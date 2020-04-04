Take a step into Bear Den during the first 10 minutes of a Moscow boys’ basketball practice, and it might look like they haven’t started.
But the laid back atmosphere and “playing around” between players is part of the daily routine for coach Josh Uhrig’s Bears.
“It’s not unorganized, but it might look that (way),” Moscow athletic director Lance Abendroth said. “The kids are so relaxed and they’re having fun.”
In five years, Uhrig has transformed the Bears from a two-win team in his first season in 2015-16 to their fourth consecutive appearance in the Idaho Class 4A state championship in March. This time, the Bears fell to one-loss Preston 59-43 in the title game.
The Bears’ climb to the state’s biggest stage was gradual, but Uhrig slowly transformed them into a sound defensive-minded and passing-oriented team.
That unselfishness started on the practice court.
Former Moscow Bear and current Idaho guard Gabe Quinnett said Uhrig makes practices fun.
“We kinda just played ... and then when we started doing competitive drills and competing against each other, it just created this fiery spirit in the team,” Quinnett said. “Once you get everybody playing hard, you can do anything.
“And it all starts with a coach that’s willing to sacrifice some parts of practice to just play and do fun things and keep kids interested.”
Quinnett, who averaged almost 22 points per game for the Bears during his senior season in 2018-19, recalled the team’s frantic “UCLA drill,” where players would do continuous, fast-paced 3-on-2 basketball.
“I remember every time (Uhrig) said we were going to do the UCLA drill, we would just love it,” Quinnett said. “Everybody would get so stoked and run up-and-down the court as hard as they could because it was just a fun drill.”
When Uhrig first took the reins at Moscow, he and Abendroth knew wins might not come right away. The Bears went 2-18 in Uhrig’s first season, and that was OK.
“When he and I spoke, I told him: ‘Right now, I do not care about wins and losses. What I want is our program to be respectful and honest,’ ” Abendroth said. “He was all for it.”
It didn’t take long for the wins to start coming.
Moscow went 9-13 the next year and qualified for State after winning the 4A Inland Empire League. The next season it was 10-15, then 19-5, then 17-10 and a runner-up finish at State.
The Bears also started faring better against regional rivals. Moscow last season beat border-rival Pullman for the first time in 10 years, 66-45 at Bear Den.
And while the Bears didn’t beat 5A Lewiston this season, Uhrig has said the 58-55 loss to the Bengals in January was a turning point in the season.
“I know his kids are always going to be prepared, they’re always going to be tough and play the game the right way,” said Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich, who joined the scene the same year as Uhrig. “I think that’s a lost art with a lot of coaching now.”
Ulrich said he and Uhrig keep tabs on each other’s teams and text each other regularly during the season.
Although both teams are in the IEL, the matchup hasn’t had league implications since Lewiston is a class above Moscow. That changes next season when all IEL games will count in the standings.
“I know me and him have talked about it — we both treat it like a league game,” Ulrich said, “and now next year, when it will count, it’s going to add that much (more) to it.”
Off the court, Uhrig, 40, is an accountant at NRS in Moscow.
But coaching apparently runs in the family. Uhrig is the nephew of legendary College of Southern Idaho coach Fred Trenkle, who also spent five years at San Diego State.
A University of Idaho graduate, Uhrig also spent time as an assistant at Genesee from 2002-07.
“I knew if I missed a game-winner, he was the first one to pick me up,” Quinnett said. “He’s a great example of a coach who coaches for all the right reasons. If you have a competitive guy who is positive, that’s all you can really ask for.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at (208) 883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.