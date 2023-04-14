HIGH SCHOOLS
The Moscow softball team notched a sweep of Inland Empire League opponent Lakeland Thursday, prevailing 11-1 and 6-4.
Kelly Stodick racked up seven strikeouts throughout the twinbill for the Bears (8-4, 2-4). She also added two hits throughout the two games with a double.
Kaci Kiblen went 3-for-4 in the opener with a double.
GAME 1
Lakeland 100 000— 1 4 5
Moscow 310 034—11 12 2
Mia Kesner, Emma Avalos (5) and Payton Sterling, Kelly Stodick, Allison Dorigo (6) and Megan Highfill. W — Stodick. L — Kesner.
Lakeland hits — Alexis Hanna 2 (2B), Hannah Zeilstra (2B), Avalos.
Moscow hits — Kaci Kiblen 3 (2B), Sammi Pfiffner 2 (2B), Megan Poler 2, Hannah Robertson (2B), Stodick, Highfill, Amanda Pouchnik, Addie Branen.
GAME 2
Lakeland 000 013 0—4 5 4
Moscow 302 100 x—6 3 3
Aubrie Goncalves and Sterling, Stodick, Dorigo (7) and Highfill. W — Stodick.
Lakeland hits — Avalos 2 (2B), Zeilstra (2B), Kate Barnard, Kiersten Drake.
Moscow hits — Pouchnik (2B), Stodick (2B), Robertson.
Genesee 15, Pomeroy 0
GENESEE — The Bulldogs needed just three innings to dismantle nonleague opponent Pomeroy.
Kendra Meyer notched six strikeouts in the circle while not giving up a hit.
Harli Dawner led at the plate notching three hits and a double.
Pomeroy 000— 0 0 3
Genesee (12)03—15 7 0
Hannah Bagby and Taylor Gilbert. Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Genesee hits — Harli Dawner 3 (2B), Shelby Hanson (2B), Meyer, Ryley Stout, Mia Scharnhorst.
Pullman 11, Asotin 7
The Greyhounds put up seven runs in the fourth inning to help secure a nonleague win against the Asotin Panthers.
Sophie Armstrong earned the win for Pullman (2-4), pitching the whole game.
Emily Elskamp led the Panthers (2-7) at the dish with two hits including a double and a home run.
Ella Ferry and Cori Stewart headed up the Pullman offense with three hits apiece. One of Ferry’s hits was a home run and two of Stewart’s hits were good for doubles.
Asotin 002 030 2— 7 6 5
Pullman 101 720 x—11 13 4
Kierra Nielson and Cady Browne; Sophie Armstrong and Taylor Cromie.
Asotin hits — Emily Elskamp 2 (2B, HR), Browne (3B), Nielson, Izzy Dougan, Elizabeth Alicea.
Pullman hits — Ella Ferry 3 (HR), Cori Stewart 3 (2 2B), Cromie 2 (2B), Armstrong 2, Kinsey Rees (3B), Marissa Carper (2B), Taylor Wolfe.
Colton 10-11, Colfax JV 3-1
COLTON — The Wildcats notched two nonleague mercy rule triumphs over the Colfax JV.
Colton benefited immensely from catcher Kiya Soza’s performance at the dish as she finished the day 6-for-8 with a double. She also spent some time on the mound, racking up six total strikeouts.
GAME 1
Colfax JV 010 020—3 2 5
Colton 230 602—13 10 6
Kristen Akesson and Grace Jones, Claire Moehrle, Kiya Soza (5) and Rachel Becker; Meredith Bell (5). W — Moehrle.
Colfax hits — Izzy Huntley, Gracie Bofto.
Colton hits — Kate Schultheis 3, Soza 2 (2B), Ella Nollymeyer (3B), Bell (2B), Moehrle, Kendra Stout, Becker.
GAME 2
Colfax 000 01—1 4 2
Colton 073 1x—11 12 3
Marchele McNeilly, Alaina McClully (4), Bofto (4) and Grace Jones, Soza, Schultheis (3) and Bell; Becker (3). W — Soza. L — McNeilly.
Colfax hits — Karly Wigen, Akesson, McCully, Riley Hennigar.
Colton hits — Soza 4, Bell 2, Schultheis 2, Moehrle, Emily Jackson, Stout, Nollymeyer.
BASEBALL
Moscow 13-2, Lakeland 2-3
RATHDRUM — Moscow handled its 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland in the first game of the teams’ 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader, but the Hawks were able to squeeze by in Game 2 with three runs in the final inning.
Levi Anderson pitched a complete Game 1 to help the Bears (4-10, 2-6) earn a five-inning mercy rule win. Jack Driskill led Moscow at the plate with two hits in each game.
Game 2 was the first win of the season for Lakeland (1-10, 1-5).
