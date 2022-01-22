LEWISTON — Mead is on top of the team scoring after Friday’s first day of the two-day Clearwater Classic at Lewiston High School.
The Panthers lead the way with 144.5 points after advancing 14 of their wrestlers to today’s semifinal rounds.
The host Bengals are in second with 107 points after they advanced five of their wrestlers into the semifinals.
Clearwater Valley is fourth with 76 points, Moscow is sixth (64), Potlatch finished the day eighth (52), and Grangeville and Pullman are tied for ninth place (48).
Lewiston assistant coach Colton Jones gave a simple explanation as to how the Bengals can close the gap.
“Pin to win,” Jones said. “If we get the pin and make up some points we can close the distance easily.”
Here’s the breakdown of Friday’s results by weight class.
98 pounds
Like most tournaments, the event struggled to fill the bracket with just five competitors.
Grangeville’s Becket Bowen won the only first-round match, pinning Mead’s Carson Stiffler in 1:37. He’ll face off against Brandon Williams of Bonners Ferry in the final four. Lewiston’s Joely Slyter will take on Mead’s Taylor Pasuca.
106
Moscow’s Alex Palmer pinned Potlatch’s Marlo Kampster 52 seconds in. He’ll face Pullman’s Evan McDougle in one semifinal.
113
The girls side of this class was skewed after three teams pulled out late. It turned the division into a round-robin format. But that didn’t dissuade Grangeville’s Kadence Beck from also competing on the boys side.
She knocked off Lewiston’s Jack Brinkley in quick fashion to advance. She will have a big task in the semifinals, going up against Mead’s James Mason, who pinned Pullman’s Gavin McCloy to move on.
Mason placed first at the Dec. 23 Tri-County Invitational and won the Pacific Northwest Classic on Jan. 8.
120
Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass pinned his way to the semis.
He was in control during all three matches, only allowing points to his opponents when he’d cut them to attempt another take down. He’ll face off against St. Maries’ Brock Anderson, who had a tight 2-1 victory against Moscow’s Jason Swam to move on.
126
Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller has stood out after spending just 2:07 on the mat in his two matches so far.
“We have a bunch of young scrappy kids that fight hard,” Clearwater Valley coach Carlos Martinez said. “I expect him to continue to steamroll through these kids.”
He’ll go toe-to-toe with Jaeger Hall
of Kellogg, who pinned his way to the semis.
132
Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson expected Tristan Bremer to perform at his best, and he didn’t disappoint, pinning his two opponents in a less than 90 seconds combined.
“Bremer came ready to wrestle,” Johnson said. “He did exactly what he needed to do to advance.”
Bremer squares off with Mead’s Sam Arai.
Moscow freshman Aidan Prakash, who is on the other side of the bracket, also had a dominant showing in his first time here. He had a first-round pin along with a convincing 11-2 win against Clarkston’s Thomas Samuels. He’ll take on Mead’s Cole Turner in the semis.
138
One semifinal in this class will be a battle of the Palouse match between Pullman’s Ivan Acosta and Moscow’s James Greene.
Acosta, a sophomore, registered two pins and got a medical forfeit.
Greene, a freshman, pinned both of his opponents in the first period to advance.
145
Anthony Fabbi and Avery Palmer put on one of the better matches of the first day in the quarterfinal round.
The score was tied at 2 heading to the third period, but Fabbi began to step on the gas and came away with a 10-4 win. He’ll next face Mead’s Jake Mark.
Moscow’s Diego Deaton pitched a 12-0 shutout on Colton’s Ocain 12-0 in the quarterfinal round, an impressive showing by the junior. He’ll face off against Weiser’s Clayton Beasley next.
152
Pullman’s Gabe Smith scored 43 points in a combined four minutes as he earned tech-fall victories in his two matches to reach the final four. He’ll face Marcus Regehr of Bonners Ferry.
On the opposite side, Potlatch’s Eli Prather has been as dominant. He pinned Lewiston’s Parker McGill in 33 seconds and knocked off Moscow’s Eli Lyon 13-6. He’ll next take on Mead’s Jonathan Mason.
160
Potlatch’s Tyson Tucker pinned his two opponents in the first period to reach the semis. He’ll face Weiser’s Maddox Stevens next.
Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Carter also had two pins on the opposite side of the bracket and takes on Mead’s Austin Justice.
170
Potlatch’s Izack McNeal and Moscow’s Owen McGreevy each got a pin to advance to face each other.
Whoever wins will face either Mead’s Mason Knigge and Lewiston’s Logan Meisner in the final.
182
Colfax’s Trenton Ensley had a first-round bye and advanced out of the quarterfinal because of a injury to St. Maries’ Eli Villa in the first period of their match. He takes on Bonners Ferry’s Eli Richards in the semis.
195
Pullman’s Samuel Sears and Lewiston’s Brenden Thill presented an interesting matchup between two area wrestlers. Sears rose to the occasion and controlled the tempo the entire way in a 10-3 victory. He’ll face Kale Grove today in the final four.
285
Lewiston’s Robert Storm worked hard for his two wins.
He showed his best stuff in his second match against Weiser’s Tristan McMahill.
Storm was able to move quickly and wear down McMahill, presenting an opportunity to sink his hips in and get a pin in the third period.
“I wanted to end things quickly and conserve energy,” Storm said. “It didn’t come out that way unfortunately I came out a little flat. I’m going to wrestle a lot better tomorrow and get a medal.”
Storm takes on St. Maries’ Landon Warren in the semis.
Zimmerman wins match at Othello
Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman is in the quarterfinal round of the Othello Lady Huskie Invitational.
She had a first-round bye, then pinned Hanford’s Praseis Garcia in the second round.
Zimmerman squares off against Inchelium’s Clarissa Stensgar today in the quarterfinal round.
Team scores — 1. Mead 144.5; 2. Lewiston 107.5; 3. Bonners Ferry 91; 4. Clearwater Valley 76; 5. Weiser 68; 6. Moscow 64; 7. Kellogg 59; 8. Potlatch 52; 9. Grangeville 48; T9. Pullman 48; 11. Clarkston 46; 12. St. Maries 37; 13. Kennewick 30; 14. Colfax 10; 15. Garfield-Palouse 0.
Colfax results
182 — Trenton Ensley 1-0. 120 girls — Sydney Sisk 1-2.
Garfield-Palouse results
120 — Walker Montgomery 0-2. 126-132 girls — Laynie Southern 0-2.
Moscow results
106 — Alex Palmer 1-0. 120 — Kai Reynolds 2-1, Jacob Swam 1-1. 126 — Logan Tompkins 1-1. 132 — Aidan Prakash 3-0, Sam Young 2-1.
138 — James Greene 2-0, Jack Bales 1-1, Cameron Vogl 1-2. 145 — Diego Deaton 2-0. 152 — Eli Lyon 2-1, Erik Gulbrandsen 0-2. 170 — Owen McGreevy 1-0. 182 — Wyatt hartig 2-1.
Potlatch results
106 — Mario Kampster 0-1. 126 — Benjamin Johnson 2-1, Joseph Quiring 0-2, Cort Vantress 0-2. 132 — William Yearout 2-1. 138 — Carson Yearout 0-2, Blayze Gotthardt 0-2. 145 — Avery Palmer 2-1. 152 — Eli Prather 2-0, Joshua McPherson 1-2, Logan Poesy 0-2. 160 — Tyson Tucker 2-0. 170 — Izack McNeal 1-0. 182 — Jonah Berger 0-2. 220 — Giovanni Aquaro 0-2. 285 Dylan Hunt 0-1. 106-113 girls — Marlo Kampster 0-3. 120 girls — Shelby Prather 2-0.
Pullman results
106 — Evan McDougle 0-0. 113 — Gavin McCloy 0-1. 120 — Aydin Peltier 2-1. 126 — Adrian Corrales 1-1, Austin Crossler 0-2. 132 — Maxwell Cordova 1-1, Petr Paulson 0-2. 138 — Ivan Acosta 3-0. 145 — Will Focht 0-2. 152 — Gabe Smith 2-0. 160 — Matthew Rembert 0-2. 170 — Zephyrus Cook 0-1. 195 — Samuel Sears 1-0. 220 — Holden Chandler 0-2. 285 — Cotton Sears 1-1.
