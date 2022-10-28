Having reached back-to-back Idaho Class 4A state volleyball tournaments for the first time in recent memory, Moscow will be looking this weekend to follow up on its successful 2021 run in which it took fourth place.
The Bears (13-9) are seeded sixth this year, and they will face Columbia of Nampa in the opening round at 10 a.m. Pacific today at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. Moscow will have to win two matches to reach the second day of competition and secure a top-four finish that would match last year.
The team’s prospects for returning to the state tourney might have seemed less-than-glowing a month ago when it sported a 7-9 record, but the defensively adept Bears have strung together six consecutive victories since, most recently coming through 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 against Lakeland of Rathdrum on Oct. 20 to clinch the district title.
Moscow coach Toni Claus said her team will lean heavily on the experience of seniors Makayla Gilkey, Sam Unger, Maecie Robbins and Morgan Claus, all of whom were a part of last year’s state roster.
“I’ve had them for a few years now, and it’s nice that they’ve been to the tournament; they know what it’s all about,” Toni Claus said. “... Those leaders have been there, done it, and they can help the rest of the teammates know what it’s like.”
The four seniors totaled 112 digs altogether against the Hawks, while Gilkey and Morgan Claus combined for 33 kills and Unger supplied 50 assists. Junior right-side hitter Taylor Broenneke and “young pups” Eva Biladeau and Jessa Skinner at middle blocker help to round out Moscow’s starting lineup.
Toni Claus and her team have studied film to prepare for the challenge of third-seeded Columbia (14-3), and anticipate a fierce contest.
“They look good,” the coach said. “They kind of remind us of Lakeland; they have two good middles and a great setter.”
The Bears will move on in the double-elimination bracket to face either the winner or the loser of a match between Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls and Century of Pocatello.
“Once you make it to (the state tournament), all eight teams are great, so it’s just going to be some good volleyball,” said Claus, who is taking her team to the state level for a third time overall in seven years coaching. “...You hope we’re making this a tradition.”