar team to us: not real big, they like to get out and run, like to press, a lot of the same stuff we like to do. It’s one of those that will come down to the very end — who can get the big shots, who can make the defensive stops. Matchups are a really big thing this time of year, and it’s a really good matchup for us.”
A victory would put the Bears into a semifinal-round game at 1 p.m. Friday against either Pocatello or Burley. A loss would send them into consolation play at 6 p.m. the same day against the loser of the Pocatello-Burley game.
Class 4A schedule
Today’s Games
First round
At Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Game 1: No. 8 Vallivue (14-10) vs. No. 1 Hillcrest (22-2), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Bishop Kelly (19-5) vs. No. 4 Middleton (23-2), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Moscow (15-9) vs. No. 3 Jerome (22-2), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Burley (11-12) vs. No. 2 Pocatello (21-3), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
At Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 1 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
At Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
At Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 5 p.m.