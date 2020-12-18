MOSCOW — It might have been an early-season, nonconference tri-match, but it offered plenty of drama and intensity.
Moscow, Lewiston and Lake City faced one another Thursday at Moscow Middle School and, at times, created enough buzz on the sideline to more than make up for the lack of a crowd at the Bear Den. Lake City went 2-0, beating both teams by identical 42-39 scores, and Lewiston defeated Moscow in the night’s final dual, 65-18.
“Coming up here doing this format, to me it’s pretty awesome, because guys have to wrestle not only once hard, but twice hard,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said.
Lewiston’s match with Lake City, although a loss for the Bengals, showed Johnson the grit he had hoped to see in his team. Multiple matches went down to the wire, including a state title rematch and a triple-overtime thriller.
At 145 pounds, freshman Cole Lockart scored an escape, a takedown and a near fall in the final half-minute of the third period to rally from a 9-4 hole and force overtime at 9-9 with Lake City junior Kenzie Lindsay. Three back-and-forth overtime periods didn’t yield a winner, so it went to an ultimate tiebreaker round tied at 11.
From there, Lockart rode out Lindsay to secure the clinching point.
At 195, Lewiston’s Reuben Thill faced Lake City’s Matthew Whitcomb in a rematch of last season’s 182-pound Class 5A state final. Whitcomb bested Thill 12-5 for the championship then, but had to work harder against his adversary in this one.
Tied at 5 through three periods and deadlocked by the same score through one overtime round, the visibly exhausted seniors went to a tiebreaker. Whitcomb sealed the match there with an escape 15 seconds in to take it 6-5.
“You couldn’t ask for a better match between the two of them,” Johnson said of the championship rematch, before adding of Lockart’s triumph, “we’ve got a freshman in the lineup, he went into triple overtime, won that match. Those are huge accomplishments.”
Lockart was one of five Bengals who won two matches, joining Gage Fiamengo (138), Dominic Maiorana (152), Logan Meisner (170) and Tristan Bremer (132), the defending 106-pound state champ.
After going toe-to-toe with Lake City, Lewiston carried its energy over to the dual with Moscow, easily dispatching the host.
However, the Bears started the day with excitement. Multiple matches against lake City were decided in the closing moments, including Skyla Zimmerman’s 8-3 win at 106 pounds and Jack Bales’ pin at 132 that was called with just four seconds left.
If it weren’t for three forfeits, Moscow would’ve defeated Lake City.
“We’re a young team. ... I thought we competed really well against Lake City,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “They were kind of young too in some areas and we matched up well. But I thought we wrestled really well against them.”
Moscow’s participation numbers are down this season, Amos said, making it difficult to complete a lineup. He’s preaching the process with his young team and hopes the kids stay in the program to help build its foundation.
“I think the future’s really bright if I can keep kids around,” he said. “If I can keep this freshman, sophomore group together, we have some good kids coming up from our junior high program, so the future is bright. We’ve just got to keep the process.”
The Bengals are off until January, when they head to Nampa for the annual Rollie Lane Invitational tournament. Moscow heads to St. Maries on Tuesday.
Lake City 42, Moscow 39
98 — double forfeit; 106 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, dec. Zach Macdonald, 8-3; 113 — Kolby Lemmon, LC, p. Xzavier Brown, 3:48; 120 — Blaine Leonard, LC, p. Sam Young, 4:19; 126 — Elijah Aguilera, LC, won by forfeit; 132 — Jack Bales, Mos, p. Wyatt Matthews, 5:56; 138 — Eli Lyon, Mos, p. Ryley Jurado, 2:00; 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos, p. Kenzie Lindsay, 3:45; 152 — Bergan Ostvig, Mos, p. Sean Dremann, 2:57; 160 — Ayden Vosburgh, LC, won by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder, Mos, p. Gage Morgan, 0:31; 182 — Matthew Whitcomb, LC, p. Edgardo Cofre, 0:47; 195 — Ian Hampton, LC, won by forfeit; 220: Logan Kearney, Mos, p. Riley Loughman, 2:36; 285 — Logan Parson, LC, p. Oscar Kearney, 0:15.
Lake City 42, Lewiston 39
106 — Zander Johnson, Lew, won by forfeit; 113 — Kolby Lemmon, LC, won by forfeit; 120 — Blaine Leonard, LC, p. James Grossman, 3:11; 126 — Elijah Aguilera, LC, dec. Wyatt Schlafman 8-5; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Wyatt Matthews, 0:30; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, p. Ryley Jurado, 1:10; 145 — Cole Lockhart, Lew, dec. Kenzie Lindsay, 12-11; 152 — Dominic Maiorana, Lew, p. Sean Dremann, 0:59; 160 — Austin Nine, Lew, p. Ayden Vosburgh, 1:31; 170 — Logan Meisner, Lew, p. Gage Morgan, 0:34; 182 — Grey Shinkle, LC, p. Brenden Thill, 5:29; 195 — Matthew Whitcomb, LC, dec. Reuben Thill, 6-5; 220 — Riley Loughman, LC, won by forfeit; 285 — Logan Parson, LC, p. Matthew Collins, 0:10; 98 — Zach MacDonald, LC, won by forfeit.
Lewiston 65, Moscow 18
113 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, won by forfeit; 120 — James Grossman, Lew, p. Sam Young, 5:03; 126 — Wyatt Schlafman, Lew, won by forfeit; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Jack Bales, 1:30; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, p. Eli Lyon, 0:42; 145 — Cole Lockart, Lew, p. Scotty Needham, 4:43; 152 — Dominic Maiorana, Lew, dec. Bertan Ostvig, 16-1; 160 — Austin Nine, Lew, won by forfeit; 170, Logan Mesiner, Lew, p. Micah Harder, 1:14; 182, Brenden Thill, Lew, p. Edgardo Cofre, 5:22; 195 — Reuben Thill, Lew, won by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, won by forfeit; 285 — Matthew Collins, Lew, p. Oscar Kearney, 1:21; 98 — double forfeit; 106 — Xzavier Brown, Mos, p. Zander Johnson, 0:49.