GAME 1
Moscow 100 (10)2—13 9 1
Lakeland 010 01— 2 3 1
Levi Anderson and Tyson Izzo; Roan Riley, Raiston Ellwood (3), Jace Taylor (3), Hans Pluid (3) and Jace Cooksey.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2 (2B), Jack Driskill 2 (2B), Ethan McLaughlin (2B), JP Breese (2B), Mike Kiblen, Izzo, Jamison Green, Wyatt Hartig.
GAME 2
Moscow 002 000 0—2 5 0
Lakeland 000 000 3—3 8 0
Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson (6) and Tyson Izzo, Roan Reilly, Tadgh Ellwood (2) and Cooksey. W — Ellwood. L — Isakson.
Moscow hits — Jack Driskill 2, Mike Kiblen, Isakson, Levi Anderson.
Lakeland hits — Jace Taylor 2 (2B), Caleb Mason 2, Lovie Weil 2, Raiston Ellwood, Day.
Potlatch 17, Genesee 1
GENESEE — The Potlatch Loggers dominated Genesee to prevail via mercy rule in five innings in a Whitepine League game.
Jaxon Vowels earned the win for Potlatch (2-2, 1-2) pitching four innings and allowing no runs.
Logan Carpenter and Chet Simons led the Loggers with two hits apiece and Jay Marshall and Tucker Anderson both had a double.
Full stats for Genesee (0-3, 0-3) were unavailable at press time.
Potlatch 136 43—17 10 0
Genesee 000 01— 1 1 4
Jaxon Vowels, Josh Biltonen (5) and Avery Palmer.
Potlatch hits — Logan Carpenter 2, Chet Simons 2, Jay Marshall (2B), Tucker Anderson (2B), Sam Barnes, Levi Lusby, Carson Yearout, Waylan Marshall.
TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman blitzed to 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in the top two positions for singles and all three doubles matches, dropping a total of only two games across the seven contests of a 2A Greater Spokane League dual against Rogers.
“Our doubles teams were especially solid today,” said Pullman coach Dan Vollmer, whose team moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league so far this season. “Leila Brown and Lynnlin Qiao continue to improve and are solid at No. 2 doubles.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Joeanna Avilla 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Weiying Su 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Jaelin Featherson 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Raeanna Hayford 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Peyton Remmington/Hannah Tillet 6-0, 6-0; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Jillian Appolonie/Tha Da Pa 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Carter/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Layla Horn/Emily Houghton 6-0, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound boys were especially dominant in doubles, where they dropped one total game and posted two 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, as they swept visiting Rogers in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Pullman (3-0, 2-0), which swept all of the 14 sets played on the day, also received a particularly emphatic singles win at the No. 3 position from Benjamin Lee, who prevailed 6-1, 6-0.
“Ben only first took up tennis at the beginning of last season, and has shown swift and remarkable progress,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt noted.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Kai Harker 6-2, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-1, 6-4; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Aiden Bui 6-1, 6-0; Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Noah McNeeley 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Mason Kirby/Eli Borders 6-0, 6-1; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Quan Haong/Tucker Holmes 6-0, 6-0; Reed Newell/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Alex Christiansen/Jahan Terrells 6-0, 6-0.
Bengals win, lose one on the road
COEUR D’ALENE — In back-to-back Class 5A Inland Empire League duals, traveling Lewiston fell 8-4 to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings, but rebounded to defeat the Lake City Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene 7-5.
The Bengals’ top boys singles player Dylan Gomez, mixed doubles pairing of Alli Olson and Cade Hill, and girls doubles duo of Lynsie and Olivia Bren each earned two wins for the day. Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks noted that those players have now registered wins in their positions against every other school in the league, setting the table for potential top seeds at Districts next month.
The Bren twins had a dramatic encounter against Coeur d’Alene, prevailing 7-5, 1-6, 13-11, while their older brother Christian Bren and teammate Garrett Beardsley later came through in a deciding tiebreak of their own at No. 1 boys doubles against Lake City, winning 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 for Lewiston (7-2, 3-2).
Coeur d’Alene 8, Lewiston 4
Girls singles — Audrey Judson, Cda, def. Eliza Pfaff 6-0, 6-0; Katie Shell, Cda, def. Alexis Keller 6-4, 6-2; Eden Stephens, Cda, def. Alana Ramos 6-1, 6-1.
Girls doubles — Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Kalli DeLeonard/Maddie Hunt 7-5, 1-6, 13-11; Addison Falkenstein-Barker/Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Grace Priest/Julia Johnson 6-1, 6-2.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Connor Judson 6-2, 6-1; Turner Cox, Cda, def. Christian Bren 6-4, 6-3; Gavin Butler, Cda, def. JJ Pacheco 6-3, 7-6 (8).
Boys doubles — Jake Whiting/Alexander Hipp, Cda, def. Garrett Beardsley/Sinjin Caviness 6-0, 7-5; CJ Giao/Gabe Danser, Cda, def. Cayden Beehler/Ryan Carper 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Alli Olson/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Ella Morton/Luke May 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Hannah Black/Aiden Antal, Cda, def. Esten Lee/Myah Olson 6-0, 6-0.
