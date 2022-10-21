Moscow’s girls cross country team finally broke the stranglehold Sandpoint has had on the district title.
The Bears had their top five runners all place in the top 10, and just in the right spots, as Moscow earned the Class 4A district championship Thursday at the Lewis-Clark State College Cross Country Trail.
It’s the first time in more than a decade the Bears’ girls team has won the title. The last time it happened was Oct. 21, 2010, at Hells Gate State Park, when Moscow tallied 27 points to the Bulldogs’ 34.
Every year since, Sandpoint has laid claim to the crown. Until now.
The Bears finished with 27 points, edging past the Bulldogs’ 28.
The top six runners for Moscow are either freshmen or juniors, and they were led by freshman Cora Crawford’s second-place finish in a 5K time of 19 minutes, 15.23 seconds. Junior Geneva McClory was third in 19:26.66. Freshman Anna Lynn came in fifth in 19:47.03.
Moscow now moves on to the state meet, which takes place Oct. 29 at the same site.
The boys will await their fate as they placed second with 38 points, behind Sandpoint’s 24. The Bears could get an at-large bid to the state meet.
Juniors Kieran Long and Jason Swam placed third and fourth, respectively, in the boys race. Long had a 5K time of 16:24.20, and Swam finished in 16:49.62.
Those individuals who finished in the top one-third of the race, or the top 14, will compete in the state meet.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 24; 2. Moscow 38; 3. Lakeland 74.
Individual — Nathan Roche (Sandpoint) 16:08.88.
Moscow individuals — 3. Kieran Long 16:24.20; 5. Jason Swam 16:49.62; 6. Noah Lingo 16:50.59; 11. Mick Perryman 17:36.65; 15. Sayer Latta 17:59.38; 18. Kelton Long 18:18.70; 21. Noah Bujnicki 18:25.08; 24. Levi Beus 18:43.37; 25. Gabe Godfrey 19:01.86; 30. Noah Mobley 19:44.69; 34. Owen Lingo 20:14.84; 36. Jackson Taylor 20:51.92; 39. Young Clevenger 21:21.00; 41. Dwight Abbott 22:02.29.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 27; 2. Sandpoint 28; 3. Lakeland 85.
Indivdiual — Maren Davidson (Sandpoint) 19:05.49.
Moscow individuals — 2. Cora Crawford 19:15.23; 3. Geneva McClory 19:26.66; 5. Anna Lynn 19:47.03; 7. Indigo Wulfhorst 20:06.29; 10. Mia Heinlein 21:23.20; 14. Laura Pollard 21:47.54; 15. Christine Hall 21:50.66; 19. Maggie Abrams 22:50.71; 20. Meghan Howard 22:53.66; 21. Chloe Johnson 22:55.62; 23. Ophelia Carnahan 23:32.75; 25. Morgan Apt 23:57.52; 28. Kelly Stodick 24:45.14; 29. Nicole Rice 25:15.37; 30. Erica Hall 25:31.16; 35. Mina Briggs 27:46.57; 37. Solvei Marx 30:46.70.
VOLLEYBALL
Moscow returns to state tourney
RATHDRUM, Idaho — In a scenario similar to last season, the Moscow volleyball team beat Lakeland of Rathdrum 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 to advance to the Class 4A state tournament next week at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
“It was a team effort,” Bears coach Toni Claus said. “We’re very excited. We have four seniors who have played together forever. This is a great group of girls who work hard together.”
A year ago, Moscow (12-9) won 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 7-25, 17-15 on the road against the Hawks. Once again, the Bear players had huge stat totals.
Makayla Gilkey led the way with 17 kills and 31 digs. Morgan Claus finished with 16 kills and 32 digs. Maecie Robbins chipped in 29 digs.
Sam Unger tallied 50 assists and 20 digs. Taylor Broenneke contributed 13 kills. Jessa Skinner and Eva Biladeau each had eight kills.
Bulldogs nip Knights, advance to State
It took five sets to determine the second state qualifier from the Whitepine League Division I.
At the end of the match, it was Genesee that topped Logos of Moscow 17-25, 25-11, 17-25, 25-13, 15-13.
“The girls showed a lot of grit and determination,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We just weren’t going to be denied. It was just an incredible volleyball match. My hat goes off to (Logos); it’s a shame that they can’t go to state.”
Makayla Herman led the Bulldogs in kills with 14, while Chloe Grieser added 10. Mia Scharnhorst led in digs with 26.
Genesee advances to the Idaho 1A DI state tournament that will begin on Oct. 28 at Madison High School in Rexburg.
Pullman dispatches East Valley
PULLMAN — Leila Brown tallied 12 digs as the Pullman volleyball team rolled past East Valley 25-9, 25-12, 25-12 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Gabby Oliver contributed four aces and 35 assists for the Greyhounds (9-3, 6-0). Margot Keane finished with 10 kills.
Colfax rolls to easy win
COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team registered a 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 Northeast 2B League victory against Kettle Falls.
Lauryn York paced the Bulldogs (9-1, 9-0) with 16 assists and eight aces. Ava Swan finished with nine kills. Hailey Demler contributed eight digs.
Wildcats snag league win
TEKOA, Wash. — The Colton volleyball team took down Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 in Southeast 1B League action.
Rachel Becker finished with nine digs and six aces for the Wildcats (6-8, 4-5). Grace Kuhle chipped in six kills and a block, and Sidni Whitcomb tallied 18 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pullman 1, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — Senior Vanna Chun scored in the 85th minute to lift the Greyhounds past the visiting Knights in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game that went to overtime.
The two teams remained scoreless through 80 minutes of regulation before Chun got the golden goal.
Lillian Cobos made four saves for Pullman (8-7, 6-4), which will host Rogers at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a district tournament first-round game.
East Valley 0 0 0—0
Pullman 0 0 1—1
Pullman — Vanna Chun, 85th.
Shots — Pullman 11, East Valley 4. Saves — East Valley: Alaina Dalton 9. Pullman: Lillian Cobos 4.