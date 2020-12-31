LEWISTON — Lewiston’s fourth quarter was littered with missed shots, missed free throws and a scoring drought that spanned more than four minutes late in the game. But there were defensive stops too, and a couple of game-breaking baskets that helped seal the outcome.
The Bengal girls’ basketball team beat Moscow 36-26 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the four-team post-Christmas tournament at Lewiston High School. They did it despite shooting 2-for-9 from the floor and 1-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter — thanks to forcing Moscow into five turnovers and getting clutch buckets.
It was the third matchup of the season between the two schools. Lewiston has won all of them.
“I thought we came out ready to play,” Bengals coach Karlee Wilson said. “We played hard, aggressive, in control.”
Ahead 30-23 after three, Lewiston (3-5) scored the first six points of the fourth to build its first double-digit lead of the game. Jenika Ortiz made a basket, then followed it with a 3-pointer shortly after to put the Bengals up 35-23. Sydney McRoberts tacked on a free throw to make it 36-23 and, while Lewiston didn’t score the rest of the game, the 13-point margin was enough to hold off the Bears (0-5), who had their own fourth-quarter struggles.
Moscow started the quarter 0-for-5 shooting from the field, committing three turnovers. Angela Lassen scored her team’s first point of the period with a free throw at the 3:58 mark.
Lassen made two more free throws late in the game, accounting for all three of Moscow’s fourth-quarter points.
“I think we’re a little out of shape right now,” Bears coach Alexa Hardick said. “We were out for a little bit over Christmas, things like that, and that definitely hurt us.”
The first three quarters were more even between the two scrappy, fast-playing teams. Lewiston only led 25-23 before ending the third on a 5-0 run to create some breathing room heading into the fourth. Taryn Barney capped momentum swing with a three-point play.
It was one of several oh-so-close moments for Moscow. The Bears never trailed by more than seven until the fourth and were within one possession for much of the second and third. But each time the Bengals responded.
In the second, it was Barney who snapped a long dry spell when she scored to push Lewiston’s dwindling lead to 14-11. Emily Collins followed it with a 3 to make it 17-12.
Then with Lewiston clinging to a 19-16 advantage in the third, Zoie Kessinger buried one from outside to widen the margin to six points. Karli Taylor later made two free throws to create a 25-21 edge, then Eliza Bursch started the Bengals’ quarter-ending 5-0 run with a layup.
“Taryn Barney being able to get an and-1 at the end (of the third) to get the momentum shift towards us, and then Zoie Kessinger coming in off the bench and hitting a key 3 for us, just getting that momentum swing and getting our girls involved was awesome,” Wilson said.
The two teams — both led by first-year head coaches — have plenty of familiarity with each other. They’ve met two other times this season — a 63-45 Lewiston win to open the season and a 51-35 Bengals victory Dec. 11 — and Wilson was Moscow’s coach the past two seasons before leaving for Lewiston, her alma mater.
Both coaches noted improvements their teams made from earlier meetings — better ballhandling and composure for Lewiston, better offensive execution and fundamentals for Moscow. That kind of growth is important for the two programs.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Wilson said. “You get into that stagnant mentality. So to see our girls fight through that was good for us. It was a good challenge.”
“We did a lot better job competing,” Hardick added. “That’s something that we’ve been talking about is, even with things going wrong, moving onto the next play and continuing to compete the whole game.”
Barney and Collins tallied seven points each to lead a balanced scoring effort for Lewiston, which next plays Jan. 5 at home against Lakeland. Lassen had 14 points to lead Moscow, which plays Jan. 6 at home vs. Lake City.
MOSCOW (0-5)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 4 6-12 14, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gray 1 0-1 2, Grace Nauman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Watson 1 2-2 4, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 0-1 2. Totals 8 9-18 26.
LEWISTON (3-5)
Emily Collins 2 1-6 7, Ahnika U’Ren 1 1-2 3, Amelia Foss 0 1-2 1, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bursch 1 0-0 2, Taryn Barney 3 1-5 7, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 5, Zoie Kessinger 2 0-0 6, Sydney McRoberts 0 1-2 1, Karli Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 7-19 36.
Moscow 6 7 10 3—26
Lewiston 10 7 13 6—36
3-point goals — Collins 2, Kessinger 2, Ortiz, Heyns.
Madison Guernsey may be reached at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.