The third quarter cost Moscow, as its boys’ basketball team fell to Lakeland 65-58 Wednesday at Bear Den in Game 1 of a best-of-three, district-title series.
Game 2 will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Bear Den.
“The kids fought hard,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They fought defensively, but unfortunately, Lakeland’s such a dangerous team and we just didn’t respond in the third quarter.”
In the third quarter, Moscow was outscored 26-8.
“We had a letdown for five minutes in the third, about three minutes into it is when they went on their run,” Uhrig said. “And that’s just tough to overcome.
“We’ve got to do a better job of getting stops earlier.”
Blake Buchanan led Moscow with 10 rebounds and Ben Postell had eight boards, but as a team, the Bears struggled to prevent the Hawks from getting second-chance opportunities, Uhrig said.
“Ben and Blake were the only ones who rebounded for us,” Uhrig said. “We got outrebounded tonight. And the third quarter really put us behind the 8-ball.
“We got down 16 at one point, got to within five in the fourth, and then just couldn’t get any closer than that.”
Uhrig credited his team for fighting back.
“They battled back and that’s the thing with these kids, they don’t quit, no matter what the score is.
“I thought Benny Kitchel played a great game for us, played great defensively, and had some big moments for us on the offensive end for us as well.”
Kitchel led Moscow with 17 points, Brayden Decker had 10 points, Postell recorded four assists and Joe Coulter took two charges.
“He did a good job protecting the rim,” Uhrig said of Coulter. “Defense is a team effort and it finishes with getting rebounds and that third quarter, we gave up too many rebounds and second-chance points, so that’ll be a focal point going into Friday’s game.”
LAKELAND (18-4)
Ben Zubaly 7 1-3 16, Carson Seay 1 0-0 3, Ammon Munyear 7 2-3 17, Noah Haaland 5 3-4 14, Bryce Henry 1 2-2 5, Abe Munyear 3 2-3 8, Grant Roth 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 12-17 65.
MOSCOW (13-9)
Reef Diego 3 0-0 7, Brayden Decker 4 1-2 10, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Hayden Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 2, Joe Colter 0 0-0 0, Ben Postell 3 0-2 6, Blake Buchanan 4 0-0 8, Benny Kitchel 7 2-2 17, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 3-6 58.
Lakeland 19 8 26 12—65
Moscow 20 10 8 20—58
3-point goals — Zubaly, Seay, Henry, Munyear, Haaland, Diego, Decker, Abendroth, Thompson, Kitchel.