Lewiston 7, Lake City 5
Girls singles — Maddy Nesbitt, LC, def. Eliza Pfaff 6-0, 6-0; Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Teagan Hayes 6-3, 6-1; Christina Glass, LC, def. Alana Ramos 6-3, 6-3.
Girls doubles — Lynsie Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Eleanor Walsh/Shannon Doyle 6-2, 6-1; Cathryn Ho/Alexis Keller, Lew, def. Sophia Olson/Kaylie Smith.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ethan Stowell 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Nesbit, LC, def. JJ Pacheco 6-3, 6-0; Lincoln Stowell, LC, def. Asher Feucht 6-3, 6-0.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Quade Castenada/Bryce Snow 6-0, 3-6, 10-8; Sinjin Caviness/Ryan Carper, Lew, won by forfeit.
Mixed doubles — Alli Olson/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Eli Oguma/Eeva Hakkarainen 6-0, 6-1; Tysen Gursdoff/Adeline Smith, LC, def. Cayden Beehler/Myah Olson 6-0, 7-6.
Bears fall to bigger foes
COEUR D’ALENE — Traveling Moscow fell 8-4 to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, then 11-1 to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings in back-to-back nonleague duals.
The No. 1 mixed doubles duo of Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen collected two wins, including the Bears’ only victory among the 12 matches played against Coeur d’Alene. Moscow coach Matt Scott called it a “great day” for the pair.
Lake City 8, Moscow 4
Boys singles — Ethan Stowell, LC, def. Sam Green 6-2, 6-0; Matthew Nesbit, LC, def. Jack Landis 6-1, 6-1; Lincoln Stowell, Cda, def. Lucas Zimmer 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles — Quade Castaneda/Bryce Show, LC, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-2, 7-6 (4); Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley, Mos, won by default.
Mixed doubles — Sam Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Eeva Hakkarainen/Eli Oguma 6-1, 6-1; Abby Duke/Wyatt Thornycroft, Mos, def. Kaylie Smith/Tysen Gursdoff 6-1, 6-0.
Girls singles — Maddy Nesbit, Cda, def. Millie Richards 6-0, 6-2; Teagan Hayes, Cda, def. Amber Tafoya 6-4, 6-4; Christina Glass, Cda, def. Taryn Hemming 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Girls doubles — Petra Kennedy/Alyssa Halvorson, Mos, def. Adeline Smith/Sophia Olsen 6-2, 6-2; Eleanor Walsh/Shannon Doyle, Cda, def. Isa Clark/Cate Gloeckner 6-4, 6-2.
Coeur d’Alene 11, Moscow 1
Boys singles — Turner Cox, Cda, def. Sam Greene 6-4, 6-2; Connor Judson, Cda, def. Jack Landis 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Butler, Cda, def. Lucas Zimmer 6-1, 6-1.
Boys doubles — CJ Giao/Gabe Danser, Cda, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 3-6, 6-2, 10-4; Alex Nipp/Jake Whiting, Cda, def. Tanner Fealy/Ayden Kelley 6-1, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Sam Unger/Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Luke May/NA 6-3, 6-3; Aiden Antal/NA, Cda, def. Abby Duke/Wyatt Thornycroft 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
Girls singles — Cda won by default; Maddie Hunt, Cda, def. Amber Tafoya 6-4, 6-4; Katie Shell, Cda, def. Alyssa Halvorson 6-1, 6-0.
Girls doubles — Audrey Judson/Hannah Black, Cda, def. Millie Richards/Taryn Hemming 7-5, 6-0; Brooklyn Brunn/Eden Stephens, Cda, def. Isa Clark/Cate Gloeckner 6-1, 6-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 6, Shadle Park 1
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds won a 2A Greater Spokane League soccer match against the Shadle Park Highlanders off the back of a hat-trick scoring performance by Carlens Dollin.
Dollin’s hat-trick was the first of the season for Pullman (9-1, 5-0). Brother Clarens Dollin also contributed to four points against Shadle Park (4-6, 2-3), three of them coming off assists.
“I don’t like giving up goals,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “That’s back-to-back games where we gave up a goal... we scored six, we killed them, but I don’t know. We got to stop them. We’re just plugging along — hopefully trying to get better.”
The Highlanders managed only two shot attempts on the day, converting on one of them. The Greyhounds connected on six of 20 shots.
East Valley 0 1—1
Pullman 3 3—0
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Clarens Dollin), 12th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Leon Lange), 14th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 17th.
Shadle Park — Tyler Pearson (Ethan Foos), 52nd.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 57th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Phillipp Kirchhoff) 69th.
Pullman — Phillipp Kirchhoff (Leon Lange) 73rd.
Shots — Pullman 20, Shadle Park 2. Saves — Shadle Park: Picicci 12.