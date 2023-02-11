LEWISTON — Lewiston’s senior guard Carson Way ripped the ball away from Moscow’s Caleb Skinner with 30 seconds left in the first half of Friday’s nonleague boys basketball game at Lewiston High School.
The senior ran down the court uncontested, and as he reached the other end of the floor, he left his feet to finish a dunk of the ball, raising the roof off the gymnasium.
When he came back to earth, he was grinning from ear to ear. By the end of the game, so were all the Bengals fans in attendance as Lewiston notched a 55-40 decision against Moscow in their regular-season finale.
“Our guys came out, played hard, and got out to an early lead,” Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said. “That set the tone for the rest of the night. They didn’t get too hot and they didn’t get too cold.”
The Bengals must’ve learned something from its 73-49 loss Tuesday to Lake City, as they weren’t passive at all on defense.
Moscow took 50 seconds off the clock during its first offensive possession before Zac Skinner finally scored the first points of the game.
That long possession was enough for Lewiston to make sure it didn’t happen again. The Bengals turned the pressure on and finished the game with 20 turnovers.
“We wanted to go out and press tonight,” Malm said. “But what it comes down to is that we come out and play hard.”
Lewiston (14-6) settled in defensively in the second quarter, and it spurred a 14-0 run in the first five minutes of the period.
The Bengals scored seven of their points in the surge in a 15-second span. Teigen Knewbow started the run with 3:27 left in the quarter with his second 3-pointer of the game. Karsen Mader stole the inbound pass and had an easy layup to extend Lewiston’s lead 30-11.
Just seconds later, Way picked off a careless pass from Elom Cummings and went coast-to-coast to extend the Bengals’ lead 32-11. Way paced Lewiston with 15 points.
The Bengals turned to their reserves by the end of the third quarter. But at that point, Moscow senior Dylan Rehder was just getting started.
He hit a logo 3 at the buzzer as Moscow (8-10) got to within 47-26. Rehder tallied a team-high 15 points.
“Everything we do offensively will go through him,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “He sees the floor so well. I thought he handled the pressure well tonight even though the score wasn’t going our way.”
Michael Wren, a spearhead
A player who steadily has improved throughout the season has been Lewiston senior Michael Wren.
Wren has been the tonesetter on defense all season, and this game was no different. He finished with three steals and added six rebounds.
Wren hasn’t been much of a scorer this year but he’s been more of a willing passer and stays in the paint, grabbing rebounds. He wasted little time getting into the scoring column in this one, scoring the Bengals’ first points of the game. He finished with 13 points, making a season-best three 3s.
“His growth as a player has been fun to watch,” Malm said. “He’s such a high-character guy, and he’s so fun to be around. He’s been really turning it on over the last couple of weeks.”
Lewiston honored its seniors before, and during, the game.
Four of the starters are 12th-graders, and they got their moment in the sun for about three-and-a-half quarters. Midway through the fourth quarter, Malm began subbing out the seniors. As they made their way off the floor, they each made their way to center court and kissed the logo.
“They’ve been a fun group to be around,” Malm said. “They have a sense of humility. They’ve played hard since Day 1 and that’s the biggest thing.”
All of the seniors saw some action early in the game except for one, team manager Christopher Sermontis.
Sermontis, or “Chicago” as he known, got into the game with about three minutes to go.
With 1:57 left remaining, Jordan Bramlet passed the ball to him at the right elbow. The student section yelled “shoot it,” hoping Sermontis, like the other seniors, would get his moment. Once he got the ball, he obliged launched a corner-3. The shot went in, giving Sermontis his first varsity points and a memory he’ll cherish forever.
“We talk about servant leadership all the time in our program,” Malm said. “That’s the ultimate servant. The manager gets no credit, and he never gets on the court. He does all the little things that we ask him to do, and I’m happy he was able to sink that one.”
Traiden Cummings 2 0-0 5, Elom Afatchao 1 0-1 2, Dylan Rehder 5 1-2 15, Grant Abendroth 1 1-2 4, Caleb Skinner 1 0-0 2, Zac Skinner 6 0-0 12. Totals 16 2-5 40.
Carson Way 5 3-4 15, Teigen Knewbow 2 0-0 5, Jordan Bramlet 2 0-0 5, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 2 0-0 4, Michael Wren 5 0-0 13, Drew Hottinger 3 2-2 8, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Cole Arlint 0 0-0 0, Christopher Sermontis 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 5-6 55.
3-point goals — Rehder 4, Cummings, Abendroth, Wren 3, Way 2, Knewbow, Bramlet, Sermontis.