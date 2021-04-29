If experience is the key to poise and mental toughness is crucial in critical times, Wednesday’s missed opportunities provided the Moscow Bears a trial by fire.
The Moscow High softball team, which features varsity veterans and first-year varsity players alike, came up just short in two losses to St. Maries, 5-2 and 11-8, in a nonleague doubleheader at the Moscow School District Community Playfields. The Bears (2-15) lacked the clutch hits and mental fortitude of a seasoned club, coach Ted Matsuoka said, but did well to challenge one of the best teams in the 2A classification.
The Lumberjacks (15-2) entered the matchup on a nine-game winning streak and increased it to 11 straight a few hours later. They’re bludgeoning opponents by an astounding 11.5 runs per game, making Moscow’s three-run losses stand out.
“I think in the past we would’ve been blown away,” Matsuoka said. “So I think we’re getting stronger mentally.”
The Bears were a few timely hits away from flipping the script in Game 2.
The hosts, who led 5-3 after the opening inning, stranded runners in scoring position in the first, fourth, fifth and seventh, halting rallies and giving St. Maries their red-hot bats back. The Lumberjacks tallied 15 hits in Game 2 and seemed to scratch out a run each time Moscow cut into the lead.
The Bears’ first and last innings ended on strikeouts with the bases loaded.
“We have trouble getting clutch hits. We leave a lot of people on base,” Matsuoka said. “And I don’t know if it’s a physical problem — I think it’s a mental problem. We put pressure on ourself, and by the time we take the bat back, it’s getting really heavy.”
St. Maries pitcher Traci Watkins contributed to Moscow’s shortcomings, too. The right-hander held the Bears to one hit in a complete-game victory in the opener and limited the damage in a relief role in the nightcap. Watkins was tapped to replace the Lumberjacks’ starting pitcher with one out in the first inning of Game 2 after the Bears put up a five-spot. Of the 20 outs she recorded during the rest of the game, 15 were strikeouts.
“She just controlled the game form the mound,” Matsuoka said.
Megan Highfill was 3-for-5 to lead Moscow’s offense in the finale. She and fellow freshman Maya Kees combined to notch five of the Bears’ nine hits in that one.
Kees was in the circle for Game 1 and another ninth-grader, Kelly Stodick, threw in Game 2. Highfill was their batterymate for all 14 innings.
“I thought they all competed,” Matsuoka said of his freshmen.
Sidnie Smith’s sixth-inning RBI triple was Moscow’s only hit in Game 1.
The Bears continue their season Saturday with a single game at Lewiston.
GAME 1
St. Maries 201 010 1—5 8 1
Moscow 100 001 0—2 1 4
Traci Watkins and Jenna Holder; Maya Kees and Megan Highfill.
St. Maries hits — Holder 2 (3B), Stacie Mitchell 2, Sami Badgett, Watkins, Gracie Barden, Berkli McGreal.
Moscow hits — Sidnie Smith (3B).
GAME 2
St. Maries 303 202 1—11 15 4
Moscow 500 111 0—8 9 3
Gracie Barden, Traci Watkins (1) and Jenna Holder; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
St. Maries hits — Watkins 4 (2 2B), Kirsten Miller 3 (2B), Jayd Telford 3, Barden 2, Holder (2B), Sami Badgett, Berkli McGreal.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3, Maya Kees 2, Sydnee Verlin (3B), Bella Fleischman, Sidnie Smith, Jessica Smith.
