AREA ROUNDUP
In Idaho 4A district softball tournament play, the Moscow Bears needed only five innings to seal an 11-1 win at Moscow against the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum on Tuesday.
Kelly Stodick got the win for Moscow (19-6), pitching the full five innings and holding Lakeland (6-17) to one run on five hits.
Addie Branen led the team in hits with three, including two doubles. Amanda Pouchnik added two hits — a double and a home run.
Moscow and Lakeland will continue their best-of-three series at 3 p.m. Thursday back at Moscow.
Lakeland 010 00— 1 5 0
Moscow 420 5x—11 12 2
Emma Avalos and Payton Sterling; Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Sterling, Alexis Hanna, Katie Dewey, Kyla Holte, Delilah Zimmerman.
Moscow hits — Addie Branen 3 (2 2B), Amanda Pouchnik 2 (2B, HR), Highfill 2, Megan Poler (2B), Kaci Kiblen (2B), Stodick, Hannah Robertson, Bella Ristine.
Genesee 28, Lapwai 16
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs withstood the rain and a fifth-inning fightback from Lapwai to prevail by mercy rule in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament play-in game.
Sydney Banks provided two hits with one triple for Genesee (11-8), while Harlei Donner fired off a home run.
The Bulldogs return to action Thursday facing Potlatch at 3 p.m. back at Genesee.
Lapwai 501 0(10)—16 7 4
Genesee 67(12) 3x—28 12 3
Bisbee and Whitman; Kendra Meyer, Riley Stout (5) and Maxine English.
Lapwai hits — Picard 2 (3B), Moody 2, Whitman, K. Williamson, Williamson.
Genesee hits — Sydney Banks 2 (3B), Shelby Hanson 2, Audrey Barber 2, Mia Scharnhorst 2, English 2, Harlei Donner (HR), Stout (3B).
Kendrick 19-16, Kamiah 0-0
KENDRICK — In a late-reported game from Monday, the Tigers ended their regular season with a Whitepine League twinbill shutout against the Kubs.
Taylor Boyer earned the win in the opener, pitching the full three innings and allowing only one hit while striking out four. Halina Anderson led Kendrick (15-7, 9-3) at the plate with three hits including a double, while Morgan Silflow added two hits — one of which was a home run.
In the nightcap, Hayden Kimberling earned the win, pitching two of three innings and striking out three.
Silflow, Kimberling and Lilly Hanson each had three hits, with Kimberling’s including a double and a home run, and Silflow’s including a triple and a home run.
GAME 1
Kamiah 000— 0 1 0
Kendrick 2(17)x—19 11 0
Wilson, Porter (2) and Faeris; T Boyer and Kenadie Kirk. L—Wilson.
Kamiah hit — Porter.
Kendrick hits — Halina Anderson 3 (2B), Morgan Silfow 2 (HR), Sage Cochrane (3B), Lilly Hanson (3B), Hailey Taylor (2B), Hayden Kimberling, Kirk, Harely Heimgartner.
GAME 2
Kendrick 691—16 18 0
Kamiah 000— 0 1 0
Hayden Kimberling, Ashna Casto (3) and Karmen Griffin, Kenadie Kirk (3); Skinner and Roedifer. W—Kimerbling.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 3 (3B, HR), Kimberling 3 (2B, HR), Lilly Hanson 3 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 2 (2B, 3B), Kirk 2, Everlee Baker (3B), Sage Cochrane (2B), Hailey Taylor (2B), Taylor Boyer, Natalie Kimbley.
Kamiah hit — Wilson.
District game postponed
JULIAETTA — Tuesday’s Idaho Class 1A district tournament softball game between the Kendrick Tigers and the Lewis County Eagles was postponed until 4:30 p.m. today due to inclement weather.
Colfax softball canceled
A scheduled nonleague game between Colfax and Freeman was canceled for reasons that had not been announced at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLGreyhounds, Bantams fall at Districts
SPOKANE — Clarkston scored a competitive 5-3 win against Pullman before dropping a 4-3 title game to Shadle Park in Washington 2A district tournament play.
Trace Green earned the win for Clarkston (16-5) — going the distance and striking out nine batters. Caleb Northcroft absorbed the loss pitching in relief for Pullman (14-9).
Max McCloy and Kris Schroeder led the Greyhounds with two hits apiece, with McCloy’s including a double.
The Bantams were deadlocked with Shadle Park (13-5) until the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Highlanders found the extra run they needed to seal the district title.
