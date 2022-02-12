In an event that doubled as a retirement celebration for two Bengal coaches, the Lewiston boys basketball team pulled out a 55-45 Inland Empire League win against Moscow.
“This was a big night for us,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We honored coach (Shawn) Nilsson and (Dave) Cornelia on 30 years of coaching — they’re retiring at the end of the year and it was added motivation for the night.”
Lewiston’s victory was a tale of one quarter. The teams’ scoring outputs were within a point either way in every period except the second, which saw the Bengals (12-8) outscore the Bears 21-12.
“We had a good run at the end of the second quarter,” Ulrich said. “We had good starts and ends to each quarter, which was nice.”
The Bengals were efficient, totaling nine steals and 13 assists while making only six turnovers.
“Defensively, Cruz Hepburn was awesome tonight,” said Ulrich. “He got the best of (Brayden) Brown, who’s a great shooter, and he blanketed him all night. He’s a really, really great shooter, and Cruz just blanketed him all night. He did a really great job.”
Brown led Moscow (14-6) with 13 points, while Braydon Forsman provided 17 points and five rebounds for Lewiston.
MOSCOW (14-6)
Bryden Brown 5 0-0 13, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 2-2 7, Taylor Strong 3 4-4 10, Zac Skinner 1 0-1 2, Ian Hillman 3 2-2 9, Cody Wilson 0 2-2 2, Sam Kees 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-11 45.
LEWISTON (12-8)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 2, Jace McKarcher 1 0-0 2, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 4-4 6, Braydon Forsman 6 2-2 17, James White 3 0-0 6, Carson Way 1 3-4 5, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Michael Wren 2 0-0 5, Drew Hottinger 3 2-2 9. Totals 19 11-12 55.
Moscow 8 12 15 10—45
Lewiston 9 21 16 9—55
3-point goals — Brown 3, Isakson, Hillman, Forsman 3, Hottinger, Wren, Lawrence
JV — Lewiston def. Moscow.
Pullman 62, West Valley 43
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds clinched a regular-season Class 2A Greater Spokane League title with a rubber-match victory against West Valley of Spokane Valley.
Jaedyn Brown poured in 16 points for Pullman (18-2, 9-1), while Grayson Hunt added 11 more. Turner Livingston of West Valley (18-4, 7-3) led all scorers with 19 points.
“We were just very well balanced tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I also think this was our best defensive effort of the year.”
The Greyhounds are No. 1 seeds for the Class 2A district tournament which begins next week, and will have a bye through the opening round.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (18-4, 7-3)
Matt Buck 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Kamron Holley 0 0-0 0, Jackson Harty 3 0-0 6, Ben Fried 1 0-0 2, Rosko Schroeder 1 3-6 6, John Austin 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 5 7-7 19, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 3 1-2 10. Totals 13 11-15 43.
PULLMAN (18-2, 9-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 3-6 11, Payton Rogers 3 0-0 7, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 8, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 4 1-1 9, Jaedyn Brown 7 0-0 16, Champ Powaukee 4 1-2 9, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-1 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, E Lee 0 0-0 0, A Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-10 62.
West Valley 10 15 9 9—43
Pullman 19 10 18 15—62
3-point goals — Brown 2, Rogers, Walker 3, Livingston 2, Schroeder.
Lapwai 66, Potlatch 37
LAPWAI — The Wildcats defeated the Potlatch Loggers in Whitepine League Division I play to cap off an undefeated regular season.
Lapwai (21-0, 14-0) handled Potlatch (12-8, 7-6) without having to rely on the charity stripe, attempting no free throws but making 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Mason Brown led Lapwai scoring with 20 points. Titus Yearout provided 14 points and eight assists for the Wildcats, Kase Wynott racked up 18 points and three steals, and AJ Ellenwood had six points and 11 rebounds. For Potlatch, Jaxon Vowels notched a team-high 13 points.
“We didn’t come out with as much energy as we’d like to to start off the game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We got a lot of momentum off the bench from Mason Brown. He shot the ball really well and had a shot from the corner and shot perfect from three and had 13 in the second quarter. I thought defensively, we played really well. We held them to single-digits three out of four quarters.”
POTLATCH (12-8. 7-6)
Jack Clark 4 1-1 9 , Jaxon Vowels 5 1-2 13 , Tyler Howard 3 0-0 6 , Patrick McManus 2 1-4 5 , Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2 , Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2 , Logan Amos 0 0-0 0 . Totals 16 3-7 37.
LAPWAI (21-0, 14-0)
Titus Yearout 6 0-0 14, Kross Taylor 1 0-0 3, AJ Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kase Wynott 8 0-0 18, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 3, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Mason Brown 8 0-0 20. Totals 28 0-0 66.
Potlatch 5 9 15 8—37
Lapwai 14 25 19 8—66
3-point goals — Brown 4, Wynott 2, T. Yearout 2, A. Yearout, Taylor, Vowels 2.
