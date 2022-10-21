Moscow’s girls cross country team finally broke the stranglehold Sandpoint has had on the district title.

The Bears had their top five runners all place in the top 10, and just in the right spots, as Moscow earned the Class 4A district championship Thursday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.

It’s the first time in more than a decade the Bears’ girls team has won the title. The last time it happened was Oct. 21, 2010, at Hells Gate State Park, when Moscow tallied 27 points to the Bulldogs’ 34.