Pullman 200 010 0—3 7 2
Clarkston 000 140 x—5 4 1
Calvin Huesser, Caleb Northcroft (5) and Brayden Randall; Trace Green and Emmett Slagg. L—Northcroft.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2 (2B), Kris Schroeder 2, Brendan Doumit, Northcroft, Brady Coulter.
Clarkston hits — Bodee Thivierge, Hayden Line, Slagg, Nathan Somers.
———
Clarkston 000 001 2—3 3 0
Shadle Park 000 001 3—4 4 2
Troy 10, Genesee 0
TROY — The Trojans beat the Bulldogs 10-0 in an Idaho Class 1A district tournament game.
Troy (11-5) advances to play the winner of today’s clash between Kendrick and Potlatch, while Genesee (2-14) will face the loser.
Complete information was unavailable at press time.
Kendrick-Potlatch game postponed
KENDRICK — Tuesday’s scheduled district tournament play-in game between Potlatch and Kendrick was postponed until today at 4 p.m. due to inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman girls 7, West Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman did not concede a single game across four singles matches as the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a sweep of 2A Greater Spokane League opponent West Valley.
Lewis-Clark State signee Gwyn Heim headed things up with a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of the Eagles’ Brynlee Ordinario, and Lydia Nelson, Rachel Lam and Amy Fugh — all playing above their usual positions — followed suit.
The Hounds (11-0, 9-0), who “continue to be strong up and down the lineup,” in the words of coach Dan Vollmer, also enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash at No. 2 doubles courtesy of Kei Bromley and Lotti Wolf.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Brynlee Ordinario 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Malea Palpalotok 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Chloe Hunsaker 6-0, 6-0; Amy Fugh, Pul, def. Taylor Moreau 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Knapp/Sutton Nordus 6-2, 6-3, Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Chloe Matteson/Chloe Schuman 6-0, 6-0, Lynnsey Biorn/Jasmine Thapa Pul, def. Kellyn Royston/Cassie Kappen 6-1, 6-2.
Pullman boys 7, West Valley 0
Unbeaten Pullman brought down the Eagles of West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.
The Hounds (11-0, 9-0), who have won all nine of their league duals this season by 7-0 sweeps, were pushed in the top two doubles matches, but responded. Pullman rallied from 5-3 down to win the opening set 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and dropped a set at No. 2 before coming back in style to prevail 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.
“I am particularly proud of my doubles pairing of Aditya (Bose-Bandyopadhyay) and Mir (Park), who played their first No. 1-level match of the season today and pulled off a win against the solid West Valley entry that should help us with district tournament seeding,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said.
Vijay Lin outhit West Valley’s No. 1 singles player Conner Kunz in a fast-paced 6-2, 6-4 slugfest, while Reed Newell delivered the most emphatic win of the day at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Conner Kunz 6-2, 6-4; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Orion Mastel 6-3, 6-3; Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Gavin Simmons 6-2, 6-1; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Zander Kaiser 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Hunter Napier/Judah Clark 7-5, 6-2; Brian Fugh/Jesse Tang, Pul, def. Asher Nieffenegger/Kyle Roberts 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Lee/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Riley Hayes/Kaden Koellen 6-1, 6-1.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFPullman, Clarkston finish in top three at league meet
SPOKANE — Pullman finished second while Clarkston finished third at a 2A Greater Spokane League girls golf meet at Downriver Golf Course.
The Greyhounds had an overall score of 394 and the Bantams totaled 433.
Ryliann Bednar was the highest placer for Pullman, finishing second with a score of 81. Clarkston’s highest placer was Tierney McKarcher, who finished tied for fourth with Greyhounds’ Matiline Rink at 88 apiece.
The second-place finish secured a league title for Pullman.
Team scores — 1. West Valley 367; 2. Pullman 394; 3. Clarkston 433; 4. East Valley 503.
Leaders — 1. Melina Cerenzia, (West Valley), 75; 2. Ryliann Bednar, (Pullman), 81; 3. Spencer Cerenzia, (West Valley), 86.
Other Pullman individuals — T4. Matiline Rink 88; 8. Faith Sampson 107; 13. Emma Bobo 118; 19. Isabelle Brinkman 133.
Clarkston individuals — T4. Tierney McKarcher 88; T9. Sydnee Marscheck 110; 12. Haley Mendenhall 115; 15. Sammy Hudgins 120; T19. Olivia Lopez 133; 26. Angela Denny 175.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDColfax competes at subdistricts
RITZVILLE — In the Northeast 2B Subdistrict track and field meet, Colfax finished tied for ninth for the girls and tied for fifth for the boys.
Alex Binks of Colfax finished second-place in the discus event with a throw of 91-04 and the 400 boys relay team of Ryan Robinson, Jaxon Wick, Tanner Senter and Bradyn Heilsberg finished third with a time of 47.11.
