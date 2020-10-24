GIRLS’ SOCCER
AMMON, Idaho — The Moscow High girls’ soccer team lost 2-0 to Bishop Kelly on Friday in a consolation match of the Idaho Class 4A state tournament at Hillcrest High School.
Junior forward Izzy Perez scored a goal in the 39th minute to give Bishop Kelly (11-1) the lead. The Knights added an insurance goal by Ali Chatterton in the final minute.
Despite the end of the season for Moscow (5-4-1, 2-1-1), coach Josh Davis was pleased as a whole.
“I was really proud of the group’s effort,” Davis said. “Hats off to the teams we played to get us here. It was a good experience for a lot of the younger players to be at State. I appreciated all the support we got from the schools, parents and fans.”
Ellie Lickley finished with two saves for Knights, while senior Chloe Baker had six saves in her final appearance for Moscow.
Moscow 0 0—0
Bishop Kelly 1 1—2
Bishop Kelly — Izzy Perez, 39th.
Bishop Kelly — Ali Chatterton, 79th.
Shots — Bishop Kelly 8, Moscow 2.
Saves — Bishop Kelly 2, Moscow 6.
FOOTBALL
Lewis Co. 16, Logos JV 14
Ty Hambly rushed for two touchdowns for Lewis County as the Eagles secured a victory against Logos’ junior varsity in a football game that ended at halftime because of power outages.
“The lights went out on us at the half,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “We got onto the bus to warm ourselves back up, but the lights never came back on for us.”
The Eagles (2-5) showed improvement this year, Moddrell said.
“We’re thin, we’re young,” he said. “I’ve been starting three sophomores and three freshmen all year, but they are all coming along slowly. All of the boys have played hard all season long.”
Lewis County is scheduled for its season finale at Kootenai next Friday at 7 p.m..
A box score was unavailable.