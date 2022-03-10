LAS VEGAS — Getting offensive balance from three of its front-line stars, the Washington State men’s basketball team advanced past the first round of the Pac-12 tournament for the second time in the past three seasons Wednesday.
Sophomore forward Efe Abogidi had 19 points, five rebounds and two steals as the seventh-seeded Cougars beat No. 10 seed California 66-59 at T-Mobile Arena.
“They bothered us with their physicality and they got on the glass, but our zone defense was pretty good and we hit our free throws,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said.
Junior guard Tyrell Roberts added 14 points for the Cougars (19-13), who beat Colorado 82-68 in the first round of the 2020 tournament before the event was canceled because of COVID-19. Senior guard Michael Flowers and sophomore guard TJ Bamba each finished with 12 points. Sophomore forward Andrej Jakimovski tied for game-high honors with 10 rebounds. Sophomore center Dishon Jackson, who missed the two regular-season contests against the Golden Bears with an injury, finished with a career-high five blocks in 13 minutes of action.
Jordan Shepherd paced the Bears (12-20) with 19 points and four steals. Jalen Celestine added 11 points before fouling out.
Washington State advances to play second-seeded UCLA (23-6), which earned a first-round bye, at 6 p.m. today at the same site.
The Cougars never trailed in the game, and the contest only was tied for 1:16 of action.
But Washington State played the game without Pac-12 all-freshman team member Mouhamed Gueye, who was out with an injury.
So Smith went to a different tactic defensively by playing more of a zone defense, hoping to clamp down on the Bears’ big men as well as limiting Cal’s capability to hit 3s.
The lone problem with that was the Bears hit the glass well, outrebounding the Cougars 48-33.
But Cal couldn’t hit a shot. The Bears were 8-for-35 in the first half (22.9 percent) and 20-for-64 (31.3 percent) overall.
“We’ve had success playing the zone against them,” Smith said. “It was good for us, but we just couldn’t get a rebound out of it.
“That’s probably why you saw zone a little bit because Mo is pretty good in man. DJ (Rodman) and Andrej are really good in the zone. They’re smart, crafty guys. We were more worried about keeping them off the glass and making them shoot tough 2s.”
Washington State scored the first six points of the game, and its lead would fluctuate between four to nine points until late in the first half when it went on a 6-0 mini-spurt to to up 30-18. It was 32-20 at halftime.
Cal eventually got the margin down to four points at 37-33 with 14:10 left in regulation as all of the Cougars not named Roberts were 0-for-18 in the first part of the second half. But Roberts hit a layup, then canned a 3 to push the WSU advantage out to seven.
“The coaches kind of say feed the hot hand a little bit,” said Roberts, who was 2-for-3 from distance. “I was able to get into the paint and create a little bit, and I was able to get open on the outside.”
That was as close as the Bears could get.
WSU shot an exceptional 20-of-23 from the free-throw line to keep the Bears at bay.
Now, the task is to take on the 13th-ranked Bruins. Smith said Gueye should be back for the game, and his team has got to be better.
“I don’t know if it’s a bad matchup or not, but we got hurt a lot,” he said of the Cougars’ 76-56 loss Feb. 17 at Pauley Pavilion. “You need some perimeter athletes to guard them. They don’t beat themselves a lot.”
CALIFORNIA (12-20)
Anticevich 2-12 1-2 6, Thiemann 3-6 2-2 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Celestine 4-8 1-3 9, Shepherd 6-17 6-8 19, Foreman 2-8 3-3 7, Alajiki 1-4 3-4 5, Kuany 2-6 0-0 5, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Anyanwu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 16-22 59.
WASHINGTON ST. (19-13)
Jakimovski 0-6 2-4 2, Abogidi 7-17 4-4 19, Flowers 3-5 4-4 12, Roberts 5-9 2-2 14, Williams 0-3 1-2 1, Bamba 4-9 3-3 12, Rodman 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 1-5 2-2 4, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 20-23 66.
Halftime: Washington St., 32-20. 3-Point Goals: California 3-19 (Kuany 1-2, Anticevich 1-5, Shepherd 1-5, Alajiki 0-2, Celestine 0-2, Foreman 0-3), Washington St. 6-21 (Roberts 2-3, Flowers 2-4, Bamba 1-3, Abogidi 1-4, Rodman 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jakimovski 0-4). Fouled Out: Celestine. Rebounds: California 42 (Thiemann 10), Washington St. 34 (Jakimovski 10). Assists: California 8 (Foreman 3), Washington St. 7 (Flowers, Williams, Jackson 2). Total Fouls: California 23, Washington St. 19.