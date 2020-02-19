The Bear boys wrapped up their regular season by punching above their size classication to defeat visiting 5A opponent Couer d’Alene in a back-and-forth nonleague prep basketball battle Tuesday night in Moscow.
Trailing 31-29 through three quarters, Moscow put together a late rally in the the fourth sparked by a fast-break dunk from Blake Buchanan (10 points). The Bears earned 19 points in that frame to pull away for the victory.
“The first half, I thought we were flat and playing dead on our feet,” said Moscow coach Josh Uhrig, whose team improved to 13-8 on the season. “But Tyler Skinner and Buchanan gave us a big burst of energy in the fourth and we rallied behind that energy.”
COEUR D’ALENE (7-14, 2-5)
Mayson Whittaker 2 0-0 6, Brayden Bengston 0 0-0 0, Cody Smith 0 0-0 0, Devon Johnson 4 1-1 9, Cooper Larson 2 0-0 5, Alex Karns 3 0-0 7, Jack Prka 0 0-0 0, Cameron Kope 1 0-0 2, Owen Smith 3 0-0 6, Luke McLaughlin 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 3-3 40.
MOSCOW (13-8, 4-0)
Reef Diego 2 1-2 5, Brayden Decker 5 2-2 13, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 1-1 3, Joe Colter 1 0-0 2, Blake Buchanan 5 0-1 10, Benny Kitchel 3 2-3 8, Tyler Skinner 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 8-11 47.
Coeur d’Alene 6 13 12 9—40
Moscow 11 11 6 19—47
3-point goals — Decker, Whittaker 2, Larson, Karns, McLaughlin.
Liberty 74, Colfax 62 (OT)
SPOKANE — Colfax gave Class 2B Northeast League leader Liberty its closest game of the year, but ultimately fell thanks to the Lancers’ perplexity of free throws, 15 of them coming in overtime.
Colfax will face Tekoa-Rosalia at 7 p.m. Thursday in a consolation semifinal game, back at West Valley High.
The Bulldogs (16-7) responded after taking a nine-point deficit to start the fourth, “grinded back and made a great run to tie it up” with turnover-forcing defense, Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. His team had a look at the winning shot, but committed a turnover, and Liberty (23-0) remained unbeaten by outscoring the Bulldogs 20-8 in the extra period.
Liberty went 31-of-42 from the free-throw line. Colfax was 16-of-21.
“It’s hard to overcome when a team shoots twice as many free throws as you,” Jenkin said. “We had three guys foul out in overtime and we kinda ran out of gas.”
John Lustig led his team with 27 points, going 11-for-13 from the foul line, and added eight rebounds. Lustig scored 23 in the second half. Hunter Claassen kicked in 13 points and four assists.
The Lancers were led by Jacob Holling (29 points, 16-of-17 on free throws) and Tayshawn Colvin (19).
COLFAX (16-7)
Hunter Claassen 5 3-5 13, Cole Baerlocher 3 0-0 8, John Lustig 7 11-13 27, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 1-1 3, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 3 1-2 7, Lane Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-21 62.
LIBERTY (23-0)
Colton Marsh 2 2-7 6, Mason Simmons 2 2-2 6, Jacob Holling 5 16-17 29, London Foland 0 0-0 0, Austin Flaig 3 4-7 10, Tayshawn Colvin 6 7-7 19, Van Ricker 2 0-2 4, Danner Holling 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 31-42.
Colfax 7 12 16 19 8—62
Liberty 13 18 13 10 20—74
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Lustig 2, J. Holling 3.
Prairie 52, Genesee 45
Prairie of Cottonwood rallied from an early deficit to top Genesee in a 1A Division I District I-II quarterfinal at the LCSC Activity Center.
The Pirates (13-7) trailed 12-9 through the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime, but pulled ahead in the third and held onto the edge in the final frame.
“They picked it up on defense started rebounding and ended up coming out on top,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said of his players.
Three players scored in double digits for Prairie — Cole Schlader adding 13 points, Derik Shears at 12 and Damian Forsmann with 10.
The Pirates face Lapwai, which bested them in two regular-season meetings, in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 in the Activity Center.