JV — Lapwai 65, Potlatch 29
Logos 63, Prairie 55
MOSCOW — Seniors Will Casebolt, Roman Nuttbrock and Jasper Whitling combined for 51 points to lead Logos of Moscow to a senior night triumph against Whitepine League Division I rival Prairie of Cottonwood.
Casebolt finished with 18 points and made nine rebounds, while Nuttbrock scored 17 and Whitling had 16. Ben Druffel (five points), Aiden Elmore (four) and Kenny Kline were also playing their last career regular-season home game with the Knights (11-6, 9-5), who rode an early lead to victory.
“A really great night for our seniors,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said.
Zach Rambo had a huge outing for Prairie (14-5, 9-5), scoring 35 points off 12 field goals and a 9-of-10 free throw showing.
With the win, Logos ties Prairie for a third-place finish in Whitepine League Division I standings. The Knights will begin their district tournament campaign facing Potlatch at home on Wednesday.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-5, 9-5)
Wyatt Ross 2 3-4 7, Lane Schumacher 2 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 1 2-2 4, Zach Rambo 12 9-10 35, Lee Forsmann 0 1-2 1, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-18 55.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-6, 9-5)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 7 1-2 18, Jasper Whitling 6 1-5 16, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 5 6-7 17, Ben Druffel 2 1-1 5, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-15 63.
Prairie 8 11 16 20—55
Logos 16 13 13 21—63
3-point goals — Rambo 2, Schumacher 2, Casebolt 3, Whitling 3, Nuttbrock, Wilson.
JV — Prairie def. Logos.
Kamiah 62, Troy 23
KAMIAH — On senior night at Kamiah, the Kubs sealed a second-place finish in Whitepine League Division I standings with a rout of Troy.
Seniors Kavan Mercer (15 points), Luke Krogh (10), Jack Wilkins (seven points), Kendrick Wheeler (six) and Colby Hix (two) all got on the board in their final regular-season home game with Kamiah (16-5, 11-3).
The Kubs roared to a 22-3 lead in the opening quarter to set the tone. Coach Aaron Skinner said Kamiah piled up points by forcing a host of turnovers, “running the floor and getting the ball off to people that were open.”
Joseph Bendel led the Trojans (3-17, 0-14) with nine points.
“A good way to send the seniors out,” Skinner said. “They all played incredibly hard.”
The Kubs begin their district tournament campaign facing Genesee at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
TROY (3-17, 0-14)
Eli Stoner 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 4 0-2 9, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 1-1 3, Dominic Holden 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 1-3 23.
KAMIAH (16-5, 11-3)
Kavan Mercer 7 0-0 15, Luke Krogh 3 3-5 10, David Kludt 4 0-0 9, Jack Wilkins 3 0-0 7, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 1 0-0 2, Kendrick Wheeler 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 6-9 62.
Troy 3 9 7 4—23
Kamiah 22 12 20 8—62
3-point goals — Bendel, Holden, Mercer, Krogh, Kludt, Wilkins.
JV — Kamiah 67, Troy 24
Timberline 34, Genesee 32
WEIPPE — A Genesee buzzer-beater attempt from deep 3-point range narrowly rattled out and Timberline of Weippe held on for a nonleague victory on senior night for the Bulldogs.
Micah Nelson and Jaron Christopherson were playing their final regular-season home game with the Spartans (10-9).
The Bulldogs (4-14) led 14-11 through the first quarter, but the momentum tilted slightly in Timberline’s favor thereafter.
“It was a defensive battle,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “...We just had really good defensive intensity and rebounding — got a little bit of a lead, made a couple of free throws.”
Parker Brown (11 points) and Logan Hunter (10) led offensive production for the Spartans, while Cameron Meyer sunk five 3-pointers for Genesee and provided half the team’s total at 16 points.
GENESEE (4-14)
Cameron Meyer 5 1-2 16, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 2-4 4, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 1 4-6 6, Derek Burt 3 0-2 6. Totals 10 7-14 32.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-9)
Parker Brown 3 4-7 11, Micah Nelson 0 1-2 1, Logan Hunter 4 2-3 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 7-12 34.
Genesee 14 7 8 3—32
Timberline 11 9 10 4—34
3-point goals — Meyer 5, Brown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 45, Pomeroy 16
PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings swept into a Washington Class 1B district final courtesy of a semifinal rout of Pomeroy.
“Our team defense was outstanding,” said Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish.
The Vikings (16-4) held the Pirates (13-6) to a total of only four points in the first half. Kenzi Pedersen led the Gar-Pal offense with 14 points, while Madi Cloninger made four 3-point goals to score another 12.
Keely Maves added a team-high seven points for Pomeroy.
The Pirates return to action at Dayton on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in a loser-out contest against the winner of a game between Yakama Tribal and DeSales. The Vikings travel to Dayton to face Colton in the district final at 5 p.m. on Friday.
POMEROY (13-6)
Jillian Herres 1 0-0 3, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 2 3-4 7, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hailee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 2-2 4. Totals 5 5-6 16.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-4)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 12, Mak Collier 1 2-4 4, Maci Brantner 5 0-0 10, Kenzi Pedersen 4 5-6 14. Totals 16 7-10 45.