The Bulldogs’ highest placer in the girls events was Paige Horton, who finished seventh in the 100 with a time of 15.39.
BOYS
100 — 1. Joaguin Kiltz, St. George’s, 12.38; 2. Per Sande, St. George’s, 12.48; 3. Steph Pan, St. George’s, 12.54.
200 — 1. Joaquin Kiltz, St. George’s, 25.56; 2. David Coriell, Davenport, 25.74; 3. Solomon Chen, St. George’s, 25.78.
400 — 1. Blake Wynecoop, Reardan, 56.53; 2. Jake Tottie, Chewelah, 57.03; 3. Trevor Lenocker, Davenport, 57.76.
1,600 — 1. Blaise Kern, Asotin, 5:15.48; 2. Carson Kline, Reardan, 5:20.57; 3. Kyler Davenport, Davenport, 5;21.82.
400 relay — 1. Davenport A (Nick Kruger, Brenick Soliday, Jaeger Jacobsen, Evan Gunning), 46.40; 2. Chewelah A, 46.45; 3. Colfax A, 47.11.
1,600 relay — Chewelah A (Cody Gilroy, Parker Anderosn, Titus Tapia, Eli Larson), 3:36.05; 2. Davenport A, 3:36.05; 3. Reardan A, 3:46.10.
Shot put — 1. Tyler Dolman, Kettle Falls, 34-10 1/2; 2. Elias Lopez, Asotin, 34-09 1/4; 3. Robert Colvin, Reardan, 33-11 3/4.
Discus — 1. Bentley English, St. George’s, 95-11; 2. Alex Binks, Colfax, 91-04; 3. Hunter Stearns, Chewelah, 90-06.
Javelin — 1. Kayden Gu, St. George’s, 119-02; 2. Pierce English, St. George’s, 118; 3. Carson Kline, Reardan, 112.
Long jump — 1. Braydon Bayless, Reardan, 18-09 1/2; 2. Shawn Steinberger, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 17-08 1/2; 3. Caige Colbert, Davenport, 17-05.
Triple jump — 1. Elden Pierce, St. George’s, 33-06 1/2; 2. Kayden Gu, St. George’s, 33-02; 3. Troy Routh, Reardan, 32-03.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Unittie Lindquist, Chewelah, 14.97; T2. Natalie Barker, Northwest Christian, 15.12; T2. Elouise Dimmel, Northwest Christian, 15.12.
200 — 1. Carly Browne, Asotin, 29.22; 2. Margot Leconte, St. George’s, 29.88; 3. Trianna Widick, Liberty, 30.14.
400 relay — 1. Northwest Christian (Eden Pitini, Natalie Barker, Hannah Davis, Addison Fazio), 55.46; 2. Davenport A, 55.70; 3. Asotin A (Cierra Gayton, Carly Browne, Jada White, Ellie Smith), 57.27.
800 relay — 1. Davenport A (Naomi Rainwater, Tatum Hupp, Emalie Jacoby, Glenna Soliday), 1:56.4; 2. Kettle Falls A, 1:56.81; 3. Northwest Christian A, 2:00.14.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport A (Naomi Rainwater, Libby Mattox, Josie Wynecoop, Glenna Soliday) 4:40.26; 2. Northwest Christian A, 4:52.93; 3. Asotin A (Abby Ausman, Carly Browne, Annie Petty, Ellie Smith), 5:18.63.
Shot put — 1. Lainey Jeffreys, Asotin, 24-04; 2. Justine Flett, Reardan, 24-03; 3. Elizabeth Mitchell, Northwest Christian, 24-01.
Discus — 1. Justine Flett, Reardan, 82-07; 2. Isabel Meyer, Northwest Christian, 65-09; 3. Lexi Cormier, Davenport, 63-02.
Long jump — 1. Karyss Pfeffer, Kettle Falls, 13-11 1/2; 2. Unittie Lindquist, Chewelah, 13-06 1/4; 3. Autumn Vaughn, Asotin, 13-01 3/4.
COLLEGE GOLFHabgood completes second round of NCAA Regionals
Washington State fifth-year women’s golfer Darcy Habgood concluded the second round of the NCAA tournament on Tuesday tied for 24th place with a 1-under overall score of 143 at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Wazzu’s Pac-12 rival Stanford is atop the team leaderboard with a 14-under 274. Cardinal golfer Roze Zhang has a narrow first-place individual lead with a 12-under 132.
The final round of the Regional is today. Teams will tee off between 8-10 a.m., with Habgood going at 8:55.