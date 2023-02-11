LEWISTON — Lewiston’s senior guard Carson Way ripped the ball away from Moscow’s Caleb Skinner with 30 seconds left in the first half of Friday’s nonleague boys basketball game at Lewiston High School.

The senior ran down the court uncontested, and as he reached the other end of the floor, he left his feet to finish a dunk of the ball, raising the roof off the gymnasium.

When he came back to earth, he was grinning from ear to ear. By the end of the game, so were all the Bengals fans in attendance as Lewiston notched a 55-40 decision against Moscow in their regular-season finale.

Recommended for you