Pomeroy 2 2 5 7—16
Garfield-Palouse 10 8 14 13—45
3-point goals — Herres, Cloninger 4, Blomgren, Pedersen.
Colton 47, Oakesdale 23
COLTON — The Wildcats were able to soundly defeat the Oakesdale Nighthawks in a Class 1B district tournament semifinal.
Colton (18-2) had more than half its scoring come from Maggie Meyer, who recorded 25 points. Oakesdale (7-9) was not able to keep up, with score leader Marilla Hockett recording nine points.
“Defensively, I thought Kyndra Stout, Maggie Meyer, and Kaydee Heitstuman all played great defensively for us tonight,” Colton girls basketball coach Clark Vining said. “They were keys to our victory. Our defense as a whole was the key to our win tonight. Oakesdale was a pretty good seed, and we knew their two leading scorers could give us problems. It was a great win. It was a semifinal district tournament game, so the atmosphere was packed and loud. We had a great crowd and we came out focused and had a great game.”
Colton will go on to play in the district final at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 against Garfield-Palouse.
OAKESDALE (7-9)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 2 4-4 9, Bradyn Henley 2 1-4 5, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 2, Jenna Rawls 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 1 2-2 6. Totals 6 8-12 23.
COLTON (18-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 10 3-4 25, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 1 0-0 2, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 5 0-0 13, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Ellen Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-4 47.
Oakesdale 5 4 3 11—23
Colton 16 12 10 9—47
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Meyer 2, Heitstuman, Hinnenkamp 2, M. Hockett.
West Valley 68, Pullman 49
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds hung close through the opening half with visiting West Valley of Spokane Valley, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half to complete an unbeaten 2A Greater Spokane League title run.
Elise McDougle (17 points) and Audrey Pitzer (14) led the Hounds, while Chloe Deharo of West Valley (16-4, 10-0) topped all scorers with 29 points, sinking five 3-point goals and 4-of-4 free throws.
Pullman (7-13, 6-4) begins its district tournament campaign on Tuesday at 6 p.m. facing East Valley at home.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (16-4, 10-0)
Isabel Hilsabeck 1 0-0 3, Chloe Deharo 10 4-4 29, Molly Fisher 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Lobdell 3 1-2 8, Abbie Sicilia 3 0-0 6, Madison Carr 2 3-4 7, Rylen Palmer 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Henry 5 0-0 12. Totals 25 9-12 68.
PULLMAN (7-13, 6-4)
Elise McDougle 6 2-2 17, Audrey Pitzer 6 0-2 14, Lacie Sines 2 0-0 5, Ava Petrino 3 0-0 9, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-4 49.
West Valley 21 11 17 19—68
Pullman 15 12 10 12—49
3-point goals — Deharo 5, Henry 2, Lobdell, McDougle 3, Petrino 3, Pitzer 2, Sines.
WRESTLING
Moscow taken down in home finale
MOSCOW — The Moscow wrestling team registered six wins but fell 49-36 to Sandpoint in the Bears’ home finale.
Winning for Moscow were Keira Zimmerman (106), Skyla Zimmerman (113); Jason Swam (120), Aidan Prakash (132), Diego Deaton (145) and Eli Lyon (152). Deaton won by forfeit, and the other five by pin.
“I know we came up on the short end, but our kids were really tough,” Moscow wrestling coach Pat Amos said. “We wrestled hard and battled and we had a great crowd for senior night. I really couldn’t ask for more from my wrestlers.”
98 — Andrew Duke (S) by forfeit; 106 — Keira Zimmerman (M) p. Gavin Clifton 3:55; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Emma Garman 1:06; 120 — Jason Swam (M) p. Gavyn Billington 1:26; 126 — Forest Ambridge (S) p. Kai Reynolds 1:55; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Wyatt Marker 4:20; 138 — Shane Sherrill (S) maj. dec. James Greene 18-6; 145 — Diego Deaton (M) by forfeit; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Matthew Clifton 0:48; 160 — Christian Troumbley-Karkoski (S) by forfeit; 170 — Calvin Hinds (S) p. Micah Harder 1:29; 182 — Blake Sherrill (S) p. Wyatt Hartig 2:52; 195 — Austin Smith (S) dec. Isaiah Murphy 8-6; 220 — Carson Bosse by forfeit; 285 — Gavin Walters (S) p. Oscar Kearney 3:05.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU adds player from portal
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team has announced the addition of Laura Jansen from the transfer portal.
Jansen, who played the past four years at Arkansas-Little Rock, is a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree. She became the 10th Trojan player to record 1,000 career kills. Jansen had 1,098 kills, 882 digs, 182 blocks and 59 aces in her time at UALR.
“She brings a lot of experience and depth to our outside hitter position,” Cougars coach Jen Greeny said in a news release. “Not only is she a great volleyball player, but a fabulous young woman.”
She has one year of eligibility remaining.