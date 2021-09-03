LEWISTON — Lewiston boys’ soccer player Teddy Kessler shot what ultimately would be the game-winner late in Thursday’s contest against Moscow at Walker Field.
After battling in their own territory for an approximately five-minute stretch in the second half, the Bengals drove the ball onto the Bears’ side of the field with about 10 minutes left, and Peja Steele headed it to the penalty area, where Kessler booted it home to give the Bengals a 3-2 victory.
“At that moment I knew if I were to miss, it would’ve meant laps at practice the next day,” Kessler said. “I had to make it. I owed it to my teammates.”
Lewiston coach Jace Kessler, who is no relation, was excited for Teddy Kessler to get his chance to win a game for the Bengals.
“He’s an extremely talented player and he was finally able to go out and show his stuff,” the coach said. “He’s assisted every goal that we’ve scored this year, so for him to finally get one on his own is huge.”
Teddy Kessler noted the importance of teamwork in a close game.
“Soccer has 11 players — there needs to be teamwork,” he said. “It’s not an individual game out there. You need to move the ball soccer is made for teams to play together.”
The game was back-and-forth and featured two lead changes. Moscow took the lead first when Devon Conway scored. It was the only breakaway goal from either team.
After halftime, the Bengals (3-2) stepped on the gas and scored two goals to go up 2-1. Soon after, though, Conway scored his second goal of the night to tie things up.
“I’m proud of them for pushing throughout the game and playing as a team,” Jace Kessler said. “They were finally able to put together an entire game.”
Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand declined to comment after the game.
The two goalkeepers had an impressive showing. Lewiston’s James Acord was a vocal leader for the Bengals and made two saves. For Moscow, Wyatt Burton had six.
Both teams played physical from start to finish, which is something the Bengals have been striving for.
“We’ve been practicing a lot to be more intense both when we’re in possession and when we’re not in possession,” Jace Kessler said. “It’s something that I’ve learned that needs to happen in a high school soccer game. We make sure that every practice is physical.”
Teddy Kessler is hoping that this win can build momentum for the Bengals, who have won two straight.
“We’ve been looking for a couple wins and we just got two in a row — that’s big for us,” Teddy Kessler said. “This was the first time that we’ve beaten Moscow since I’ve been here and I think that confidence is going to help us in our league.”
The Bengals will play at Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Post Falls on Wednesday.
Moscow 1 1—2
Lewiston 0 3—3
Times of goals unavailable
Moscow — Devon Conway
Lewiston — Peja Steele, penalty kick
Lewiston — Hadden Maciel.
Moscow — Conway
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Steele)
Shots — Lewiston 16, Moscow 12
Saves — Lewiston: James Acord: 2. Moscow: Wyatt Burton: 6.
