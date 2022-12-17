Four different players scored in double figures for Moscow as the Bears roared to a 64-44 victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum in their Class 4A Inland Empire League season debut on Friday.
“We had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half — a lot of second-chance opportunities,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “I thought we played very solid defensively, especially in the first half, to build that lead.”
Leaders for the Bears (4-1, 1-0) included Dylan Rehder (15 points), Traiden Cummings (13 points), Grant Abendroth (10 points, seven rebounds), Ian Hillman (10 points) and Zac Skinner (seven points, nine rebounds). For the beaten Hawks (1-5, 0-1), Kenton Ferguson scored a team-high 14.
LAKELAND (1-5, 0-1)
Nick Howell 5 0-0 10, Collin Cameron 2 0-0 6, Kenton Ferguson 4 4-6 14, Ben Ryan 0 0-0 0, Toby Tebbe 0 0-0 0, Aiden Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Scotty Hocking 3 1-2 7, Nolahn Anderson 0 1-2 1, Gabe Harris 0 0-0 0, Michael Locke 0 2-4 2, Caysen Lutzenhiser 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-14 44.
MOSCOW (4-1, 1-0)
Cody Wilson 1 2-2 5, Brayson Reed 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 5 3-4 13, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 5 2-3 15, Grant Abendroth 5 0-1 10, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 1 0-0 2, Zac Skinner 3 1-6 7, Ian Hillman 4 2-4 10. Totals 25 10-20 64.
Lakeland 10 7 14 13—44
Moscow 23 11 13 17—64
3-point goals — Cameron 2, Ferguson 2, Rehder 3, Wilson.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Pomeroy 66, Colton 32
POMEROY — The Pirates scored 29 points in the third quarter and Pomeroy won a Southeast 1B League game against the Wildcats.
Trevin Kimble had 18 points, nine steals, six rebounds and six assists to fill up the stat sheet for Pomeroy (3-1, 2-1).
Angus Jordan led Colton (0-3, 0-2) with 15 points. The Wildcats went 10-of-32 from the free throw line as a team.
COLTON (0-3, 0-2)
Angus Jordan 4 7-14 15, Grant Wolf 1 1-2 3, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 1-8 1, Dan Bell 1 0-5 2, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 1-3 1, Matt Reisenauer 4 0-1 10, Joey Hemighaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-32 32.
POMEROY (3-1, 2-1)
Braedon Fruh 4 0-0 10, Oliver Severs 9 0-1 19, Brady Bott 1 0-0 13, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 7 3-8 18, Brodie Magill 0 1-2 1, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Jacob Reisinger 2 0-1 5, Jayden Slusser 0 0-2 0, Trace Roberts 1 2-4 4, Kyzer Herres 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-18 66.
Colton 11 12 6 3—32
Pomeroy 7 16 29 14—66
3-point goals — Reisenauer 2, Fruh 2, Severs, Bott, Kimble, Reisinger.
Oakesdale 43, Gar-Pal 38
OAKESDALE — The Vikings contended for their first win of the season, but ultimately fell short in a Southeast 1B league loss to the Nighthawks.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in league, while Oakesdale improves to 4-2 and 3-0.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-7, 0-3)
Bryce Pfaff 5 0-0 13, Lane Collier 4 1-2 12, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 3 0-0 7, Colton Pfaff 1 0-2 2. Totals 15 1-4 38.
OAKESDALE (4-2, 3-0)
Logan Brown 5 0-0 12, Alex McHargue 3 0-0 7, Emeric Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jackson Perry 5 2-2 14, Will Lanius 2 1-2 6, Austin Goyke 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Eads 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-4 43.
Gar-Pal 6 10 10 12—38
Oakesdale 5 17 14 7—43
3-point goals — B. Pfaff 3, Collier 3, Orr, Brown 2, Perry 2, McHargue, Lanius.
JV — Garfield-Palouse def. Oakesdale.
GIRLS BASKETBALLColton 56, Pomeroy 26
POMEROY — The Wildcats’ Grace Kuhle was too much for the Pirates to handle in a Southeast 1B League game. Kuhle went 9-of-20 from the field and hit five 3s in a 25-point performance for Colton (3-0, 2-0).
Kyndra Stout and Sydni Whitcomb each added 10 points for the Wildcats.
COLTON (3-0, 2-0)
Grace Kuhle 9 2-10 25, Holly Heitstuman 2 0-0 5, Kyndra Stout 3 3-4 10, Ella Nollmeyer 1 0-1 2, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 2-3 2, Clair Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Sydni Whitcomb 3 2-4 10. Totals 19 9-22 56.
POMEROY (1-3, 1-2)
Jillian Herres 3 2-2 9, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bagby 1 1-3 3, Kiersten Bartles 2 1-2 6, Hailee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Kendall Dixon 1 0-0 2, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Garce Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 26.
Colton 17 18 9 12—56
Pomeroy 3 8 5 10—26
3-point goals — Kuhle 5, Whitcomb 2, H. Heitstuman, Stout, Herres, Bartels.
Oakesdale 50, Gar-Pal 18
OAKESDALE — The Vikings were unable to keep things close in a Southeast 1B League defeat to the Nighthawks.
Garfield-Palouse drops to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in league, while Oakesdale improves to 5-1 and 2-1.
No box score was available at press time.
WRESTLINGTwo make semis at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — Pullman leads area teams with a 15th-place 63.5 points through Day 1 of action the Tri-State Invitational at North Idaho College’s Christianson Gymnasium.
