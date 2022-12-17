Four different players scored in double figures for Moscow as the Bears roared to a 64-44 victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum in their Class 4A Inland Empire League season debut on Friday.

“We had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half — a lot of second-chance opportunities,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “I thought we played very solid defensively, especially in the first half, to build that lead.”

Leaders for the Bears (4-1, 1-0) included Dylan Rehder (15 points), Traiden Cummings (13 points), Grant Abendroth (10 points, seven rebounds), Ian Hillman (10 points) and Zac Skinner (seven points, nine rebounds). For the beaten Hawks (1-5, 0-1), Kenton Ferguson scored a team-high 14.