GENESEE
Owen Crowley 2 1-2 5, Cy Wareham 7 2-3 17, Dawson Durham 6 0-3 13, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Sam Spence 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 5-10 45.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-7)
Sam Mager 1 1-3 3, Damian Forsmann 3 1-2 10, Derik Shears 6 0-2 12, Brody Hasselstrom 1 2-2 4, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 3, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Owen Anderson 2 1-3 5, Cole Schlader 4 5-6 13. Totals 19 10-18 52.
Genesee 12 11 7 15—45
Prairie 9 13 13 17—52
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Wareham, Durham, Forsmann 3, Rambo.
Troy 65, Kamiah 61
Post Zachary Stoner tallied 22 points and guard Grayson Foster tacked on 20 to lead their Troy High School boys’ basketball team to a 65-61 defeat of Kamiah during the 1A-Division I district tournament at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
The Trojans (12-9) will face top-seeded Potlatch at 6 p.m. tonight at the same site. Kamiah meets the loser of today’s Lapwai/Prairie game at 6 p.m. on Monday in a loser-out game.
Stoner went 10-for-14 from the line and Foster was 9-of-14, and Troy had 16 more points from the charity stripe than Kamiah (13-8) did, many coming in the fourth to help the Trojans maintain a narrow margin.
“It was pretty close, we just both had runs,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said. “They shot well from the perimeter, did a good job finding the open guys. We had to mix up defenses as well to get them off balance. And it really came down to us making free throws at the end (Troy had nine in the fourth).”
Carlstrom credited his team’s rebounding efforts too as key in holding off Kamiah during the rubber match — the teams had split in the regular season.
The Kubs, who hit eight 3s, were led by Jace Sams (17 points), Sam Brisbois (11) and Titus Oatman (11).
TROY (12-9)
Grayson Foster 4 9-14 20, Zachary Stoner 6 10-14 22, Tyler Heath 3 1-3 7, Kaiden Codr 0 0-2 0, Reece Sanderson 0 1-2 1, Rhett Sandquist 6 0-3 12, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 21-38 65.
KAMIAH (13-8)
Titus Oatman 4 1-2 11, Sam Brisbois 7 1-2 17, Trent Taylor 1 1-2 3, Kavan Mercer 1 1-1 3, Jace Sams 7 0-0 17, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 3 1-3 8, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, B. Cox 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 61.
Troy 11 19 16 19—65
Kamiah 11 17 9 24—61
3-point goals — Foster 3, Baier, Oatman 2, Brisbois 2, Sams 3, Krogh.
GIRLS’
Colfax 45, Lind-Ritzville Sprague 36
SPOKANE — Asher Cai went 7-for-7 in free-throw attempts and hit two 3-pointers for 21 total points to lead Colfax to victory in a Washington 2B District 7 semifinal against Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Kierstyn York was the Bulldogs’ next-biggest score contributor, adding 15 points with three field goals and a 6-for-6 showing from the foul line. Colfax (18-7) shot 20-for-25 as a team in free throws, and LRS (15-9) matched that figure.
The Bulldogs advance to face top-seeded Liberty of Spangle at 2 p.m. Saturday in a district title game at West Valley High School.
COLFAX (18-7)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 1-4 1, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 2-4 2, Shyah Antoine 0 2-2 2, Asher Cai 6 7-7 21, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 3 6-6 12, Sydney Berquist 1 2-2 4, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0 0, Justice Brown 1 0-0 3, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 20-25 45.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (15-9)
Dakota Killian 0 2-2 2, Brinley Moore 0 0-0 0, Eliza Galbreath 3 9-10 15, Linnea Schafer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Kinch 0 0-0 0, Taylor Galbreath 2 5-6 9, Janaye Wilkie 2 3-5 7, Julia Klein 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 20-25 36.
Colfax 16 14 4 11—45
LRS 12 10 0 14—36
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown.
COLLEGE SOCCER WOMEN
WSU promotes Harvey
Washington State head soccer coach Todd Shulenberger announced the promotion of Jon Harvey to associate head coach. Harvey, the Cougars’ recruiting coordinator and goalkeeper coach, has spent the past six seasons with the team.
Under his guidance, WSU produced some of the top goaltenders talent in the history of the program including Gurveen Clair, the program’s leader in shutouts, and recent graduate Ella Dederick, the program’s all-time leader wins.
“Over the past six years Jon has played a key role in recruiting, development of our goalkeepers and day-to-day action on the field,” Shulenberger said in a release. “There is no better example of working your way up the ladder in this business than Jon.”