Potlatch is 31st in the 59-team field, and Moscow is 49th.
Team scores — 1. Orting 140; 2. La Grande 139.5; 3. Flathead 138.5; 4. Post Falls 135.5; 5. Mead 132; 6. Mt. Spokane 110.5; 7. Chiawana 108; 8. University 104.5; 9. Othello 102; 10. Tonasket 80; 11. Lake Stevens 76; 12. Hanford 73.5; 13. Hermiston 69.5; 14. Kellogg 66; 15. Pullman 63.5; T16. Granger 62.5; T16. Lake City 62.5; 18. Deer Park 60.5; 19. Tahoma 57; 20. Lewiston 53; 21. Frenchtown 50.5; T22. Glacier Peak 50; T22. Lakeside 50; T24. Coeur d’Alene 49; T24. East Valley 49; 26. Kelso 48.5; 27. Lakeland 47; T28. Davenport 45; T28. Chewelah 45; T28. Moses Lake 45; 31. Potlatch 44; 32. Richland 43; T33. Kamiakin 42; T33. Priest River 42; T35. Central Valley 39; T35. Clarkston 39; T35. Sandpoint 39; 38. Cheney 34; 39. Colville 33.5; 40. Shadle Park 32.5; 41. West Valley 32; T42. Libby 31; T42. Timberlake 31; T44. Riverside 29; T44. Vashon Island 29; 46. Liberty 23; T47. Gonzaga Prep 21; T47. Lake Roosevelt 21; 49. Moscow 19; 50. Bonners Ferry 18.5; T51. Okanogan 17; T51. Reardan 17; T51. Royal 17; 54. Sentinal 12; 55. North Central 11; T56. Eatonville 10; T56. Freeman 10; 58. Medical Lake 6; 59. Northwest Christian 0.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 0-2. 126 — Jason Swam 0-2. 132 — Sam Young 0-2. 138 — Aidan Prakash 0-2. 152 — Diego Deaton 3-1; James Greene 2-2.
Potlatch results
132 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2; Benjamin Johnson 2-2. 145 — Carson Yearout 0-2; William Yearout 2-2. 152 — Eli Prather 2-1; Avery Palmer 2-2.
Pullman results
113 — Brigham Cordova 0-2. 120 — Gavin McCloy 3-1. 126 — Evan McDougle 1-2. 132 — Ayden Peltier 2-1. 138 — Israel Acosta 5-1. 152 — Quentin Ikuse 2-2. 160 — Ivan Acosta 2-1. 170 — Matthew Rembert 0-2. 182 — Merreck Emerson 0-2. 195 — Samuel Sears 1-2. 285 — Cotton Sears 2-1.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho sets spring schedule
The defending Big Sky Conference champion Idaho men’s tennis team has 20 matches on the schedule for the spring, it was announced.
The Vandals open the season at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at home against Seattle on the new courts inside the Kibbie Dome.
SCHEDULE
Jan. 29 — Seattle, 10 a.m.; Feb. 4 — at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.; 10 — at Boise State, noon; 12 — Eastern Washington*, 10 a.m.; 18 — at Utah State, 12:30 p.m.; 19 — at Denver, 9:30 a.m.; 24-26 — at Arizona State tournament; March 2 — at Air Force, 4 p.m.; 3 — vs. Tennessee State, 10:30 a..m.; 17 — North Dakota; 18 — Lewis-Clark State, noon; 26 — at Idaho State*; April 2 — Northern Arizona*, 10 a.m.; 7 — at Montana*, 10 a.m.; 9 — at Montana State*, 1 p.m.; 15 — at Sacramento State*; 21 — Portland State*; 22 — Weber State*; 27-30 — Big Sky tournament+.
* — Big Sky matches
+ — at Phoenix Tennis Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISIdaho releases schedule
The Idaho women’s tennis team will begin its 19-match spring schedule Feb. 2, it recently was announced.
The Vandals will play their first-round matches on the road around the region before a match at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 against Portland at home. That will be the first time Idaho will compete on the new courts that will be inside the Kibbie Dome.
SCHEDULE
Feb. 2 — at Air Force, 4 p.m.; 4 — at Wyoming; 10 — at UNLV; 11 — at Utah Tech; 18 — Portland, 10 a.m.; 19 — Lewis-Clark State, noon; 23 — at Idaho State*; 25 — at Utah State; March 1 — Eastern Washington*, 3 p.m.; 4 — at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.; 10 — Northern Arizona*, 10 a.m.; 13 — at CS Northridge; 17 — North Dakota; 24 — at Montana State*; 26 — at Montana*; 29 — at Oregon; April 1 — at Sacramento State*, noon; 14 — Portland State; 16 — Weber State; 27-29 — Big Sky tournament+.
* — Big Sky matches
+ — at Phoenix Tennis Center
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU unveils schedule
Washington State’s rowing team announced it will compete five times during the spring.
The Cougars will have a compact run, competing all in a stretch of about eight weeks, starting with the season opener April 1-2 at the San Diego Crew Classic. WSU also will host a dual regatta April 8 at Wawawai Landing against Oregon State.
The Cougars also will have a dual meet at the Spokane River on April 12 against Gonzaga, then compete April 21-22 at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. WSU then competes in the Pac-12 championship regatta May 14 at Dexter Lake in Dexter, Ore., all in the hopes of earning a berth in the NCAA championships, which take place May 26-28 in Camden, N.J.