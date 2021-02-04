LEWISTON — Senior night didn’t end the way the Lewiston High School wrestling team wanted it to, but there still was plenty of intensity on the spotlighted mat Wednesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
The Bengals split their tri-match, dispatching short-handed Moscow 66-12 before dropping a back-and-forth 44-32 nightcap to Lake City. The bout with the Timberwolves, of Coeur d’Alene, wasn’t determined until the third-to-last match of the night.
“All the way through, every guy just had a ton of intensity,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said. “To me, that’s a bonus for the team that shows them the (right) attitude.”
Wrestling in front of their first home crowd of the season, the Bengals reeled off five wins in a row between the 132- and 160-pound weight classes to slowly flip a 30-9 deficit to a 32-30 lead against Lake City, energizing the Lewiston faithful in attendance and the home sideline with each victory. The decisive battle came at 170, where Lake City’s Solomon Crowley broke a 6-6 tie with seven seconds remaining in the third period to take an 8-6 lead against Lewiston’s Logan Meisner, and held on from there. Meisner locked it at 6 a half-minute earlier.
The match victory, worth three points in the overall tally, gave the Timberwolves a 33-32 edge with two matches remaining. But Lewiston forfeited the 182-pound contest, giving Lake City an additional six points and an insurmountable 39-33 lead with one class remaining.
That might have dulled the intensity for Bengals senior Reuben Thill, who sparred Lake City’s Matthew Whitcomb in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title bout. Whitcomb, the defending state champion, controlled Thill for a 19-4 technical fall win.
Lewiston also forfeited the first match of the dual, at 220, paving a difficult comeback course, Johnson said.
“Our 170-pounder was that pivotal match. ... I think if we would’ve won that, that would’ve possibly amped up Reuben a little bit more in his final match,” Johnson said. “But when you’re giving up some forfeits against a team that’s that strong, you’ve got to battle back, and our guys did. Thirty-two to forty-four, you can’t hang your head at that score.”
Seniors Tyson Knapp (132), Gage Fiamengo (138) and Dominic Maiorana (145), junior Landon Bennett (152) and sophomore Austin Nine (160) strung the middleweight wins together to pull the Bengals back in it. Maiorana and Nine did it with drama, pulling off third-period victories that were tied after two.
Moscow, wrestling for the first time since the Clearwater Classic on Jan. 22-23, forfeited eight matches in a 66-16 loss to Lake City and another eight in the loss to the Bengals. Andrew Bollinger notched a first-period pin against Lake City’s Sean Dremann at 138, Logan Kearney dismissed the Timberwolves’ Ian Hampton in a 10-0 major decision at 220, and Xzavier Brown pinned Lewiston’s Zander Johnson at 106 to account for the Bears’ non-forfeit victories.
Moscow’s next match is Feb. 11 at Sandpoint.
Lake City 66, Moscow 16
98 — Zach MacDonald, LC, by foreit; 106 — Xzavier Brown, Mos., by forfeit; 113 — Kolby Lemmon, LC, by forfeit; 120 — Blaine Leonard, LC, p. Sam Young, 1:46; 126 — Elijah Aguilera, LC, by forfeit; 132 — Wyatt Matthews, LC, by forfeit; 138 — Andrew Bollinger, Mos., p. Sean Dremann, 0:38; 145 — Kenzie Lindsay, LC, dec. Scotty Needham, 10-5; 152 — AJ Johnson, LC, by forfeit; 160 — Ayden Vosburgh, LC, by forfeit; 170 — Solomon Crowley, LC, def. Micah Harder, 8-2; 182 — Grey Shinkle, Mos., by forfeit; 195 — Matthew Whitcomb, LC, by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos., maj. dec., Ian Hampton, 10-0; 285 — Logan Parson, LC, p. Oscar Kearney, 1:26.
Lewiston 66, Moscow 12
98 — Dominic Gutknecht, Lew, by forfeit; 106 — Xzavier Brown, Mos, p. Zander Johnson, 1:22; 113 — Kolton Langayer, Lew, by forfeit; 120 — James Grossman, Lew, dec. Sam Young, 10-6; 126 — Wyatt Cook, Lew, by forfeit; 132 — Tyson Knapp, Lew, by forfeit; 138 — Gage Fiamengo, Lew, dec. Andrew Bollinger, 5-4; 145 — Dominic Maiorana, Lew, p. Scotty Needham, 3:01; 152 — Landon Bennett, Lew, by forfeit; 160 — Austin Nine, Lew, by forfeit; 170 — Logan Meisner, Lew, p. Micah Harder, 1:14; 182 — double forfeit; 195 — Reuben Thill, Lew, by forfeit; 220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, by forfeit; 285 — Robert Storm, Lew, p. Oscar Kearney, 0:52.
