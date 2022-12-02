Trailing by a double-digit margin early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Moscow Bears made a late rally to upend visiting Borah 54-47 in nonleague boys basketball play on Thursday.
“We made a good run from there on,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Tightened up defensively and executed better on offense. Free throws were problematic for us, but down the stretch we made them when we needed to. It’s a good win against a good team.”
Ian Hillman topped Moscow scorers with 16 points while making six rebounds, Zac Skinner added 14 points plus nine boards, and Dylan Rehder hit four 3-point goals to score 12.
Tayson Alford of Borah (1-1) was the overall high scorer with 17 points.
BORAH (1-1)
Jacob Detwiler 0 0-0 0, Lance Anderson 4 2-6 14, Tayson Alford 7 2-5 17, Xavier Brown 1 0-0 3, Harrison Yates 0 0-0 0, Trevor Fry 1 0-0 2, Ayden Melendez 1 0-1 3, Ryan Willoughby 2 1-2 6, Tate Kubena 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 5-14 47.
MOSCOW (1-0)
Cody Wilson 0 2-4 2, Traiden Cummings 2 0-0 5, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 12, Grant Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Joey Williams 0 1-3 1, Caleb Skinner 1 2-4 4, Zac Skinner 5 4-6 14, Ian Hillman 5 3-7 16. Totals 17 12-24 54.
Borah 16 9 13 9—47
Moscow 17 9 9 19—54
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Alford, Brown, Melendez, Willoughby, Rehder 4, Hillman 3, Cummings.
JV — Moscow 44, Borah 41
Kendrick 52, Prairie 19
COTTONWOOD — The visiting Tigers were buoyed by Jagger Hewett’s 24 points in their season-opening win against Prairie of Cottonwood.
“We played really tight defensively,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “(Hewett) really spearheaded the effort with seven steals.”
Nathan Tweit was also in double figures with 11 points, while Shane Hanson paced Prairie with six.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 10 1-4 24, Wyatt Cook 0 1-3 1, Hunter Taylor 2 1-4 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-1 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tweit 5 1-4 11, Ty Koepp 2 2-4 6, Cade Silflow 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-20 52.
PRAIRIE (0-1)
Matt Wemhoff 0 1-2 1, Riley Shears 0 0-0 0, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-1 4, Benny Elven 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 3 0-0 6, Noah Behler 1 1-2 3, Lee Forsmann 0 3-6 3. Totals 7 5-11 19.
Kendrick 24 10 16 2—52
Prairie 5 5 5 4—19
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 55, Prairie 19
Knight, Mustang showdown delayed
The scheduled boys basketball contest between Logos of Moscow and visiting Deary was postponed because of weather conditions.
There was no known makeup date as of press time.
The Knights will be back in action on Monday against Troy, with the Mustangs facing Nezperce on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton 45, Genesee 39
GENESEE — After trailing throughout the game, visiting Colton pulled ahead of Genesee 40-39 courtesy of back-to-back 3-point goals by Grace Kuhle and Kyndra Stout with less than two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter en route to a nonleague victory.
“Probably one of the biggest factors in the game was Ella Nollmeyer,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “She came off the bench in the third quarter, had some real big shots, hit a big 3 and then another 2.”
The Wildcats (2-0) finished the game on a 10-1 run. Stout was the top scorer on court with four 3-point goals and a 2-for-2 showing from the foul line for 14 points, while Kuhle scored 12. For Genesee (3-2), Chloe Grieser put up 12 points of her own.
COLTON (2-0)
Grace Kuhle 5 0-1 12, Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 4 2-2 14, Ella Nollmeyer 4 0-0 9, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 1 4-6 6. Totals 16 6-9 45.
GENESEE (3-2)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Monica Seubert 4 1-2 9, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-4 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 7, Chloe Grieser 5 0-0 12, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 3-6 39.
Colton 9 11 9 16—45
Genesee 12 15 7 5—39
3-point goals — Stout 4, Kuhle 2, Nollmeyer, Grieser 2, Leseman, Monk.
Lapwai 81, Potlatch 36
POTLATCH — Jaelyn McCormack-Marks of Lapwai had a double-double of 25 points and 10 steals in a Whitepine League Division I rout of Potlatch.
Sister Jordyn McCormack-Marks scored another 17 points, while Lauren Gould added 13 for the visiting Wildcats (4-1, 3-0). Jordan Reynolds (13 points) and Tayva McKinney (12) led the way for the Loggers (1-3, 1-2).
“Overall, I think we started pushing the ball a little bit better,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
LAPWAI (4-1, 3-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 11 1-2 25. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 17, Skylin Parrish 1 4-6 6, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 6 1-3 13, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 4, Taya Yearout 2 0-0 4, Qubilah Mitchell 3 0-0 6, Madden Bisbee 2 1-1 6. Totals 35 7-12 81.
POTLATCH (1-3, 1-2)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 4 2-7 12, Jaylee Fry 2 2-2 7, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-4 13, Kathryn Burnette 1 0-0 2. 12 7-13 36.
Lapwai 29 19 10 23—81
Potlatch 7 12 11 6—36
3-point goals— Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, McKinney 2, Fry.
St. Maries 45, Troy 28
ST. MARIES — Dericka Morgan put up 11 points for visiting Troy, but the Trojans fell to the Lumberjacks in nonleague play.
St. Maries moved to 3-1 on the season, while Troy dropped to 1-3.
Troy 8 5 3 12—28
St. Maries 14 13 8 10—45
TROY (1-4)
Van Pelt 0, Tyler 7, Moore 0, Hawley 6, House 1, Phillis 3, Morgan 11, Wolverton 0.
ST. MARIES (3-1)
McGreal 2, Sexton 2, Spray 0, Watkins 11, Mitchell 11, Elliott 0, Sindt 5, Janssen 6, Sloper 6, Linnemeyer 2, Lockridge 0.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Several area competitors earn All-GSL honors
SPOKANE — A total of eight Pullman swimmers earned honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its Class 2A all-league teams
The Greyhounds had four first-team honorees, including juniors Codi Thomas and Poppy Edge, along with sophomores Nelia Peng and Bree Myers.
Second-team honorees from Pullman were junior Estelle Uberuaga, freshmen Maile Sandberg and Keira Frichette, and sophomore Kiara Donolo.
FIRST TEAM
Codi Thomas, Pullman; Nelia Peng, Pullman; Lauren Howe, Cheney; Poppy Edge, Pullman; Makayla Dougherty, Clarkston; Bree Myers, Pullman.
MVP — Brigid Dinnen, East Valley.
Coach of the year — Eric Chung, Pullman.