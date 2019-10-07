Laurel Hicke and the rest of the Moscow Bears competed three times last season on the mostly flat, straw-laden cross-country course in the Lewiston Orchards.
So Hicke knew her strategy: Go out fast.
The Bears junior placed fourth in the girls’ race Saturday at the 13-team Inland Empire Challenge, posting a personal record for 5,000 meters in the process.
“I felt really good the first 2 miles,” Hicke said. “I was, ‘Wow, I’m really on top of everything.’ And then I started to die in the third mile, but I’m like, ‘I’m almost done.’ ”
Through a premeet agreement with Moscow coach Mohammed Mansour, Hicke’s PR will earn her a strawberry milkshake.
“I thought about that during the race and it kept me going,” she said.
Nicole Jones of Pullman took eighth, leading the Greyhounds to third in the team scoring. The Bears’ Bec Kirkland placed 10th.
Logos freshman Nate Plotner took sixth in the boys’ race to guide the Knights to third in the team competition, while Korben Bujnicki was ninth to pace Moscow to fourth.
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 53, Lake City 61, Pullman 71, McCall-Donnelly 99, Moscow 101, Logos 143, Prairie 172.
Top placers — 1, Sophie McManus, MD, 18:20. 2, Clara Stephens, LC, 18:58. 3, Angelyca Chapman, LC, 19:05. 4, Laurel Hicke, Mos, 19:20. 5, Paige Davidson, San, 19:37. 6, Bionce Vincent, San, 19:38. 7, Taylah Chapman, LC, 19:40. 8, Nicole Jones, Pul, 19:41. 9, Cori Hatfield, MD, 19:47. 10, Bec Kirkland, Mos, 19:53. 11, Megan Oulman, San, 19:57. 12, Clara Anderson, Log, 10:59. 13, Josie Yovichin, CdAChar, 20:11. 14, Kylie Franklin, Pul, 20:15. 15, Ara Clark, San, 20:15. 16, Madeline Jones, Pul, 20:16. 17, Kelli Heim, Pul, 20:37. 18, Jillian Primgaard, San, 20:50. 19, MacKenzie Suhy-Gregoire, San, 20:56. 20, Elly Kunkel, Pul, 21:24.
BOYS
Team scores — Sandpoint 22, Lewiston 98, Logos 119, Moscow 124, Southridge 133, McCall-Donnelly 154, Asotin 164, Lake City 173, Pullman 216, Clarkston 258, Clearwater Valley/Kamiah 320, Potlatch 342, Garfield-Palouse 396.
Top placers — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew, 15:33. 2, Nikolai Braedt, San, 15:35. 3, Jett Lucas, San, 15:54. 4, Gabe Christman, San, 16:05. 5, Seth Graham, San, 16:16. 6, Nate Plotner, Log, 16:18. 7, Payton Bigler, Lew, 16:18. 8, Keegan Nelson, San, 16:21. 9, Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 16:24. 10, Carter Gordon, LC, 16:26. 11, Logan Davis, CdaChar, 16:29. 12, Trey Clark, San, 16:34. 13, Carson Sellers, Tim, 16:37. 14, Mick Brown, Clk, 16:38. 15, Maximillian Bazler, LC, 16:40. 16, Solomon Howard, Log, 16:41. 17, Elijah Sabo, Lew, 16:48. 18, Luke Nelson, MD, 16:50. 19, David Phillis, Troy, 16:52. 20, Corey Johnson, Mos, 16:54.
OTHER RACE WINNERS
JV girls — Lily Denham, Aso, 21:05.
Middle school girls — Dakota Braden, Lew, 12:45.
JV boys — Brady Nelsen, San, 17:01.
Middle school boys — James Stubbers, Lew, 11:22